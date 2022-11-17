Read full article on original website
myaustinminnesota.com
Suspect in Thursday stabbing incident in Lyle charged with three felonies in Mower County District Court
Two suspects are facing charges after a pair of juveniles were stabbed in the city of Lyle early Thursday evening. Mower County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of 4th Street in the city of Lyle at approximately 5:32 p.m. Thursday evening for a report of an assault involving two juveniles who had suffered stab wounds during an altercation. The two injured juveniles, one male and one female, both 16 years of age were both transported and treated at the hospital, and both were later released with non-life threatening injuries.
KIMT
Victim in Fillmore Co. stabbing in stable condition; Noah Foster, 23, facing charges
OSTRANDER, Minn. – A man is in custody after a stabbing Sunday morning in Fillmore County. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says it got a 911 call around 8:19 am Sunday about an adult male stabbed in the City of Ostrander. The victim remains hospitalized Monday and is...
Trial to Start Monday for Rochester Man Charged in Woman’s Death
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Court trail is scheduled to start Monday for a Rochester man accused of fatally running over his girlfriend while under the influence of a controlled substance in 2018. 41-year-old Dewain Siewert is charged with criminal vehicular homicide. Court records say he told police the two...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man arrested, charged after DWI crash with children in back seat
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested Sunday night after allegedly driving while intoxicated with one- and two-year-old children in the back seat of his car. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy saw 32-year-old Corwinn Thurman swerving in traffic in the 100 block of 12th Street SW at about 9:49 p.m. Nov. 20.
Rochester Drug Bust Leads to 7 1/2 Year Prison Sentence
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Winona man has been sentenced to over 7 1/2 years in prison for a significant drug bust in Rochester last year. 26-year-old Antonio Lamar Johnson Jr, who is already serving a prison sentence for a domestic assault conviction, entered into a plea agreement this past summer and admitted to a second-degree drug possession charge. Olmsted County prosecutors agreed to drop a second-degree drug sale charge, a fifth-degree drug possession charge, and another felony charge of violating a no-contact order.
Man Accused of Trying to Disarm Rochester Police Officer at St. Mary’s
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s office has filed charges against a man who they say attempted to disarm a Rochester police officer at St. Mary’s Hospital last week. The criminal complaint filed Thursday says police learned on November 16 that 21-year-old Jake Jonsgaard was making...
Fillmore County Stabbing Suspect Arrested
Ostrander, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office is reporting the arrest of a suspect in a weekend stabbing. Very little information has been made public, but a news release from the Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Noah Foster was wanted in connection with a stabbing in Ostrander. Deputies learned of the incident around 8:20 AM Sunday from a 911 caller.
Olmsted County Deputies Suspect Impairment in Two Injury Crashes
Undated, (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a pair of injury crashes involving drivers suspected of being impaired over the weekend. The first crash occurred around 12:45 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Hwy. 63 and 20th St. in Stewartville. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said a vehicle stopped at a red light in the southbound lane of 63 was struck from behind by a Ram pick-up.
Rochester Man Found Dead of Apparent Self-Inflicted Gun Shot Wound
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department says officers were dispatched to an apparent self-inflicted shooting death over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said a resident of an apartment in the 300 block of 31st St. Northeast opened their blinds around 11:43 a.m. Saturday and called police after seeing what appeared to the body of a male lying outside of the apartment. Responding officers found a gunshot wound to the head of the 19-year-old man and a firearm next to his body.
KIMT
Sheriff: 2 teens stabbed, 2 facing possible charges in Mower Co. assault
MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - Two juveniles were taken to the hospital Wednesday with stab wounds following an assault in Lyle. The Mower Co. Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 5:32 p.m. in the 500 block of 4th St. after a report that a boy and girl were each stabbed.
KIMT
Rochester scooter thief is sentenced to probation
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Stealing scooters in Rochester results in probation for a Minneapolis man. Trevor Joseph Schutz, 32, has pleaded guilty to two counts of felony theft and two other felony theft charges have been dismissed. Schutz was charged in March with stealing four scooters from the Mayo Employee West parking ramp between April 30, 2021, and May 27, 2021.
KIMT
Multiple injury crashes involving impaired drivers in SE Minnesota
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Multiple injury crashes involving an impaired driver were reported over the weekend. A 32-year-old Rochester man is facing a plethora of charges after an incident Sunday night in the 100 block of 12th St. SW. A deputy was in the area when they saw someone driving...
KAAL-TV
Man with history of warrant arrests appears on theft, drug, traffic charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man with a history of missed hearings appeared in Olmsted County on drug, traffic, theft and indecent exposure charges Friday. According to court documents, Marvin Donald Bale, 54, missed multiple 2022 court hearings and was arrested on warrants in February, August, and most recently on Nov. 17.
Olmsted County Jail Detainee Stabs His Neck With a Pencil
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A detainee at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital after he apparently stabbed himself in the neck with a pencil Thursday evening. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said the call for service went out around 6:30 p.m. He said the...
KIMT
Austin woman who threatened police with a meat cleaver is sentenced
AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman has been sentenced for attacking law enforcement with a meat cleaver. Wah Ku Paw, 28 of Austin, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault for an incident on June 12, 2022. Austin police say they were contacted by state child protective services after Paw had not been heard from in about two weeks.
Two Teens Injured Following Stabbing in Lyle
Lyle, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Mower County are investigating an assault after two teens were stabbed during a reported fight in Lyle Wednesday evening. Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvick says first responders were called to the 500 block of 4th St. in Lyle around 5:30 p.m. on the report of an assault involving two juveniles suffering stab wounds. A boy and girl, both 16 years old, were treated at the scene, transported to a hospital then released with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Drug trafficker pleads guilty to involvement in Rochester-based conspiracy
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man has pleaded guilty after police seized nearly 80 pounds of methamphetamine as part of a large-scale drug trafficking conspiracy based in Rochester.Jerry Milliken, 40, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced Friday. Court documents say Millliken was the ringleader of a drug trafficking conspiracy, organizing the delivery of meth from a supplier in Kansas City, Missouri to sub-distributors in the Rochester area.One of Miliken's coconspirators, Aaron Dombovy, pleaded guilty earlier this week to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.Milliken and Dombovy both face a minimum sentence of ten years in prison each.
myaustinminnesota.com
Two suspects in custody after early Thursday evening stabbing incident in Lyle
Two suspects are in custody after a pair of juveniles were stabbed in the city of Lyle early Thursday evening. Mower County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of 4th Street in the city of Lyle at approximately 5:32 p.m. Thursday evening for a report of an assault involving two juveniles who had suffered stab wounds during an altercation. The two injured juveniles, one male and one female, both 16 years of age were both transported and treated at the hospital, and both were later released with non-life threatening injuries.
KIMT
Attempted murder trial set over Rochester stabbing
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A trial is now scheduled over a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital. Mazem Caden Gisi, 20 of Rochester, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree attempted murder, and two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Gisi is accused of stabbing a man...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man arrested on warrant; appears on assault charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested on a warrant and appeared in Olmsted County Court Tuesday on assault and drug charges. James John Mentz, 33, faces charges of 2nd- and 5th-degree assault after an Oct. 5 incident wherein he is accused of knifing a man in the parking lot of the Guest House Inn and Suites in Rochester.
