Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lace up those Skates! Energy on Ice Returns to Owensboro, Kentucky
All decked out in holiday cheer, Downtown Owensboro is the ideal setting to hit the skating rink. So, bundle up, grab a hot cocoa, and lace up your skates. It's time to take the kids ice skating! The season kicks off Friday, November 25th, 2022. Ice skating was a common...
How to Send Your Letter to Santa at His Indiana Residence & Get a Reply [DEADLINE]
Writing letters to Santa has been a tradition for children for more than 150 years, it spans the globe and many cultures. Though children's requests through the centuries have certainly changed, there is one constant in all of this, Christmas magic. There are many ways to send letters to Father Christmas, including how to send one to his tristate address.
Afternoon with Santa called off after ‘difficult decision’
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — An inaugural Christmas event in Newburgh has been cancelled nearly a month before it was set to take place. The Warrick Parks Foundation says their board of directors made the difficult decision to cancel ‘An Afternoon with Santa’, which was originally scheduled for December 11. “With this being our first year […]
Caffeine Machine Coffee Truck Will Soon be Hitting the Streets of Evansville
Coffee, but it comes to you? This is a dream come true!. I have to be totally honest, I'm a fairly recent coffee lover. I never used to drink coffee until I got COVID in October of 2020, after that I had COVID fatigue something fierce, so I started drinking coffee to make me more alert, then I had a baby, and well the rest is coffee-loving history. Over the last couple of years, I've learned how much I love iced coffee, cold brew, and lattes, and as much as I love adding a Premier Protein shake to my coffee at home, nothing beats a delicious specialty coffee on the go!
Indiana Native Created One of Thanksgiving’s Most Popular Foods
Here's a little Thanksgiving fun fact for you...an Evansville, Indiana native is responsible for one of the most popular Thanksgiving foods we all enjoy each year. Every Thanksgiving, the family gathers around a table full of turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, mac and cheese, deviled eggs, and so on. One of the most common foods that we consume on Thanksgiving is stuffing. Now, some folks like to go the homemade route when it comes to stuffing, but many prefer to go the easier and less time-consuming way by buying a box of stuffing from the store. Perhaps you didn't know that we have an Evansville, Indiana native to thank for that box of stuffing that we enjoy on Thanksgiving.
Huge Estate Sale In Owensboro This Weekend & This Stuff Is Amazing
Y'all know we love to bring you good bargains. We've got a Friday Bargain of the Week that will knock your cheap socks off. First, Estate sales are fabulous. It's other people's stuff but most of the time this stuff is extra good and many times it is antique or vintage.
Evansville Area Residents Can Get Free Safe Rides Home Thanksgiving Weekend with Logan’s Promise
Did you know that the night before Thanksgiving is the busiest night for bars? It's also just a big weekend for those that partake in adult beverages. Sometimes a little family goes a long way, am I right? Partying is totally okay, but it is very important to have a plan to get home safely.
macaronikid.com
Holiday Fun In Spencer County
Crunchy leaves, cooler days, pumpkin pie, turkey. There’s a lot to love about November. Including the events!. And even though it’s still technically fall, around the Santa Claus, Indiana, area, this month is often considered the unofficial beginning of the Christmas season. And these six festive November events are the perfect way to kick off the festivities!
WINDY HOLLOW BISCUIT HOUSE FRIENDSGIVING
A popular "spin-off" restaurant in Owensboro will embrace Friendsgiving on Wednesday, November 23rd, by offering a mostly traditional Thanksgiving dinner to the community. Here's what we can expect from the Windy Hollow Biscuit House that day:. Join us for Friendsgiving Buffet Lunch from 11am - 2pm (or while supplies last)....
Traffic jams on Highway 41 for free food giveaway
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A food giveaway caused traffic to back-up on the Highway 41 strip yesterday. Cars lined up to get food in the Audubon Village parking lot starting at 10 o’clock Wednesday morning. The Tri-State Food Bank began setting up around 8 a.m. and started their giveaway early because of the demand. They […]
Evansville Police Foundation Offering Special Black Friday Registration Price for 2023 SWAT Challenge
If you're looking for the perfect gift to give that fitness buff or law enforcement supporter this holiday season, or maybe that's you and you want to treat yourself, the Evansville Police Foundation is offering a special deal on Black Friday for the 2023 edition of their annual SWAT Challenge 5K.
Evv Airport Unveils Exciting Accessibility Initiatives Plus Therapy Dogs
The thought of boarding an airplane is enough to cause a lot of people anxiety. If you have a hidden disability, like autism, anxiety, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), or chronic illness, you may need extra time or assistance. Evansville Regional Airport now has more programs available to make traveling more accessible.
Beautiful Albino Deer Spotted in Southern Indiana [PHOTO]
It's not uncommon to see deer out and about this time of year in Indiana. With fall coming quickly coming to an end and the cold winter months approaching, they begin the search for food, a mate, and most importantly, try to avoid being shot by hunters. What is uncommon is the sight of an albino deer, not because they're less active this time of year, but because they're a genetic rarity, which is why when one is seen, we're quick to grab our phones and get a picture like Spencer County resident, John Howell did recently.
Overnight house fire handled by Boonville Fire Department
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An overnight house fire in Warrick County had first-responders rushing to Centennial Street early Saturday morning. The Boonville Fire Department shared photographs from the scene shortly before 5 a.m. on social media, mentioning they had just finished clearing the home. People inside the home reportedly called 911 after hearing something fall […]
14news.com
Crews called to several crashes on Lloyd Expressway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a few crashes at the same time on the Lloyd Expressway Saturday. Dispatchers say one was 1:30 p.m. at Stockwell. They say one car was in the ditch in the westbound lanes, and two cars were involved in a crash in the eastbound lanes.
Vanderburgh County Commissioners Lift Countywide Burn Ban
Feel free to burn away (responsibly, of course). After the more-than-expected snowfall over the weekend that put nearly the entire county under an inch or two (or more in some areas) of the white stuff, and a round or two of showers passed through the area, the Vanderburgh County Board of Commissioners announced on Thursday that after consulting with the fire chiefs in the county, the amount of precipitation we received was significant enough to warrant lifting the ban which had been in place since October 28th effective immediately.
Vaccinate Your Pets for Less with Low Cost Clinic Coming to Southern Indiana
Juggling all of the finances can be a challenge, especially with the cost of goods and services continuing to climb but as pet owners, we still have to make the care of our beloved pets a top priority. Fortunately, there are some ways to save a little cash when it comes to pet vaccines.
14news.com
Crews called to crash near AEP Rockport Power Plant
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash in Spencer County. Dispatchers say it happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday on Highway 231 near the AEP Rockport Power Plant. We don’t have any information on injuries, but it was called as an accident with extrication.
Evansville Rescue Mission in Need of Money and Peas for Annual Food Drive
No, that's not a typo in the headline. I know it sounds weird, but these two very specific requests will help the Evansville Rescue Mission provide Thanksgiving meals to families facing food insecurity during their upcoming Gobbler Gathering Food Drive. Evansville Rescue Mission Gobbler Gathering Set for Tuesday, November 22nd.
Salvation Army offers Thanksgiving lunch
The Salvation Army is ready to help feed people lunch on Thanksgiving.
99.5 WKDQ
Evansville IN
33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2