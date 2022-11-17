Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of the best places to watch the World Cup in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Buyer Beware: Amazon is sending expired COVID tests to customers in Houston, and you can't return themhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston-born lyricist Tobe Nwigwe receives Grammy nomination for Best New ArtistJalyn SmootHouston, TX
Spider Monkey safe after smuggling attempt by Texas womanLauren JessopKaty, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
fox26houston.com
Houston Cougars basketball team signs 7-figure NIL deal with Mattress Mack
HOUSTON - The number-two-ranked Houston Cougars basketball team has signed a seven-figure deal with Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale. NIL deals have been a big movement in college sports since they were initiated in 2021. "I’m a huge Kelvin Sampson fan & felt like it was time to do this NIL...
saturdaytradition.com
Theorin Randle, 2023 DL from Texas, announces B1G commitment
Theorin Randle is a 6-foot-1, 282-pound defensive lineman from the Houston area. The 3-star recruit originally committed to Washington State on July 6. However, Minnesota found itself in pursuit of the Texan. The Golden Gophers extended an offer on Sep. 9, and Randle ultimately de-committed from Washington State on Oct. 27. Weeks later, he found himself in Minneapolis for an official visit, and on Sunday, he announced that he had committed to the program:
tsusports.com
Football Falls At Alabama A&M In Emotional Season FInale
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A 21-point fourth quarter by Alabama A&M was the difference as Texas Southern dropped its 2022 season finale 24-21 at Lewis Crews Stadium. On its opening drive, Texas Southern made it to the AAMU 35 but a fumble ended the drive which AAMU recovered at its own 37. The Bulldogs threatened to score at the TSU 6 but Tarik Cooper picked off the pass and made it to the TSU 15.
thekatynews.com
Tigers Gaining Momentum In Playoffs
At 11-0, no one is wondering if the Katy Tigers belong in the playoffs. Opponents are only wondering how long will the Tigers continue to dominate Region III-6A. For Katy football fans, it’s the story that continues to shine each fall. Katy has been played close games and won, and they’ve lost to a few regional foes in the last 20 years, mostly North Shore or The Woodlands. But those bigger schools should not slow Katy’s run at another 6A state championship in Division II.
KTRE
Injured Troup football player suffers stroke
HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, has suffered a stroke and prayers are urgently requested, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page. The page stated that a scan has shown Cooper suffered...
aamusports.com
Alabama A&M Spoils Texas Southern’s SWAC Title Hopes With 21-Point Fourth Quarter Comeback in 24-20 Win
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Faced with the end of their season after 60 minutes, Alabama A&M (4-7, 4-4 SWAC) gave a preview of things to come as they rallied from down 17 in the fourth to stun Texas Southern (5-6, 4-4 SWAC) 24-20 and ruin their Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) title hopes in an NCAA Division I football game on Saturday, November 19.
Fort Bend Star
Miss USA, Missouri City's R'Bonney Gabriel, implores Quail Valley Middle School students to pursue their dreams
R'Bonney Gabriel, the newly crowned Miss USA, returned to her Missouri City roots Friday and delighted scores of eighth-grade girls with a message of empowerment and pursuing their dreams at Quail Valley Middle School. Gabriel became the first Filipino-American to hold the Miss USA title when she won the competition...
thepostnewspaper.net
The Earl of COM
In a sleeping bag, under the Virginia night sky, with the temperature at 13 degrees, Earl Alexander made up his mind he needed to go to college. His role in the sleeping bag was honorable, as he was in training with the US Army at Fort Lee, but it was not the life he wanted for his forever adult journey.
Mattress Mack Places Another Huge Bet on a Houston Team
Mattress Mack recently broke sports betting history by winning the largest sports bet in history. He bet $10 million and won $75 million. Maybe he is feeling lucky because he is at it again. He has just placed HALF A MILLION DOLLARS that the University of Houston men's basketball team to win the NCAA Tournament during the 2022-23 season. The current odds are 10-1 that the University of Houston to win. If that happens, he will win a total of $5 million.
fox26houston.com
Body found in Houston's Brays Bayou confirmed to be missing Ridge Cole
HOUSTON - The medical examiner has confirmed that a body found in Brays Bayou is that of 28-year-old Ridge Cole, who was reported missing a week ago. Cole had been missing since last Friday. On Tuesday, Texas EquuSearch said they found a body in the area where he was last seen but had to wait for the medical examiner to confirm his identity.
Houston bars implement safety measures after deadly mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado
HOUSTON — The latest mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub occurred 958 miles from Houston. "This is a horrible crime,” an official in Colorado Springs said. But the local community is also feeling the pain. “I was devastated when I woke up and saw the news of Club...
President of University of Houston Downtown has big plans for the 1st 18 months
Loren J. Blanchard is a Louisiana native who frequented Houston, TX with his family as a child. His father looked forward to celebrating the Astros games while Blanchard enjoyed trips to Astroworld. After many years and a 6-year stint in California, Blanchard is now the President of the University of Houston Downtown.
cw39.com
How Houston’s current cold snap is unprecedented
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s cold temperatures might not be breaking daily records, but the duration of this cold snap is what makes it so unique, and in some ways, unprecedented. When looking at consecutive days with temperatures below 60 degrees, Houston’s current streak is five (as of Wednesday)....
Nasty cold front to bring 'most miserable day of 2022' to Houston this weekend
A wet, blustery system will make for a downright gross Saturday in the Bayou City.
4 Texas Cities Among America's Most Dangerous Places
These cities have high rates of violent crimes.
$3.2 million River Oaks condo comes with gorgeous views of downtown
Life in Houston's luxurious Arabella comes with amenities such as two pools and valet parking.
Former Paetow HS football coach charged, accused of inappropriately touching students
KATY, Texas — The former Paetow High School football coach who was at the center of a misconduct investigation has been arrested and charged with improper relationship with a student and indecency with a child. At least five female students have accused Lonnie Teagle of inappropriate touching and comments,...
fox26houston.com
New leader of historic Texan Movie Theater in Cleveland keeps curtains open
The Texan Movie Theater has been around since 1939, but sadly, wasn't seeing as much activity. The new leader, however, hoped to maintain the theater's integrity while giving residents something they've never had before.
This small Texas city ranks no. 1 for diversity in U.S.
What are the most diverse cities in Texas?
Fort Bend Star
New editor asks your help in covering Fort Bend County, a diverse, burgeoning place
Greetings! My name is Ken Fountain, and I'm the new Managing Editor of the Fort Bend Star, your home for local news. I'm honored to have been chosen for this role and to begin working with a great team, some of whom I've worked with before. A little bit about...
