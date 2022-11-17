The Sabres have added some extra depth up front as TSN’s Darren Dreger reports that they have claimed center Tyson Jost off waivers from Minnesota. The 24-year-old was acquired by the Wild back at the trade deadline last season in exchange for Nico Sturm. They were hoping that a change of scenery would help Jost unlock the potential he showed in the past that made him the 10th overall pick in 2016. He was a little better down the stretch last season with six points in 21 games, which gave them cause for a little bit of optimism heading into this season.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO