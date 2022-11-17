ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

WEHT/WTVW

Afternoon with Santa called off after ‘difficult decision’

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — An inaugural Christmas event in Newburgh has been cancelled nearly a month before it was set to take place. The Warrick Parks Foundation says their board of directors made the difficult decision to cancel ‘An Afternoon with Santa’, which was originally scheduled for December 11. “With this being our first year […]
NEWBURGH, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Caffeine Machine Coffee Truck Will Soon be Hitting the Streets of Evansville

Coffee, but it comes to you? This is a dream come true!. I have to be totally honest, I'm a fairly recent coffee lover. I never used to drink coffee until I got COVID in October of 2020, after that I had COVID fatigue something fierce, so I started drinking coffee to make me more alert, then I had a baby, and well the rest is coffee-loving history. Over the last couple of years, I've learned how much I love iced coffee, cold brew, and lattes, and as much as I love adding a Premier Protein shake to my coffee at home, nothing beats a delicious specialty coffee on the go!
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Native Created One of Thanksgiving’s Most Popular Foods

Here's a little Thanksgiving fun fact for you...an Evansville, Indiana native is responsible for one of the most popular Thanksgiving foods we all enjoy each year. Every Thanksgiving, the family gathers around a table full of turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, mac and cheese, deviled eggs, and so on. One of the most common foods that we consume on Thanksgiving is stuffing. Now, some folks like to go the homemade route when it comes to stuffing, but many prefer to go the easier and less time-consuming way by buying a box of stuffing from the store. Perhaps you didn't know that we have an Evansville, Indiana native to thank for that box of stuffing that we enjoy on Thanksgiving.
EVANSVILLE, IN
macaronikid.com

Holiday Fun In Spencer County

Crunchy leaves, cooler days, pumpkin pie, turkey. There’s a lot to love about November. Including the events!. And even though it’s still technically fall, around the Santa Claus, Indiana, area, this month is often considered the unofficial beginning of the Christmas season. And these six festive November events are the perfect way to kick off the festivities!
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
99.5 WKDQ

WINDY HOLLOW BISCUIT HOUSE FRIENDSGIVING

A popular "spin-off" restaurant in Owensboro will embrace Friendsgiving on Wednesday, November 23rd, by offering a mostly traditional Thanksgiving dinner to the community. Here's what we can expect from the Windy Hollow Biscuit House that day:. Join us for Friendsgiving Buffet Lunch from 11am - 2pm (or while supplies last)....
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Traffic jams on Highway 41 for free food giveaway

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A food giveaway caused traffic to back-up on the Highway 41 strip yesterday. Cars lined up to get food in the Audubon Village parking lot starting at 10 o’clock Wednesday morning. The Tri-State Food Bank began setting up around 8 a.m. and started their giveaway early because of the demand. They […]
HENDERSON, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Beautiful Albino Deer Spotted in Southern Indiana [PHOTO]

It's not uncommon to see deer out and about this time of year in Indiana. With fall coming quickly coming to an end and the cold winter months approaching, they begin the search for food, a mate, and most importantly, try to avoid being shot by hunters. What is uncommon is the sight of an albino deer, not because they're less active this time of year, but because they're a genetic rarity, which is why when one is seen, we're quick to grab our phones and get a picture like Spencer County resident, John Howell did recently.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Overnight house fire handled by Boonville Fire Department

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An overnight house fire in Warrick County had first-responders rushing to Centennial Street early Saturday morning. The Boonville Fire Department shared photographs from the scene shortly before 5 a.m. on social media, mentioning they had just finished clearing the home. People inside the home reportedly called 911 after hearing something fall […]
BOONVILLE, IN
14news.com

Crews called to several crashes on Lloyd Expressway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a few crashes at the same time on the Lloyd Expressway Saturday. Dispatchers say one was 1:30 p.m. at Stockwell. They say one car was in the ditch in the westbound lanes, and two cars were involved in a crash in the eastbound lanes.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Vanderburgh County Commissioners Lift Countywide Burn Ban

Feel free to burn away (responsibly, of course). After the more-than-expected snowfall over the weekend that put nearly the entire county under an inch or two (or more in some areas) of the white stuff, and a round or two of showers passed through the area, the Vanderburgh County Board of Commissioners announced on Thursday that after consulting with the fire chiefs in the county, the amount of precipitation we received was significant enough to warrant lifting the ban which had been in place since October 28th effective immediately.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Crews called to crash near AEP Rockport Power Plant

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash in Spencer County. Dispatchers say it happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday on Highway 231 near the AEP Rockport Power Plant. We don’t have any information on injuries, but it was called as an accident with extrication.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

