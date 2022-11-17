ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 1

foxla.com

Gas prices in California keep dropping - how long will it last?

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped 3.5 cents Sunday to $5.316, its lowest amount since Sept. 7. The average price has dropped 43 times in 46 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.178, including 4.1 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 19.6 cents less than one week ago and 60.9 cents lower than one month ago, but 61.8 cents more than one year ago.
goldrushcam.com

On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom Signed an Executive Order and Issued Proclamations to Support Communities Recovering from Wildfires, Flash Flooding

November 20, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing response and recovery efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed an executive order to assist. communities impacted by the Mosquito Fire and proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to address Route Fire impacts. The Governor also proclaimed a state of emergency in Alpine and Inyo counties due to damage from widespread flash flooding in August.
HeySoCal

Masks ‘strongly recommended’ as LA County COVID increases

Los Angeles County has continued to report escalating COVID-19 numbers, with more than 2,200 new cases logged, along with eight more virus-related deaths. The 2,249 new cases reported Friday gave the county a cumulative total from throughout the pandemic of 3,515,225. The eight new deaths lifted the county’s virus-related death toll to 34,098.
FOX40

Kevin Kiley discusses congressional run after some outlets call CA-3 in his favor

(Inside California Politics) — California Assembly member Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss his run for congress in California’s 3rd Congressional District. On Tuesday, Decision Desk HQ called the race in his favor, which was then followed by others who follow political and election data closely. As of Friday, […]
KESQ News Channel 3

Young child from eastern Riverside County dies of RSV-associated illness

A young child from eastern Riverside County has died after contracting a respiratory illness that is possibly linked to Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, county health officials announced on Monday. Officials said the child was under the age of 4. The child's name and city of residence will not be released. The child died at The post Young child from eastern Riverside County dies of RSV-associated illness appeared first on KESQ.
