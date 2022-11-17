Bad Blood? Sara Haines Shades Taylor Swift As Fans' Tour Ticket Rampage Continues

Source: abc;mega

Is it time for Taylor Swift to "Speak Now" — or does Sara Haines just "Need to Calm Down?"

The 32-year-old singer may need to confess, "I'm the problem, it's me," as The View cohost urged the award-winning artist to stand up for her fans after many found themselves stressed and upset since the presale for her upcoming Eras Tour began.

The online queue to score tickets to Swift's show has been an outright disaster, and the 45-year-old believes both the "Love Story" singer and Ticketmaster should do something to relieve people's worries.

“[Ticketmaster] knew this was coming. They were having people waiting in queues with codes they didn’t have, enter before they were sitting there,” Haines expressed during the Thursday, November 17, episode of the talk show. “Taylor Swift loves her fans. She does need to speak up because I think people are really upset right now about what’s going on. I don’t know if there’s a quick fix from her, but I’m sure it would be comforting.”

“In addition to Ticketmaster being a monopoly, and by the way, they charge egregious fees, and that fee is charged whether they serve you well or don’t," the television personality said. "They need to break this thing up completely.”

Cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin chimed in stating, “if there’s any voting block that’s brave enough and strong enough to take down Ticketmaster once and for all, it’s the Swifties. So, they better wake up, because people are outraged over this.”

Many fans seem to be on the same page with The View stars, taking to Twitter to share their frustration with both Swift and the famed ticket distributor.

"If you can write a letter to Apple, you can write a letter to Ticketmaster. The fees, the dynamic pricing, the literal outright lying to fans about what we can and can’t buy. Ticket buying for your favorite artist should not cost us this much money and stress," one fan expressed, as another added, "I would like Taylor Swift herself to try to get tickets to her own show."

"Taylor Swift calls herself a feminist and yet she puts me (a WOMAN) on the waitlist for tickets to her tour," a disappointed supporter wrote, with a fourth angered user noting, "Me trying to figure out how Ticketmaster wasn’t prepared for the demand for Taylor Swift tickets when they sent out the codes themselves to control a certain amount of people entering the presale."