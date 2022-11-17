Read full article on original website
Several schools in Miami Valley get safety grant funds
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- Colleges and universities across Ohio, including those in the Miami Valley, are receiving funds to enhance campus safety. The announcement, made by Gov. Mike DeWine's office on Monday, comes days after the stabbing deaths of four colleges students in Idaho and the shooting at the University of Virginia that killed three and injured two.
Ohio governor orders flags lowered after Cleveland firefighter killed in hit-and-run
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered flags lowered in honor of a Cleveland firefighter killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday. Johnny Tetrick, a 27-year veteran of the Cleveland Division of Fire, was struck while assisting at the scene of a rollover crash on Interstate 90. Police...
FBI: Suspect taken into custody on federal charges in Washington Township
UPDATE: FBI agents have arrested 21-year-old Alex Jaques, of Centerville, for making online threats to commit a school shooting in California. Jaques has been charged federally with making interstate threats, according to United States Attorney Kenneth L. Parker. On November 15, the FBI National Threat Operations Center received a tip...
AAA prepares for busiest travel week out of the year
MORAINE, Ohio (WKEF) -- AAA crews are preparing for their busiest week out of the year as Thanksgiving is just 4 days away. AAA said Thanksgiving is a holiday where people typically choose to drive. Out of the 2.2 million Ohioans expected to travel this Thanksgiving, 1.9 of them will be traveling by car.
Dayton men hold off Robert Morris
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - It was not the most straightforward of wins, but Dayton men's basketball was able to put Tuesday's loss at UNLV in the rearview mirror, edging Robert Morris 60-51 Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. The Flyers established momentum early, jumping out to a 24-9 lead just...
"Expect the unexpected when traveling", AAA says when flying this Thanksgiving
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) --- AAA is predicting over two million Ohioans are expected to travel this Thanksgiving. While, at the Dayton International Airport, employees are preparing for the next few busy days. “Well, most generally thanksgiving since it always falls on a Thursday, peak days of travel is that Wednesday...
Holiday walk, tree lighting ceremony happening in Centerville
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- City of Centerville will be turned into a winter wonderland for the annual hometown holiday walk and tree lighting ceremony on Sunday. A holiday-themed vendor village will be set up at the northwest corner of the intersection of Main and Franklin Streets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. 40 local vendors and food trucks will participate with small businesses in Uptown also open for shoppers.
