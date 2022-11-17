ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

KEPR

Two teen suspects arrested after shooting in Othello

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Tri-City SWAT Team has arrested two teen suspects in Kennewick who are accused of shooting a 25-year-old at a convenience store in Othello on Nov. 16. Around 12:45 a.m., an officer with the Othello Police Department responded to the 1200 block of S 1st Ave in Othello for a report of a person being shot.
OTHELLO, WA
kpq.com

Accident North of Warden Results in Vehicular Assault Charge

A two-car collision on SR 17 north of Warden resulted in multiple injuries and a vehicular assault charge Friday night. At 11:24 p.m., a 1998 Cadillac was going westbound on Road 6 towards SR 17 when it collided with a 2007 Hyundai approaching Road 6. The Cadillac driver failed to...
WARDEN, WA
kpq.com

Othello Man Sentenced for Moses Lake Arson

An Othello man has been sentenced to 20 months in prison for setting a fire that damaged a Moses Lake business in May. KPQ news partner iFiber One News reports 28-year-old Brandon Keith Lopez pled guilty to second degree arson charges in Grant County Superior Court this week. Lopez, who...
MOSES LAKE, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Transient arrested for felony hit and run

HERMISTON – Daniel Henry Wilson, 58, was arrested by Hermiston police after he allegedly rammed the vehicle of a Hermiston man and then tried to strike the man when he was out of the car assessing the damage. Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston says Wilson fled the scene and...
HERMISTON, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Infant drowns in hotel bathtub, father arrested

RICHLAND, Washington – An Oregon man was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with manslaughter after his 1-year-old son drowned in a hotel bathtub last month in Richland. On Friday, Oct. 28, medics from the Richland Fire Department and officers from the Richland Police Department were dispatched to the WoodSpring Suites hotel, 1370 Tapteal Drive, for a possible bathtub drowning of a child.
RICHLAND, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Yakima Valley law enforcement agencies join together after delays in State crime lab services

ZILLAH, Wash.- Zillah City Council unanimously approved a contract which would help created a Local Crime Lab to help law enforcement agencies across the Yakima Valley. The lab would increase resources and integrate access to technology to address service delays from the Washington State Crime Lab. The Local Crime Lab would be located within the City of Zillah under the Yakima County Sheriff’s control.
ZILLAH, WA
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Pasco (Pasco, WA)

The Police Department reported a multi-vehicle crash in Pasco in the morning. Just east of Pasco, an accident occurred on Interstate 182’s eastbound lanes. A 57-year-old Benton City woman driving the first vehicle collided with a 72-year-old Pasco woman driving the second vehicle, who then struck a 22-year-old Pasco woman driving the third vehicle, according to a WSP press release.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Franklin County Sheriff's Officers respond to semi rollover on SR 17

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. - Franklin County Sheriff's Office is currently on scene of a semi rolled over on State Route 17, according to a post on their Facebook page. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find alternate routes while officials investigate. This is a developing story, which means...
NEWStalk 870

Cellphone Distraction Sends Driver Into Large Rock Garden

Monday evening, cellphone use behind the wheel claimed another victim. The Benton County Sheriff's Department reports a car full of teens plowed off a road and into a large "rock garden" Monday night. The BCSO says the crash occurred on Clearview Lane, which is about two miles from the intersection...
KIMA TV

Yakima County sheriffs investigating homicide in Toppenish

TOPPENISH—Deputies say they're investigating a recent homicide in Toppenish. Yesterday afternoon, sheriff officials say they responded to an area near Highway 97 and Progressive Rd. There is still crime scene tape entangled in trees around a property that seems to be abandoned. Although deputies confirmed there was a homicide,...
TOPPENISH, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Body found in construction hole

HERMISTON – The body of a 49-year-old man who was new to the Hermiston area was found deceased in his vehicle at the bottom of a large hole created by construction on North First Place in Hermiston. While the remains of Shawn Price were found on Sunday, police believe his vehicle went into the hole the day before.
HERMISTON, OR
NEWStalk 870

Pasco WA
Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington.

