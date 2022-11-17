Read full article on original website
DCTA needs real management. Big busses run without riders. The train goes all day, again with little to nun riders. Tax money is being wasted and the management aren't being held accountable. Denton deserves a good transportation system. Sadly, under current management it won't happen.
Grapevine Veteran Found Guilty for Actions on Jan. 6Larry LeaseGrapevine, TX
New bill would classify unborn children as HOV passengersAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Keller ISD Votes to Ban Books on Gender FluidityLarry LeaseKeller, TX
Plano City Council to Vote on Short-Term Rental RegulationsLarry LeasePlano, TX
Frisco ISD Will Consider Student Bathroom and Library Book PoliciesLarry LeaseFrisco, TX
Richardson to modify trash collection, city facility schedule for Thanksgiving holiday
Richardson officials said the city will not operate its trash and recycling collection services Nov. 24-25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. (Courtesy Fotolia) Richardson is operating a special holiday schedule for Thanksgiving, canceling trash-collection services while closing city facilities Nov. 24-25. There will be no trash, recycling, or brush and bulky item collection services offered Nov. 24-25 with no makeup days planned for either of the services. Regularly scheduled trash and brush and bulky item collection service will resume Nov. 28. For recycling services, collections that would have occurred Nov. 24 will be done a day early Nov. 23, while collections that would have taken place Nov. 25 will be moved back a day to Nov. 26.
Holiday Shoppers: Be Careful Parking At The Mall
A NEW TREND we are seeing in DFW right now is thieves talking to you as you get into you car, calling your attention to something in the rear of your car. When you go to look, a second perp grabs valuables out of your car, especially looking for purses. It is best to get your package loaded ASAP, get in your car and lock the doors, and don't roll your window down for strangers.
Housing headaches for the University of North Texas led to students living in hotels
A.J. Jah, looked forward to living in a dorm, meeting new people, and participating in campus life as a freshman at The University of North Texas. But the 17-year-old international student from Nepal instead found himself living in a hotel for several weeks. Less than a week before move-in day,...
1 dead in a twin-engine plane crash in Wise County
DECATUR, Texas — One person is dead after a plane crash near Decatur, Texas. The Federal Aviation Administration said a twin-engine Cessna 421C crashed in a field near Decatur around 4 p.m. Friday. According to the FAA, only the pilot was onboard. The plane departed from Denton Enterprise Airport...
At least 2 People Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In Fort Worth (Fort Worth ,TX)
Fort Worth police state that at least two people were injured in a crash in Fort Worth Texas. The incident is reported to have taken place on Saturday evening. Very few details have been released at this time. However, police have revealed added that this multi-vehicle crash began as a stolen vehicle call that turned into a police chase. The stolen vehicle in question was involved in a crash near the intersection of N. Riverside Dr. and Heritage Trace Parkway.
DFW’s Safest Hospital System
Medical City Healthcare is the safest hospital system in DFW, according to the latest hospital grades from The Leapfrog Group. Of the system’s 11 hospitals near Dallas, nine scored an “A.”. Around 20,000 people die annually from preventable hospital errors, according to the Journal for Patient Safety, and...
Truck crash shuts down I-45 in southern Dallas County
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — A multi-vehicle crash involving semi-trucks shut down northbound lanes of Interstate 45 in southern Dallas County on Friday morning. The crash happened on I-45 near Malloy Bridge Road, between Ferris and Wilmer. Texas Department of Transportation cameras showed heavily damaged tractor-trailers blocking the roadway. Several...
Shipping container townhomes near opening in McKinney, expansion planned
The Cotton Groves project broke ground in McKinney in October 2020. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The Cotton Groves in McKinney is expected to have its first townhome completed in early January, according to Celeste Cox, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Collin County. The Cotton Groves is a community of townhomes...
DFW Sees Earliest Snowfall Ever Recorded
On November 18, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport received trace amounts of snow. This is the earliest snowfall recorded in DFW history. If you saw some flurries of snow on Friday, you weren’t imagining it. Trace amounts of snow were recorded at DFW Airport. Despite the small amount that fell, records were still broken in North Texas.
Dallas area sees record snowfall
On Friday, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport received a trace of snow. Checking the record books, all the way back to 1898, there’s never been any snow reported as early as Nov. 18 until now.
Texans affected by pollution from concrete plants push state agency to tighten regulations
ARLINGTON, Texas — Deirdre Diamond is frustrated and concerned that another concrete batch plant is coming to her town. Gunter, located about 50 miles north of Dallas, already has 11 permitted concrete batch plants, according to Texans for Responsible Aggregate Mining, and now another one is on the way, worrying residents who say the dust and particulate matter plants release is polluting the air they breathe.
Woman dead following crash in US 281 in Lampasas County
LAMPASAS, Texas (KWTX) - A Denton women is dead following a fatal crash in Lampasas County Saturday afternoon. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a crash at 3:46 p.m. Nov. 19 on US 281, two miles south of Adamsville. A 2017 Mercedes car was traveling northbound on US...
Open Container Ban in Fort Worth Begins Friday
An open container ban is set to begin Friday in Fort Worth. People leaving bars in the West 7th entertainment district can no longer take their drinks with them when they walk out. Some businesses and people who live in the area have expressed that the ban will help with...
Fired Dallas officer pointed gun at fellow officer in Uber before it discharged into sunroof, warrant says
DALLAS — A Dallas police officer who was fired over an aggravated assault charge was accused of pointing a gun at the head of a fellow officer while they rode in an Uber, before the gun discharged into the sunroof, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Officer Anthony Heims...
SUV driver wanted after deadly hit-and-run in Lake Worth, Texas
Police believe the suspect was driving a dark blue Chevy Equinox. They say it'll have damage to the front passenger side, including a missing headlight.
North Texas Eviction Levels Highest in Years
Evictions in Dallas have reached their highest levels in seven years. Dallas County Sheriff Deputy Josue Capetillo said evictions have “actually doubled, almost tripled these last couple months.”. “And the numbers show how many we’ve been getting. It has to do with a lot of things,” he continued. “Some...
Fight in Dallas parking lot ends in shooting, sending four people to hospitals
DALLAS - Four men were hospitalized after a shooting in East Oak Cliff early Sunday morning. Dallas police said the shooting happened just before 2 a.m., in a parking lot behind a billiards hall in the 2000 block of S. Beckley Ave. Responding officers found four men who had been...
At least 2 injured in crash involving suspect fleeing police in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - There were at least two people injured in a crash involving a suspect who was fleeing from Fort Worth police Saturday evening. Few details have been released at this time, but police said this started as a stolen vehicle call that turned into a police chase.
Isle Du Bois Unit at Ray Roberts Lake State Park, Pilot Point
Located on Ray Roberts Lake, the state park consist of nine units. Isle Du Bois Unit is not far from Denton, and about an hour from either Fort Worth or Dallas. It’s a great park and campground for anyone looking to get out of town, year round. We were up on the lake, and I had been hearing so much about the deer in the park, especially a large 10 point buck affectionately known as Manuel, that I wanted to take a drive through the park in hopes of seeing him and other deer. Because no matter how many deer you see, you always want to see more.
15 Best Things to Do in Flower Mound, TX
Flower Mound is an incorporated town in Denton County, Texas, and is included in Dallas metropolitan area. This town originally housed Native Americans until raids were ended and permanent residents moved into the area in 1844. In 1961, Flower Mound officially became a town and was named as such due...
