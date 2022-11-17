ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quick Country 96.5

Comments / 0

Related
Quick Country 96.5

Elle King Auditioned to Play Gigi on ‘Monarch’

Elle King is a talented singer and multi-instrumentalist who has been paving her way in country music, and she almost had a unique opportunity to try out a new skill: Acting. The singer confirmed to Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul in the days leading up to the CMA Awards that she auditioned for the role of Gigi Roman in the country music themed drama, Monarch on FOX. The role eventually went to actress/singer Beth Ditto, and although King did not secure the part, she complimented Ditto on her acting talent.
Quick Country 96.5

Dolly Parton to Co-Host Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Party

Miley Cyrus' second-annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special is getting a dose of country royalty this year, thanks to a co-hosting appearance from the one and only Dolly Parton. Parton — who, famously, is Cyrus' godmother — will co-host the show with the singer-songwriter during the 2022-2023 iteration of...
Quick Country 96.5

Bailey Zimmerman Says He’s Not REALLY Against Falling in Love

Bailey Zimmerman delivers a scorching take-down of romance in his Billboard Country Airplay Top 10 hit, "Fall in Love" -- but he says that the song isn't quite that simple. "It's kind of more than that, I feel like. It's just the feeling right after she leaves, or right after she does something stupid, you feel like you never wanna fall in love again, you know? So it's more like, right in the moment, that feeling," he explains to Taste of Country Night's Evan Paul at the CMA Awards Radio Row.
Quick Country 96.5

Tim McGraw’s Best Live Shots [PICTURES]

Tim McGraw: He's a household name, the quasi-subject of one of Taylor Swift's hits and one of country's most beloved stars. The 55-year-old released his first single, "What Room Was the Holiday In," on March 29, 1991, and though it didn't fare well on the charts, it was the start of an extremely successful career, highlighted by two six-times-platinum records (1994's Not a Moment Too Soon and 2000's Greatest Hits), three Grammy Awards, 11 CMA Awards and more than 42 million albums sold.
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy