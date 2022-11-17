ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri City, TX

saturdaytradition.com

Theorin Randle, 2023 DL from Texas, announces B1G commitment

Theorin Randle is a 6-foot-1, 282-pound defensive lineman from the Houston area. The 3-star recruit originally committed to Washington State on July 6. However, Minnesota found itself in pursuit of the Texan. The Golden Gophers extended an offer on Sep. 9, and Randle ultimately de-committed from Washington State on Oct. 27. Weeks later, he found himself in Minneapolis for an official visit, and on Sunday, he announced that he had committed to the program:
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
tsusports.com

Football Falls At Alabama A&M In Emotional Season FInale

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A 21-point fourth quarter by Alabama A&M was the difference as Texas Southern dropped its 2022 season finale 24-21 at Lewis Crews Stadium. On its opening drive, Texas Southern made it to the AAMU 35 but a fumble ended the drive which AAMU recovered at its own 37. The Bulldogs threatened to score at the TSU 6 but Tarik Cooper picked off the pass and made it to the TSU 15.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
thekatynews.com

Tigers Gaining Momentum In Playoffs

At 11-0, no one is wondering if the Katy Tigers belong in the playoffs. Opponents are only wondering how long will the Tigers continue to dominate Region III-6A. For Katy football fans, it’s the story that continues to shine each fall. Katy has been played close games and won, and they’ve lost to a few regional foes in the last 20 years, mostly North Shore or The Woodlands. But those bigger schools should not slow Katy’s run at another 6A state championship in Division II.
KATY, TX
KTRE

Injured Troup football player suffers stroke

HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, has suffered a stroke and prayers are urgently requested, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page. The page stated that a scan has shown Cooper suffered...
HOUSTON, TX
aamusports.com

Alabama A&M Spoils Texas Southern’s SWAC Title Hopes With 21-Point Fourth Quarter Comeback in 24-20 Win

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Faced with the end of their season after 60 minutes, Alabama A&M (4-7, 4-4 SWAC) gave a preview of things to come as they rallied from down 17 in the fourth to stun Texas Southern (5-6, 4-4 SWAC) 24-20 and ruin their Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) title hopes in an NCAA Division I football game on Saturday, November 19.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
thepostnewspaper.net

The Earl of COM

In a sleeping bag, under the Virginia night sky, with the temperature at 13 degrees, Earl Alexander made up his mind he needed to go to college. His role in the sleeping bag was honorable, as he was in training with the US Army at Fort Lee, but it was not the life he wanted for his forever adult journey.
LA MARQUE, TX
LoneStar 92

Mattress Mack Places Another Huge Bet on a Houston Team

Mattress Mack recently broke sports betting history by winning the largest sports bet in history. He bet $10 million and won $75 million. Maybe he is feeling lucky because he is at it again. He has just placed HALF A MILLION DOLLARS that the University of Houston men's basketball team to win the NCAA Tournament during the 2022-23 season. The current odds are 10-1 that the University of Houston to win. If that happens, he will win a total of $5 million.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Body found in Houston's Brays Bayou confirmed to be missing Ridge Cole

HOUSTON - The medical examiner has confirmed that a body found in Brays Bayou is that of 28-year-old Ridge Cole, who was reported missing a week ago. Cole had been missing since last Friday. On Tuesday, Texas EquuSearch said they found a body in the area where he was last seen but had to wait for the medical examiner to confirm his identity.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

How Houston’s current cold snap is unprecedented

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s cold temperatures might not be breaking daily records, but the duration of this cold snap is what makes it so unique, and in some ways, unprecedented. When looking at consecutive days with temperatures below 60 degrees, Houston’s current streak is five (as of Wednesday)....
HOUSTON, TX

