CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia's Snowshoe Mountain opens to skiers this week

SNOWSHOE, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia ski resort is opening some of its trails to the public this week.Snowshoe Mountain said it will start the ski season for the general public on Wednesday with a limited number of trails. The Pocahontas County resort also will be open Tuesday to passholders and employees.Ski operations at nearby Silver Creek resort will open on Dec. 16, weather permitting.West Virginia resorts draw more than 800,000 skier visits a year, typically luring visitors from Virginia, North Carolina, Ohio and Florida. The ski and snowboard season traditionally runs through late March.
SNOWSHOE, WV
CBS San Francisco

Amy Schneider of Oakland wins Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions

NEW YORK (AP) — Forty-game winner Amy Schneider capped her big year by winning a hard-fought "Jeopardy!" tournament of champions in an episode that aired Monday.Schneider, a writer from Oakland won three games in the tournament finals, narrowly beating Andrew He, a software developer from neighboring San Francisco, who won two games. The third contestant, Sam Buttrey, was another Californian who won one game.Schneider had a 40-game winning streak earlier this year, the second longest in the game show's history, which began when she defeated He.She said she both wanted to compete again with He, known for his cold-blooded big...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Colorado shooting suspect is grandson of California assemblymember

SACRAMENTO — The suspected gunman who opened fire at an LGBTQIA+ nightclub in Colorado, killing five and injuring several others, is the grandson of a California assemblymember.Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, faces five murder charges and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury after opening fire inside Club Q in Colorado Springs over the weekend.Aldrich is the grandson of state Assemblymember Randy Voepel."It could have been anyone of us," said former Sacramento City Councilmember Steve Hansen.Club Q in Colorado Springs was supposed to be a haven for visitors, but Saturday, it became a place of peril. "Safe spaces like...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

