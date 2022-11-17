Read full article on original website
3 hurt after vehicle blows stop sign near Warden; alcohol or drugs suspected
WARDEN, Wash. — Three people were hurt late Friday night after Washington State Patrol (WSP) said a vehicle ran a stop sign and hit another vehicle west of Warden. According to police, 25-year-old Timothy Johnson, of Moses Lake, was driving northbound on Hwy. 17, coming up on Road 6 just before 11:30 p.m. when he failed to stop for a...
Another juvenile arrested in Kennewick murder investigation
KENNEWICK, Wash. – Authorities have made another arrest in the murder investigation of a Kennewick man. The 14-year-old male was arrested Thursday afternoon after a traffic stop was made on the Benton County Cable Bridge. The boy was taken to the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center and is facing a murder charge. This is the second arrest law enforcement has made...
ifiberone.com
Bail set at $1 million for juvenile suspect in Wednesday's shooting in Othello
OTHELLO — A juvenile is being held on on $1 million bail after he was charged with assault in Wednesday’s shooting in Othello. The juvenile is charged with first-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, according to Othello police. Othello police had responded about 12:45 a.m....
Accused Kennewick murderer doesn’t believe wife is dead. Will he be able to stand trial?
A judge has ordered that he get treatment, after he told evaluators he believed his wife was still alive.
KEPR
Two teen suspects arrested after shooting in Othello
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Tri-City SWAT Team has arrested two teen suspects in Kennewick who are accused of shooting a 25-year-old at a convenience store in Othello on Nov. 16. Around 12:45 a.m., an officer with the Othello Police Department responded to the 1200 block of S 1st Ave in Othello for a report of a person being shot.
kpq.com
Accident North of Warden Results in Vehicular Assault Charge
A two-car collision on SR 17 north of Warden resulted in multiple injuries and a vehicular assault charge Friday night. At 11:24 p.m., a 1998 Cadillac was going westbound on Road 6 towards SR 17 when it collided with a 2007 Hyundai approaching Road 6. The Cadillac driver failed to...
kpq.com
Othello Man Sentenced for Moses Lake Arson
An Othello man has been sentenced to 20 months in prison for setting a fire that damaged a Moses Lake business in May. KPQ news partner iFiber One News reports 28-year-old Brandon Keith Lopez pled guilty to second degree arson charges in Grant County Superior Court this week. Lopez, who...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Transient arrested for felony hit and run
HERMISTON – Daniel Henry Wilson, 58, was arrested by Hermiston police after he allegedly rammed the vehicle of a Hermiston man and then tried to strike the man when he was out of the car assessing the damage. Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston says Wilson fled the scene and...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Infant drowns in hotel bathtub, father arrested
RICHLAND, Washington – An Oregon man was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with manslaughter after his 1-year-old son drowned in a hotel bathtub last month in Richland. On Friday, Oct. 28, medics from the Richland Fire Department and officers from the Richland Police Department were dispatched to the WoodSpring Suites hotel, 1370 Tapteal Drive, for a possible bathtub drowning of a child.
Cops On A Call Rescue Unrelated Person Heard Calling for Help
Kennewick Police rescue woman who'd fallen in the shower. In the early morning hours of Wednesday, November 16th, Kennewick Police were responding to a call at an apartment complex in the 900 block of West 5th. As they were returning to their patrol cars, around 12:15 AM, they were heading...
Zillah man identified as victim in homicide investigation in Wapato
WAPATO, Wash. – Yakima County authorities have identified a Zillah man in a homicide investigation in Wapato. Jordan Torres, 30, was found dead on Sunday, November 13. Authorities said they were called to 80 McKinley Road in Wapato for a report of a dead body. Investigators on the scene said Torres is a victim of a homicide, however, they said...
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima Valley law enforcement agencies join together after delays in State crime lab services
ZILLAH, Wash.- Zillah City Council unanimously approved a contract which would help created a Local Crime Lab to help law enforcement agencies across the Yakima Valley. The lab would increase resources and integrate access to technology to address service delays from the Washington State Crime Lab. The Local Crime Lab would be located within the City of Zillah under the Yakima County Sheriff’s control.
Truck Thief Busted While Spray-Painting Vehicle in Broad Daylight
Spray painting a vehicle, or 'rattle canning' is not unusual. Sometimes people use spray cans to apply primer before final painting. But in this case, KPD officers thought it was suspicious. Truck theft suspect caught spray painting the stolen vehicle. Friday, members of the Kennewick Police CAT, or Criminal Apprehension...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Pasco (Pasco, WA)
The Police Department reported a multi-vehicle crash in Pasco in the morning. Just east of Pasco, an accident occurred on Interstate 182’s eastbound lanes. A 57-year-old Benton City woman driving the first vehicle collided with a 72-year-old Pasco woman driving the second vehicle, who then struck a 22-year-old Pasco woman driving the third vehicle, according to a WSP press release.
nbcrightnow.com
Franklin County Sheriff's Officers respond to semi rollover on SR 17
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. - Franklin County Sheriff's Office is currently on scene of a semi rolled over on State Route 17, according to a post on their Facebook page. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find alternate routes while officials investigate. This is a developing story, which means...
Cellphone Distraction Sends Driver Into Large Rock Garden
Monday evening, cellphone use behind the wheel claimed another victim. The Benton County Sheriff's Department reports a car full of teens plowed off a road and into a large "rock garden" Monday night. The BCSO says the crash occurred on Clearview Lane, which is about two miles from the intersection...
KIMA TV
Yakima County sheriffs investigating homicide in Toppenish
TOPPENISH—Deputies say they're investigating a recent homicide in Toppenish. Yesterday afternoon, sheriff officials say they responded to an area near Highway 97 and Progressive Rd. There is still crime scene tape entangled in trees around a property that seems to be abandoned. Although deputies confirmed there was a homicide,...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Body found in construction hole
HERMISTON – The body of a 49-year-old man who was new to the Hermiston area was found deceased in his vehicle at the bottom of a large hole created by construction on North First Place in Hermiston. While the remains of Shawn Price were found on Sunday, police believe his vehicle went into the hole the day before.
Father, Sons Who Died in Grant County Canoe Accident Identified
The identities of a father and two sons who died in a tragic canoe accident on Friday at the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge have been released. Man, whose sons died, presumably drowned, when their canoe capsized. The Grant County Sheriff's Office originally reported:. "The father, age 32, and his three...
Richland Police Ask Crazy Simple Question, & Tri-Cities Answers
The West Richland PD did a strange thing on their Facebook the other day and actually asked where people would like to see more police presence. I know it's a crazy idea, right? (lol) Here is what the people answered. West Richland Police Department Wants to Know This Question. On...
