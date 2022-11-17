ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Westville’s Hugs Ceramics Celebrates Grand Opening With Ribbon Cutting

Katie Thompson (center) cuts the ribbon in celebration of the Grand Opening of her pottery studio, Hugs Ceramics. Also pictured from left are: Councilman Matt Gayle, Gloucester County Commissioner Heather Simmons, and Councilmen Travis Lawrence and Bruce Nordaby. (SJO Photo) On November 19, 2022, Katie Thompson celebrated the Grand Opening...
‘I couldn’t ask for more.’ N.J. firefighter known for life-saving rescues retires.

On April 5, 2002, a despondent young man appeared atop the Broad Street Bank Building in downtown Trenton and scaled the large metal sign atop the 14-story high rise. He’d perched himself on the “K” in the lettered sign and several times appeared as if he could jump or fall, sometimes preparing with his arms outstretched in a swan dive pose, as an anxious crowd of hundreds watched in anticipated horror.
Caught on Cam: Dog Attack Leaves 5 Kids, 2 Adults Hurt

Police in Atlantic City, New Jersey, say a caught-on-camera attack by a pair of dogs injured seven people, including five children, on Tuesday afternoon. Two kids were walking their dogs in a fenced area along the 1300 of Baltic Avenue, Atlantic City police said, when a third dog approached. Witnesses said the dogs then became aggressive and broke free from the kids.
A $1,000 payment coming to some New Jersey residents

hand holding moneyPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) How does $1,000 dollars sound right now? The Board of Commissioners in Camden County are proud to introduce a Relief Fund that is being made available to those employed in the direct personal care of the elderly, children, and adults with intellectual, physical, and developmental disabilities and brain injuries, whose wages have been affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Individuals chosen by the board will receive a stimulus payment in the amount of $1,000.
Scammers targeting South Jersey seniors, police warn

An alarming number of Gloucester Township, seniors have become victims of email, phone, and internet scams, police warned recently. During the Hider Lane Seniors’ monthly meeting and bingo game at the Gloucester Township Senior Center on Thursday, November 17th, GTPD Detective Nick Aumundo and Cpl. Jen McLaughlin provided them with information on how to avoid being scammed by clever con artists. In order to prevent your elderly parents, grandparents, or other loved ones from falling victim to a scam, Gloucester Township Police would like to assist you. Millions of dollars are lost to scammers each year, and you may be The post Scammers targeting South Jersey seniors, police warn appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ mother gets life without parole in death of 17-month-old son

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey woman convicted of murder in the death of her 17-month-old son 4 1/2 years ago has been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole. Judge Gwendolyn Blue also sentenced Heather Reynolds, 45, of Sicklervile last week to concurrent terms on child endangerment and drug counts. Reynolds […]
Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Tuesday evening into the morning of Thursday, Nov. 24. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for...
