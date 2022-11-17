ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Hutch Post

USD 308 hosts annual Educator for a Day event

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Public Schools invited community leaders to get a behind-the-scenes look at 21st-century education at the second annual Educator for a Day event on Nov. 17. Educator for a Day is an immersive event that goes beyond a typical school tour. “I believe Educator for a...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

K-State mobile surgery unit helps Hutchinson cats

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Street Cat Society was able to hold another spay/neuter and vaccinate event Saturday. They said that nearly 300 cats have been fixed this year, including 50 this past Saturday. They partnered with the KSU College of Veterinary Medicine, and the Hutchinson Animal Shelter. The...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Project Concern raises over $12,000 in 2022

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 2022 Project Concern donations have concluded at the Eagle Media Center in Hutchinson. The 2022 total is down slightly from 2021, with listeners contributing $12,790.28 this year. Dillons is also contributing $2500 in gift card value to add to the total. KWBW’s Project Concern for...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

First Native American astronaut at Cosmosphere Dec. 6

Former NASA astronaut and children’s book author, Commander John B. Herrington, Chickasaw, will be at the Cosmosphere in Hutchinson, Kan. on Dec. 6. Commander John B. Herrington is a retired Naval Aviator and engineer who holds a PhD in education. He now devotes himself to teaching others about the...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Holidays are a good time for conversations about end of life issues

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — November is National Homecare and Hospice Month and the holidays are a good time to talk about end of life decisions before there is a health crisis. "Hopefully, families are having this conversation," said Darla Wilson with Hospice and Homecare of Reno County. "Thanksgiving is actually, frankly, a very good time to do that. As you are talking with each other and how things happen, many families are seeing their parents for the first time in a long time and just kind of bringing up those conversations. What if X happened? What would you want done?"
Hutch Post

SCKEDD to work on program to rehab homes

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — SCKEDD will be entering into an agreement with Reno County this week to use ARPA funds to rehabilitate housing in the area through the SCKEDD Community Housing Resurgence Program. The purpose of this revolving program is to expand the financial opportunity for low-to-moderate income households to...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson City Manager search down to two finalists

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Interim Hutchinson City Manager Gary Meagher let Hutch Post know that there will be two candidates interviewing for the job he is holding. Those interviews will happen on Tuesday with the Hutchinson City Council. "Both candidates are well educated and have previous experience as a local...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Toy Run brings back bikes

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Reno County Toy Run over the weekend in Hutchinson saw 380 motorcycles, 835 toys, more than 150 bicycles donated, and 148 bowls of chili served on Nov. 20. The toy run started at 10 a.m. at Salty Cycles, 129 E. Sherman St. Riders and...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson recognized during MED week

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dave Sotelo, Human Relations Officer with the City of Hutchinson, was honored this week as part of Kansas Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week. The announcement came from Gov. Laura Kelly's office. The Kansas Department of Commerce’s Office of Minority and Women Business Development hosted its 37th Annual...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Holiday Open House is Saturday at Hutchinson Art Center

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Art Center will be featuring a wonderful selection of arts and crafts by local and national artists at its Holiday Open House on Saturday. "We get artist vendors in our front gallery space," said Jace Chambers with the Art Center. "There's tables all set up with all their goodies, all their wares. There's jewelry, ceramics, cards, prints, paintings. I could go on and on."
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Former WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay announces intent to sue City of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a notice unveiled Monday, Nov. 21, an attorney representing former Wichita Police Department Chief Gordon Ramsay announced the former chief’s intention to sue the City of Wichita. In the notice from Wichita Attorney James Thompson, Ramsay accuses city leaders of defamation, undermining him in police investigations and discipline, and corruption.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

