Manatee County, FL

Brewbound.com

Fat Point Brewing to Open New Location in Sarasota

SARASOTA, FL – Fat Point Brewing is expanding north along the Suncoast and will be opening a new location in Sarasota at University Town Center (UTC). The craft brewery, originally founded in Punta Gorda, will produce and serve its flavorful and original beers from a 2,500-square-foot venue. “Fat Point...
SARASOTA, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week. so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

9 Florida Doughnut Shops Make Yelp’s Best in America List

One Tampa doughnut shop made Yelp’s Top 100 US Donut Shops in America list for 2022. But it might not be the one you’re thinking. I’m pretty partial to the doughnuts at Datz / Dough in Tampa, but when I’ve asked listeners about their favorite, inevitably Fray’s Donut House is the one I hear the most. But neither made Yelp’s Top 100 in America list. Here are the top 9 Florida spots for a great doughnut according to the reviews site.
TAMPA, FL
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Publix opens new store in Lutz, Florida

Employee-owned grocery chain Publix Food Markets on Thursday opened its newest store in Lutz, Florida. The 46,791-square-foot store will be located at the Livingston Marketplace at 2801 E. County Line Rd. and features an adjacent Publix Liquors, the fast-growing Florida retailer said. “We are excited to bring another Publix location...
LUTZ, FL
cltampa.com

Tampa's first 3D-printed concrete home is now on the market

A home made almost entirely by a robot is now for sale in the Port Tampa neighborhood. Located at 7509 South Shamrock Rd., the home is currently in pre-construction and will be built by Tampa-based startup Click, Print, Home (CPH-3D). Designed by San Francisco architect Keith Plymale, the home will be the first 3D-printed concrete home in Tampa, says CPH-3D.
TAMPA, FL
usf.edu

Red tide is drifting north and is now at the mouth of Tampa Bay

Red tide is drifting north along the Gulf coast from Southwest Florida and is now being found at the mouth of Tampa Bay. Red tide, which has been found off the coast of Manatee and Sarasota counties, is inching north. Water samples taken this week by state environmental officials show very low concentrations of the organism that causes red tide was detected along the Sunshine Skyway and the northern tip of Anna Maria Island, where Tampa Bay meets the Gulf of Mexico.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
941area.com

Chinese Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving in Sarasota and Bradenton

You can get a turkey dinner or pumpkin pie, but what if you crave Chinese food on Thanksgiving Day? Yes, we feel you!. This year, there are a lot of Chinese restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in Bradenton and Sarasota. Some have been open for years and are known to be good places to get great food, fun entertainment, and premium service.
SARASOTA, FL
813area.com

Experience the Exquisiteness of Food at Wiregrass Mall in Tampa

An open-air mall right in the heart of Tampa offers all kinds of exquisiteness for food, shopping, and lifestyle. You know we are talking about the picturesque Wiregrass Mall, right?. With over 800,000 square feet of retail, restaurants, and entertainment, Wiregrass Mall is a true gathering place for locals and...
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

This year’s Bradenton Winter Wonderland cancelled due to supply issues, other problems

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The 2022 Winter Wonderland Festival, scheduled for Dec. 10, had been cancelled until next year. Organizers of the event say that there have been “circumstances beyond organizers’’ control” that resulted in the need to cancel the event. Namely, damage from Hurricane Ian has caused the ice vendor to be able to supply ice. Supply chain issues have also made necessary equipment unavailable.
BRADENTON, FL
Evie M.

"American Horror Story: Freak Show" was inspired by this real Florida "Freak" Retirement Town

Gibsonton, FloridaBoston Public Library on Openverse.com. I still remember when American Horror Story: Freak Show aired. I was in the thick of my obsession with American Horror Story, and had been waiting very impatiently for the new season that would feature a "carney" theme, which we'd all soon discover would develop to cover the troubles lives of freak show performers in Jupiter, Florida, trying to simply live in a world that despises them.
GIBSONTON, FL

