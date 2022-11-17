ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Sabres claim former No. 10 overall pick off waivers

The Sabres have added some extra depth up front as TSN’s Darren Dreger reports that they have claimed center Tyson Jost off waivers from Minnesota. The 24-year-old was acquired by the Wild back at the trade deadline last season in exchange for Nico Sturm. They were hoping that a change of scenery would help Jost unlock the potential he showed in the past that made him the 10th overall pick in 2016. He was a little better down the stretch last season with six points in 21 games, which gave them cause for a little bit of optimism heading into this season.
BUFFALO, NY
Pro Hockey Rumors

Defensemen Jakob Chychryn, Erik Karlsson being named in potential trades

Mentioning the market for defense in the NHL immediately brings to mind at least two things: Jakob Chychrun and the Ottawa Senators, both as they are separately, and the rumors connecting the defenseman to Canada’s capitol. With Chychrun having been on IR to finish last season and now to start this season, the rumors surrounding the 24-year-old had been a bit quieter than usual, but expected to tick up with his return on Monday.
ARIZONA STATE
markerzone.com

OSKAR SUNDQVIST HITS KURALY FROM BEHIND, REFUSES TO FIGHT AFTER

On Saturday night, Oskar Sundqvist (6'3'') refused to fight Mathieu Olivier (6'1'') after he threw an iffy check unto Sean Kuraly. It wasn't a dirty hit, per se. It also wasn't a hit that goes unnoticed by most hockey teams. It was from behind, no question. The Wings were leading...
markerzone.com

DARRYL SUTTER ELABORATES ON THE PERSONAL NATURE OF TKACHUK'S TRADE REQUEST

No team in the NHL saw a greater exodus of star players than the Calgary Flames. All told, the Flames lost 259 points from four separate players; most of which came from Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau. That magnitude of subtraction would have the utmost affect on any club, but...
markerzone.com

NHL RELEASES OFFICIAL EXPLANATION AFTER TORONTO GOAL CAUSES BACKLASH (VIDEO)

The NHL has decided to officially explain to fans why a Toronto Maple Leafs goal against the Buffalo Sabres Saturday jifht counted despite Buffalo's net being way off its moorings when the puck crossed the line. Here's the replay of the shorthanded goal scored by Mark Giordano. He was clearly pleading his case at the end.
BUFFALO, NY
markerzone.com

RETIRED EQUIPMENT MANAGER'S NEW BOOK REVEALS LOTS ABOUT PACIORETTY, DUCHARME, BERGEVIN & MORE

Pierre Gervais, retired equipment manager for the Montréal Canadiens - recently published his book titled, Au Coeur du Vestiaire or In the Heart of the Locker Room, in which he revealed a bevy of juicy stories about the hockey club during his 35-year tenure with the team. Included in his book were tidbits on Max Pacioretty, Dominic Ducharme, Marc Bergevin, and much, much more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy