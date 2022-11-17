ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kitco.com

Physical silver demand to hit record highs but ETF outflows dominate the price action

(Kitco News) - Weak investment demand for paper silver products and exchange-traded funds have pushed prices into a steep downtrend through most of 2022. However, despite the weak price action, there is fundamental strength in the precious metal as physical demand looks to end 2022 at record levels, according to the latest report from the Silver Institute.
Bitcoin Nov. 21 daily chart alert - Bulls stabilize price amid sideways grind

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are lower in early U.S. trading Monday. Recent price action has been sideways and choppy, and that now begins to favor the bulls just a bit. However, the bears still have the overall near-term technical advantage as prices are not that far above the recent two-year low. Stay tuned right here!
BlackRock increases overweight on investment grade credit

NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Asset manager BlackRock said on Monday it had increased its strategic overweight on investment grade credit due to attractive valuations and the income potential coming from corporate bonds' higher yields. "We go more overweight investment grade (IG) credit on attractive yields and healthy corporate...
Horizonte secures long-term renewable power for its Araguaia nickel project in Brazil

The company said that binding power purchase agreements covering the first 10 years of Araguaia production, ensuring the...
FTSE 100 eases as China COVID surge knocks energy, mining stocks

Nov 21 (Reuters) - The export-heavy FTSE 100 slipped on Monday as commodity stocks fell on concerns about COVID-19 curbs in top metals consumer China, although losses were limited as a weaker pound lifted shares of internationally-focused consumer firms. The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) closed the session 0.1% lower, after...
Shell to 'evaluate' 25 bln pound British investments after windfall tax

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Shell said on Monday it (SHEL.L) will evaluate plans to spend up to 25 billion pounds in Britain over the next decade following the government's decision to increase a windfall tax on oil and gas producer. "We're going to have to evaluate each project on...
Gold price down as U.S. dollar index sharply up

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Monday, once again pressured by strong gains in the U.S. dollar index to start the trading week. U.S. bond yields have risen a bit recently, which is also a negative for the safe-haven metals. December gold was last down $13.10 at $1,741.50 and December silver was down $0.347 at $20.655.
Colombia's Nutresa shares down more than 28% after failed public offer

BOGOTA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Shares in Nutresa (NCH.CN), Colombia's largest food producer, closed 28.6% lower on Monday following a failed public offer for a large portion of shares in the company. Nutresa shares closed at 38,990 pesos in comparison to a close of 54,600 per share on Friday. An...
Fear takes over the crypto market as BTC dips to a multi-year low of $15,480

The swapping of Ethereum (ETH) acquired by the FTX hacker led to a sell-off in Ether price that...
Global aluminium output rises 3.1% y/y in October - IAI

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Global primary aluminium output in October rose 3.1% year on year to 5.85 million tonnes, data from the International Aluminium Institute (IAI) showed on Monday. Estimated Chinese production was 3.475 million tonnes, the IAI said. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Jason Neely)
South Korea, Japan and Singapore lose big from FTX.com, Binance, OKX gain: Report

The report compiled total monthly user visits to FTX.com from 30 countries between January and October 2022. It...
Gold, silver down as USDX rallies, crude oil tanks

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are solidly lower in midday U.S. trading Monday. The metals are feeling the heat of strong gains in the U.S. dollar index to start the trading week and a big drop in crude oil prices. December gold was last down $20.00 at $1,734.30 and December silver was down $0.302 at $20.70.
Trafigura secures $600 million financing for cobalt and copper projects in DR Congo

According to the company's statement, the financing facility will enable the completion of the new mechanized Mutoshi mine...
Ericsson pledges ‘multi-million pound’ UK investment for 6G research

Ericsson is to invest tens of millions of pounds in the UK over the next 10 years by establishing a new research unit to focus on 6G connectivity.The telecoms giant said the new program would see researchers employed alongside PhD students and other academics to look into next generation 6G technology and its possible uses.An exact figure for the investment has not been confirmed by Ericsson but the company said 6G is expected to become available in the 2030s.5G only began rolling out in the UK in 2019, but experts already predict that 6G could be used to power virtual...
BoE's Cunliffe says crypto is ‘not a stable ecosystem' and must be regulated

Speaking at the Gilmore Centre Policy Forum Conference on DeFi & Digital Currencies, Cunliffe said the Bank appreciates...
Junior gold miners are cautiously optimistic

This month's jump in gold prices off the good inflation numbers along with woes in the crypto space provided a lift to junior gold miners, said mining audiences manager Michael McCrae. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews and commentaries, is provided by Kitco Metals...
Good money after bad? Crypto still seems to be attracting punters

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov 18 (Reuters) - If a series of high-profile multibillion-dollar blow-ups, alleged fraud and a 75% collapse in the price of your biggest asset doesn't shake faith in the crypto universe, it's hard to imagine what will. Even though more than half the money ever invested in bitcoin...

