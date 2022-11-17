Read full article on original website
Look inside LumiNature light show For 2022 in Philadelphia
If you’re looking for an excuse to go to the Philly Zoo sometime soon, this is the perfect reason!. LumiNature is the perfect way to celebrate the start of the holiday season and it all starts in Philly today (Nov. 17) and everyone in the area is so excited to get their tickets.
Mountain Lion Sighting Near Millville Airport Saturday Night
A woman from South Jersey says she saw what she thinks was a mountain lion in Cumberland County Saturday night (November 19, 2022). The woman, who we'll identify as "C," said her sighting happened about 9 pm as she was traveling south on Buckshutem Road, heading toward Laurel Lake. C...
Black Woman Opens New Chick-Fil-A in Philadelphia
Sereena Quick has opened up a new Chick-Fil-A restaurant on 4040 City Ave. in Philadelphia. Owned and operated by Sereena Quick, this new restaurant will make it the fast-food franchise's 84th location in Philadelphia.
Village of 6 tiny homes will house formerly incarcerated men
A new mini village — complete with six 100-square-foot tiny homes, a communal bathroom, a kitchenette and outdoor picnic area — will house and support recently incarcerated people on parole in Cumberland County, officials who unveiled the project this week said. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, on...
6ABC Philadelphia Meteorologist Coming to Cherry Hill, NJ, to Talk Weather
There goes that news van again... A member of the weather team at Channel 6 in Philadelphia will be coming to South Jersey next month to talk about, well, the weather. 6ABC Meteorologist Chris Sowers will be visiting the Cherry Hill Public Library on Tuesday evening, December 13th, from 6:30 to 8.
Grand Opening Of Happy Head Smoke Shop And Glass Gallery In Bordentown, NJ
November 19, 2022 BORDENTOWN, NJ (BURLINGTON)–This afternoon at 1:00 p.m. the Happy Head Smoke Shop and Glass Gallery opened for…
Westville’s Hugs Ceramics Celebrates Grand Opening With Ribbon Cutting
Katie Thompson (center) cuts the ribbon in celebration of the Grand Opening of her pottery studio, Hugs Ceramics. Also pictured from left are: Councilman Matt Gayle, Gloucester County Commissioner Heather Simmons, and Councilmen Travis Lawrence and Bruce Nordaby. (SJO Photo) On November 19, 2022, Katie Thompson celebrated the Grand Opening...
‘I couldn’t ask for more.’ N.J. firefighter known for life-saving rescues retires.
On April 5, 2002, a despondent young man appeared atop the Broad Street Bank Building in downtown Trenton and scaled the large metal sign atop the 14-story high rise. He’d perched himself on the “K” in the lettered sign and several times appeared as if he could jump or fall, sometimes preparing with his arms outstretched in a swan dive pose, as an anxious crowd of hundreds watched in anticipated horror.
HGTV Beachfront Bargains Hunt Renovation Edition is Coming to The Wildwoods in December.
This December HGTV Beachfront Bargains Hunt Renovation Edition is coming to The Wildwoods. Our inside sources tell us that filming will begin filming sometime in December. After making a few phone calls, I found out that they will be filming in North Wildwood. We will have exclusive coverage of the crew filing when they get here.
3 Puppies ‘Gravely ill’ After Being Abandoned in Millville, NJ, Woods
Three puppies were said to be in critical condition after being rescued from a wooded area in South Jersey. The trio of pit bull puppies was found in Millville on Wednesday afternoon by local animal control officers and taken to South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter. All three were estimated to...
Caught on Cam: Dog Attack Leaves 5 Kids, 2 Adults Hurt
Police in Atlantic City, New Jersey, say a caught-on-camera attack by a pair of dogs injured seven people, including five children, on Tuesday afternoon. Two kids were walking their dogs in a fenced area along the 1300 of Baltic Avenue, Atlantic City police said, when a third dog approached. Witnesses said the dogs then became aggressive and broke free from the kids.
Kid Rock to play the Wildwood, NJ beach in June
Add Kid Rock to the list of music stars playing on the beach in Wildwood!. Kid Rock is the latest headliner to be named for the 2023 Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood. The event is taking place on the beach June 15 -18. Kid Rock is famous for his...
A $1,000 payment coming to some New Jersey residents
hand holding moneyPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) How does $1,000 dollars sound right now? The Board of Commissioners in Camden County are proud to introduce a Relief Fund that is being made available to those employed in the direct personal care of the elderly, children, and adults with intellectual, physical, and developmental disabilities and brain injuries, whose wages have been affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Individuals chosen by the board will receive a stimulus payment in the amount of $1,000.
Fire in Trenton destroys abandoned homes, melts siding of residence across street
Firefighters succeeded in preventing the wind-fueled inferno from spreading to neighboring residences that were occupied.
Scammers targeting South Jersey seniors, police warn
An alarming number of Gloucester Township, seniors have become victims of email, phone, and internet scams, police warned recently. During the Hider Lane Seniors’ monthly meeting and bingo game at the Gloucester Township Senior Center on Thursday, November 17th, GTPD Detective Nick Aumundo and Cpl. Jen McLaughlin provided them with information on how to avoid being scammed by clever con artists. In order to prevent your elderly parents, grandparents, or other loved ones from falling victim to a scam, Gloucester Township Police would like to assist you. Millions of dollars are lost to scammers each year, and you may be The post Scammers targeting South Jersey seniors, police warn appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ mother gets life without parole in death of 17-month-old son
CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey woman convicted of murder in the death of her 17-month-old son 4 1/2 years ago has been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole. Judge Gwendolyn Blue also sentenced Heather Reynolds, 45, of Sicklervile last week to concurrent terms on child endangerment and drug counts. Reynolds […]
Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”
(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Tuesday evening into the morning of Thursday, Nov. 24. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for...
Police: Vineland, NJ, Man, Sleeping in Car, Charged With DWI
Authorities in Vineland say a man is facing DWI and reckless driving charges. The Vineland Police Department says they received a 9-1-1 call Sunday regarding a driver sleeping inside his vehicle in the area of East Cherry and South 6th Streets. From that call, police charged 31-year-old Jonathan O. Jimenez...
Police: Egg Harbor Township, NJ teen was speeding in serious crash
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A teen driver has now been criminally charged stemming from a crash earlier this month that left two passengers seriously hurt, township police said. Three Egg Harbor Township High School students, all 17, were driving in a 2019 Audi A4 on Nov. 1 around 7:15 a.m. along Mill Road.
