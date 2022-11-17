Read full article on original website
GRAINS-Wheat firms on U.S. winter crop concerns, Black Sea supplies weigh
SINGAPORE, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat edged higher on Tuesday, as concerns over dryness across the U.S. winter crop regions underpinned the market, although ample supplies from the Black Sea region limited gains. Soybeans slid on concerns over demand from top importer China, which is facing rising number of...
China ships more rice, sugar and plastic bags to N. Korea as exports surge in Oct
BEIJING, Nov 20 (Reuters) - China's exports to North Korea surged in 46.3% October from a month earlier, with foodstuffs including rice and sugar among the main items, though it shipped less COVID-related items except for rubber gloves, Chinese customs data showed on Sunday. Totaling $132.43 million in October, China's...
Russian wheat down with extension of the Black Sea export deal
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices fell last week amid an extension of the Black Sea deal allowing Ukrainian grain shipments, analysts said on Monday. Prices for Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports in December were at $314 a tonne free on board (FOB) on Friday evening, down $3.5 from a week earlier, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Russia's grain exports at 1.03 million tonnes last week were unchanged from the previous week, another consultancy, Sovecon said, citing port data. Russia's agriculture ministry has already bought 1.74 million tonnes of grain from the domestic market for the state stockpile in the current July-June season, Sovecon added. Farmers have planted winter grains on 17.6 million hectares, compared with 18.3 million hectares around the same date a year earlier, the consultancy said. Weather conditions remain friendly for winter wheat, it added. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,700 rbls/t -125 rbls wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 21,550 rbls/t +500 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 73,750 rbls/t unchanged oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 30,375 rbls/t +75 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,260/t -$40 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,200/t -$50 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $758.4/t -$9 Russia's south (IKAR) Harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Nov. 17: All grains: Wheat Barley Corn Sunseeds Crop, mln tonnes 154.0 105.2 24.5 9.3 12.8 Crop, as of same 124.0 78.5 18.9 14.2 15.2 date in 2021 Yield, 3.38 3.60 3.09 5.88 1.80 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 2.75 2.82 2.40 5.45 1.60 date in 2021 Harvested area, 45.6 29.2 7.9 1.6 7.1 mln hectares Harvested area, 45.0 27.8 7.9 2.6 9.5 as of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish detailed harvesting data for the current season. ** The harvesting data is by bunker weight, i.e. before drying and cleaning of the crop. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Nick Macfie)
Discounts lift Russia's fertilizer exports, becomes top supplier to India- sources
MUMBAI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Russia for the first time became the biggest fertilizer supplier to India in the first half of the 2022/23 fiscal year by offering discounts over prevailing global prices, cornering more than a fifth of the market share, government and industry sources said. India's fertilizer imports...
GRAINS-Soybeans ease on Chinese demand concerns, wheat firms
SINGAPORE, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures ticked lower on Monday, giving up some of the last session's gains on uncertainty about demand from top buyer China amid rising COVID-19 infections. Wheat rose for the first time in four sessions, although gains were limited by an extension of a...
Ukraine grain exports down 31.7% at 16.2 mln T so far in 2022/23
KYIV, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported almost 16.2 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2022/23 season, down 31.7% from the 23.8 million tonnes exported by the same stage of the previous season, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday. The volume included almost 6.3 million tonnes of...
China's October soybean imports from Brazil slide
BEIJING, Nov 20 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports from Brazil fell 15% in October from the same month last year, as high prices and a lack of crushing profits eroded appetite for purchases from the South American nation. Imports from the United States were flat from a year earlier, data...
Power Up: The condition of the oil market’s condition
(Power Up is published on Mondays and Thursdays. Think your friend or colleague should know about us? Forward this newsletter to them. They can also subscribe here.) David Gaffen Editor-in-Charge, Energy Markets David.Gaffen@thomsonreuters.com. Hello Power Up readers! If you can tear yourself away from the World Cup, we’ve got a...
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 9-11 cents, corn down 1-3 cents, soy down 1-4 cents
CHICAGO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Monday. NOTE: U.S. markets will be closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday. WHEAT - Down 9...
UPDATE 1-Brazil to keep 10% biodiesel mandate until March - CNPE
SAO PAULO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's National Energy Policy Council (CNPE) decided the mandatory blend of biodiesel in diesel will be kept at 10% until Mar. 31, 2023, said the Mines and Energy Ministry in a statement on Monday. From April on, the mix requirement will be increased to...
Pro-Bolsonaro demonstrations slow corn transport in Brazil's Mato Grosso
SAO PAULO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Truckers and other demonstrators protesting the electoral defeat of President Jair Bolsonaro are hampering the transport of corn in Mato Grasso state, the heart of Brazil's farm country, two farmers said on Monday. Mato Grosso highway police reported 11 demonstrations on Monday morning, with...
Dry weather in southern EU raises concerns for winter crops, MARS says
PARIS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Winter crops in most of Europe were off to a good start, helped by historically warm weather and sufficient moisture, but a lack of rain is prompting concern in the southern region, the European Union's crop monitor MARS said on Monday. Crop conditions for next...
Evening Edition | Monday, November 21, 2022
Catch up on the National Sustainable Ag Coalition's farm bill platform, problems in Ukraine, and drought in South America in this Evening Edition. The U.S. farm program directs billions of dollars a year to the largest and wealthiest farmers in America while struggling family farmers are often overlooked, said the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition, an advocate for small farmers.
Chicago grains ease as China worries, firm dollar weigh
PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean, corn and wheat futures eased on Monday, curbed by worries that rising COVID-19 cases in China could dent commodity demand in the country. A jump in the dollar, as uncertainty over Chinese activity pushed investors towards perceived safe-haven assets, also weighed on U.S....
Large part of Ukrainian corn crop may stay in fields over winter
KYIV, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Significant areas of Ukraine's corn crop may be left to overwinter in the fields due to difficulties with harvesting and fuel shortages, analyst APK-Inform said on Sunday. Corn can potentially be harvested in winter or early spring, but previously only very small areas of the...
3 Big Things Today, November 21, 2022
1. Grain, Soybean Futures Decline in Overnight Trading. Grain and soybean futures plunged in overnight trading as more ships leave Ukraine. More than a dozen ships hauling agricultural products left ports in Ukraine Saturday through Monday under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the agreement that allows vessels hauling much-needed grain and other ag items out of Ukraine, according to data from the United Nations.
EXPLAINER-How far has COP27 inched beyond past climate deals?
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Beyond the headlines from the annual U.N. climate conference, progress in advancing the global climate agenda relies on the behind-the-scenes efforts of technocrats over years. Below are some of the steps forward at this year's COP27 summit concluded at the weekend in Egypt:. THE...
Brazil's Minerva to buy Uruguayan meatpacker from NH Foods - report
SAO PAULO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker Minerva SA is in advanced talks to buy Breeders & Packers Uruguay from Japan-based NH Foods Ltd, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources. The deal is seen reaching $35 million to $45 million and is expected to be sealed...
Farm bill proposal: Strengthen subsidy limits, boost land stewardship
With its toothless payment limits, the U.S. farm program directs billions of dollars a year to the largest and wealthiest farmers in America while struggling family farmers often are overlooked, said the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition, an advocate for small farmers. It called for farm bill reforms that would direct more funding to soil and water conservation and restrict subsidies to big operators.
Corn and wheat low, soybeans jump at close | Monday, November 21, 2022
Corn and wheat low, soybeans high at market close: 2:30 PM. Corn and wheat futures settled the day lower while soybeans were higher at the close. January soybeans managed to settle above the 20-day average. Corn closed within a few pennies of the low for the day. Wheat recovered nicely from the early session lows. Traders are ready for the increased volatility that comes from the light volume trade as we dive into the holiday-shortened trading week.
