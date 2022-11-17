Read full article on original website
Related
sarasotamagazine.com
Primo Ristorante Has Closed. For Fans of Its Iconic Billboards, It's Another Example of a Vanishing Sarasota.
And just like that, another Sarasota institution bites the dust. After 36 years of continuous operation, Primo Ristorante posted to its Facebook page last Sunday that the restaurant was calling it quits. “It is a hard and an emotional decision," chef-owner Maurizio Colucci wrote, "but we believe [it] is the...
Florida's largest beer garden calls Bradenton brewery home
One of Bradenton's first craft breweries is tucked away off 9th Street in an old car dealership. Motorworks, a fitting name, is 27,000 square feet.
Brewbound.com
Fat Point Brewing to Open New Location in Sarasota
SARASOTA, FL – Fat Point Brewing is expanding north along the Suncoast and will be opening a new location in Sarasota at University Town Center (UTC). The craft brewery, originally founded in Punta Gorda, will produce and serve its flavorful and original beers from a 2,500-square-foot venue. “Fat Point...
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week. so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Mysuncoast.com
Yoder’s Restaurant gives ABC7 behind the scenes look at their Thanksgiving pie order preps
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Yoder’s Restaurant in Sarasota is known for its delicious pies and homestyle cooking. Naturally, Thanskgiving is one of the local business’ busiest times of the year. The restaurant let ABC7 take a behind the scene look at its pie kitchen as they prepared pre-orders....
995qyk.com
9 Florida Doughnut Shops Make Yelp’s Best in America List
One Tampa doughnut shop made Yelp’s Top 100 US Donut Shops in America list for 2022. But it might not be the one you’re thinking. I’m pretty partial to the doughnuts at Datz / Dough in Tampa, but when I’ve asked listeners about their favorite, inevitably Fray’s Donut House is the one I hear the most. But neither made Yelp’s Top 100 in America list. Here are the top 9 Florida spots for a great doughnut according to the reviews site.
Law firms giving away Thanksgiving turkeys on Monday morning
Three Tampa Bay area law firms are giving back Thanksgiving week, helping families affected economically by high inflation.
Manatee County woman can’t legally drive new Jeep because dealer hasn’t transferred title
Just months after Vroom settled an 87-count administrative complaint with state regulators, a Manatee County woman stepped forward to say the company has failed to transfer her title, leaving her to pay for a car she can't legally drive.
Fishermen's Village plans for multi-million dollar expansion
Before they take their plans to the board in January, they are first hoping to get some community input on their development plans.
Florida home prices surge as national level stays ‘flat,’ Zillow reports
Florida home prices rise compared to previous year, as US prices remain "flat," according to new home sales data.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Publix opens new store in Lutz, Florida
Employee-owned grocery chain Publix Food Markets on Thursday opened its newest store in Lutz, Florida. The 46,791-square-foot store will be located at the Livingston Marketplace at 2801 E. County Line Rd. and features an adjacent Publix Liquors, the fast-growing Florida retailer said. “We are excited to bring another Publix location...
cltampa.com
Tampa's first 3D-printed concrete home is now on the market
A home made almost entirely by a robot is now for sale in the Port Tampa neighborhood. Located at 7509 South Shamrock Rd., the home is currently in pre-construction and will be built by Tampa-based startup Click, Print, Home (CPH-3D). Designed by San Francisco architect Keith Plymale, the home will be the first 3D-printed concrete home in Tampa, says CPH-3D.
Tampa Burger King manager used headset to alert drive-thru customer to call 911 during robbery
TAMPA, Fla. — A manager at a Burger King in Tampa used her quick thinking to alert a customer in the drive-thru line to call 911 during a robbery, police report. Just after 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, police said a man entered a Burger King nearby West De Leon Sreet and South Dale Mabry Highway "demanding free food from the employees."
usf.edu
Red tide is drifting north and is now at the mouth of Tampa Bay
Red tide is drifting north along the Gulf coast from Southwest Florida and is now being found at the mouth of Tampa Bay. Red tide, which has been found off the coast of Manatee and Sarasota counties, is inching north. Water samples taken this week by state environmental officials show very low concentrations of the organism that causes red tide was detected along the Sunshine Skyway and the northern tip of Anna Maria Island, where Tampa Bay meets the Gulf of Mexico.
941area.com
Chinese Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving in Sarasota and Bradenton
You can get a turkey dinner or pumpkin pie, but what if you crave Chinese food on Thanksgiving Day? Yes, we feel you!. This year, there are a lot of Chinese restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in Bradenton and Sarasota. Some have been open for years and are known to be good places to get great food, fun entertainment, and premium service.
813area.com
Experience the Exquisiteness of Food at Wiregrass Mall in Tampa
An open-air mall right in the heart of Tampa offers all kinds of exquisiteness for food, shopping, and lifestyle. You know we are talking about the picturesque Wiregrass Mall, right?. With over 800,000 square feet of retail, restaurants, and entertainment, Wiregrass Mall is a true gathering place for locals and...
fox13news.com
Famous Kellogg mansion preserved using virtual reality after it was demolished
DUNEDIN, Fla. - The man behind a popular breakfast cereal company once owned a home in the Tampa Bay area. In fact, WK Kellogg's mansion was one of the grandest homes in Pinellas County. Kellogg only spent three winters in the Dunedin area, but his home became a legend. Time...
Mysuncoast.com
This year’s Bradenton Winter Wonderland cancelled due to supply issues, other problems
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The 2022 Winter Wonderland Festival, scheduled for Dec. 10, had been cancelled until next year. Organizers of the event say that there have been “circumstances beyond organizers’’ control” that resulted in the need to cancel the event. Namely, damage from Hurricane Ian has caused the ice vendor to be able to supply ice. Supply chain issues have also made necessary equipment unavailable.
"American Horror Story: Freak Show" was inspired by this real Florida "Freak" Retirement Town
Gibsonton, FloridaBoston Public Library on Openverse.com. I still remember when American Horror Story: Freak Show aired. I was in the thick of my obsession with American Horror Story, and had been waiting very impatiently for the new season that would feature a "carney" theme, which we'd all soon discover would develop to cover the troubles lives of freak show performers in Jupiter, Florida, trying to simply live in a world that despises them.
Hotbins opens first store in Tampa
A newly-opened store in Tampa is sending shoppers on a frenzy to find good deals at low prices, and you never quite know what you’ll find inside.
Comments / 0