At 11-0, no one is wondering if the Katy Tigers belong in the playoffs. Opponents are only wondering how long will the Tigers continue to dominate Region III-6A. For Katy football fans, it’s the story that continues to shine each fall. Katy has been played close games and won, and they’ve lost to a few regional foes in the last 20 years, mostly North Shore or The Woodlands. But those bigger schools should not slow Katy’s run at another 6A state championship in Division II.

KATY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO