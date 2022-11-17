ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

myfox28columbus.com

Michigan leads Ohio State in Blood Battle by one donation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a close one! The Buckeyes are closing the gap in the Blood Battle against "That Team Up North." The latest numbers released show Michigan leading by one donation. Ohio State has 1,151 donations and Michigan has 1,152. There is still time to roll up...
