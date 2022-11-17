Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
USD 308 hosts annual Educator for a Day event
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Public Schools invited community leaders to get a behind-the-scenes look at 21st-century education at the second annual Educator for a Day event on Nov. 17. Educator for a Day is an immersive event that goes beyond a typical school tour. “I believe Educator for a...
New position at USD 308 to help kids stay with their families
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Erica Romero is the Family Support Specialist Liaison with Hutchinson USD 308. This is a pilot program designed to help kids before their family situations get bad enough to need DCF referral. "There are those needs that are just financial or a tangible resource," Romero said....
Health Department holding another childcare provider class Dec. 1
RENO COUNTY — The Reno County Health Department will be offering an orientation class for those interested in becoming a childcare provider. The class will be held via the Teams app on December 1, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Reserve your spot by calling Jeanette at 620-694-2900.
K-State mobile surgery unit helps Hutchinson cats
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Street Cat Society was able to hold another spay/neuter and vaccinate event Saturday. They said that nearly 300 cats have been fixed this year, including 50 this past Saturday. They partnered with the KSU College of Veterinary Medicine, and the Hutchinson Animal Shelter. The...
Project Concern raises over $12,000 in 2022
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 2022 Project Concern donations have concluded at the Eagle Media Center in Hutchinson. The 2022 total is down slightly from 2021, with listeners contributing $12,790.28 this year. Dillons is also contributing $2500 in gift card value to add to the total. KWBW’s Project Concern for...
Newton Library project plans and specs part of Tuesday meeting
NEWTON, Kan. —A major milestone for the new Newton Public Library project is on the City Commission agenda for Tuesday. According to City Manager Kelly McElroy, the council will be receiving the plans and specs for the building and setting a date to receive bids. The Library Board and...
First Native American astronaut at Cosmosphere Dec. 6
Former NASA astronaut and children’s book author, Commander John B. Herrington, Chickasaw, will be at the Cosmosphere in Hutchinson, Kan. on Dec. 6. Commander John B. Herrington is a retired Naval Aviator and engineer who holds a PhD in education. He now devotes himself to teaching others about the...
KAKE TV
Debt-ridden Wichita Masonic Home closes abruptly, leaves senior residents just weeks to move
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - With wait lists varying from a couple of months to sometimes even years, finding a senior living home in Wichita is no easy task. Now, more than 60 residents at the Kansas Masonic Home have only six weeks to get out. Just two weeks ago, residents...
Holidays are a good time for conversations about end of life issues
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — November is National Homecare and Hospice Month and the holidays are a good time to talk about end of life decisions before there is a health crisis. "Hopefully, families are having this conversation," said Darla Wilson with Hospice and Homecare of Reno County. "Thanksgiving is actually, frankly, a very good time to do that. As you are talking with each other and how things happen, many families are seeing their parents for the first time in a long time and just kind of bringing up those conversations. What if X happened? What would you want done?"
SCKEDD to work on program to rehab homes
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — SCKEDD will be entering into an agreement with Reno County this week to use ARPA funds to rehabilitate housing in the area through the SCKEDD Community Housing Resurgence Program. The purpose of this revolving program is to expand the financial opportunity for low-to-moderate income households to...
Hutchinson City Manager search down to two finalists
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Interim Hutchinson City Manager Gary Meagher let Hutch Post know that there will be two candidates interviewing for the job he is holding. Those interviews will happen on Tuesday with the Hutchinson City Council. "Both candidates are well educated and have previous experience as a local...
Thanksgiving food drive brings in over four tons of food
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Food Bank of Reno County received nearly 9,000 pounds of food in the “We’ll Leave Our Lights On" food drive this week. Penny Taapken said they received 8,958 pounds of donations. Sanctuary lights shone in 24 Hutchinson area churches on Wednesday, November 16th...
Toy Run brings back bikes
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Reno County Toy Run over the weekend in Hutchinson saw 380 motorcycles, 835 toys, more than 150 bicycles donated, and 148 bowls of chili served on Nov. 20. The toy run started at 10 a.m. at Salty Cycles, 129 E. Sherman St. Riders and...
City of Hutchinson employee, local insurance agent honored by Kansas Dept. of Commerce
TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Commerce’s Office of Minority and Women Business Development hosted its 37th Annual Minority and Women Business Awards Luncheon last week at the Hotel Topeka at City Center. The awards luncheon recognized 12 companies, three individuals, and one corporation from across the...
Hutchinson recognized during MED week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dave Sotelo, Human Relations Officer with the City of Hutchinson, was honored this week as part of Kansas Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week. The announcement came from Gov. Laura Kelly's office. The Kansas Department of Commerce’s Office of Minority and Women Business Development hosted its 37th Annual...
Reno County commissioners to break three way township voting tie Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County commissioners will decide the township clerk for Grove Township at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, as there was a three-way tie in the election for the post. "They each got one vote," said Deputy Elections Clerk Jenna Fager. "I couldn't even tell you for sure if...
Holiday Open House is Saturday at Hutchinson Art Center
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Art Center will be featuring a wonderful selection of arts and crafts by local and national artists at its Holiday Open House on Saturday. "We get artist vendors in our front gallery space," said Jace Chambers with the Art Center. "There's tables all set up with all their goodies, all their wares. There's jewelry, ceramics, cards, prints, paintings. I could go on and on."
Floor furnace causes fire at Wichita home
A floor furnace caused a fire early Monday at a Wichita home.
KWCH.com
Former WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay announces intent to sue City of Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a notice unveiled Monday, Nov. 21, an attorney representing former Wichita Police Department Chief Gordon Ramsay announced the former chief’s intention to sue the City of Wichita. In the notice from Wichita Attorney James Thompson, Ramsay accuses city leaders of defamation, undermining him in police investigations and discipline, and corruption.
Two Lindsborg teens injured when pickup rolls at Coronado Heights
CORONADO HEIGHTS - Two teens from Lindsborg were injured Sunday night after the pickup they were in rolled coming down the road from Coronado Heights in southern Saline County. A 17-year-old boy was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Colorado pickup down the hill when the pickup failed to negotiate a curve...
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0