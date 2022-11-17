Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
$3B canals, housing proposed for ex-airport in Atlantic City, NJ
ATLANTIC CITY — Two Philadelphia developers want to build a $3 billion housing, office and retail project on the site of a historic former airport in Atlantic City, the latest proposal for one of the largest tracts of buildable land near the ocean on the U.S. East Coast. But...
phillyvoice.com
Avalon lots sell for $21 million – a Seven Mile Island record
The sale of two adjacent lots in southern Avalon for a combined $21 million set a record for Seven Mile Island, which encompasses Avalon and Stone Harbor. The empty beachfront lot at 163 68th St. sold in October for $11.5 million. The second lot, at 165 68th St., sits behind the beachfront lot and has a 4,700-square-foot home. It sold to the same buyer for $9.5 million.
Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City Wins 4 Gold Medal Awards
Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City has won four prestigious 2022 Gold Medal Stella Awards for excellence in service and product. Resorts Casino Hotel won the top prize in the following competitive categories:. Gold Medal, Best Hotel/Resort, Northeast Region. Gold Medal, Best Food & Beverage, Northeast. Region. Gold Medal, Best On-Site...
Cape May, NJ, One of Prettiest to Escape During Winter in US
When it comes to the winter, South Jersey isn't the most desirable destination. However, there is one Southern New Jersey town that is worth visiting in the winter. There was a survey by a well-respected travel magazine that landed one popular South Jersey town on the list as one of the Top 40 prettiest to escape during winter months across the United States.
Take a look at this gorgeous mansion for sale in Wall, NJ
Have you ever dreamed of having a home with its own spa, indoor pool, cocktail lounge, and billiard salon?. If your answer was for some reason “no,” you just might change your tune after seeing this property for sale at 1980 Campbell Rd in Wall, New Jersey. It’s...
Gov Murphy: Major national event is coming to Atlantic City, NJ
Gov. Phil Murphy, the incoming Chairman of the National Governor’s Association just broke major news on Thursday during an interview. Murphy confirmed for the first time anywhere that the National Governor’s Association Annual Summer Meeting for 2023 will be held in Atlantic City. Murphy confirmed that this mega...
With License Suspended, Absecon’s Hi Point Pub Goes Up for Sale
After having its liquor license indefinitely suspended in April, the owners of the Hi Point Pub in Absecon have put the business up for sale for $1.3 million. The real estate listing by business brokers, Murray and Associates, does not name the business as Hi Point pub, but there is no doubt it is the bar in question.
Paying More to Drive in NJ: Tolls on Atlantic City Expressway Going Up
First, it was the Garden State Parkway and New Jersey Turnpike raising tolls for the new year. Now, it's the Atlantic City Expressway. As we welcome 2023, it's going to cost more to drive on all three toll roads in the Garden State. Just last month, the New Jersey Turnpike...
See Humongous 50 Foot Christmas Tree Without Leaving New Jersey
"Christmas tree, Oh Christmas tree....." We are less than one week away from Thanksgiving so I think the holiday talk can officially begin. And thank goodness because there is tons to do and see in New Jersey this holiday season. Usually, a lot of Garden State residents take a trip...
Why Morey’s Piers in Wildwood, NJ Got Rid of a Popular Ride
Big changes are coming to a part of Morey's Piers in Wildwood, including the removal of one of its popular rides. Morey's is reportedly overhauling the front of its Adventure Pier, according to Wildwood Video Archive. Construction appears to already be underway. And what's being built at the entrance to...
ocnjdaily.com
Giant CRAB Will Help Restore Ocean City’s Beaches
Yikes! Ocean City has been invaded by a gigantic CRAB. But this is not your run-of-the-mill Jersey Shore crab that has claws, beady eyes and darts along the sand while trying to avoid becoming some seagull’s yucky dinner. This CRAB is part of an army of heavy construction equipment...
jerseybites.com
Coffee Flights and Other Delights in the Swedesboro Area
I’ve heard that there are two types of coffee drinkers: Some people drink coffee to wake up and some people wake up to drink coffee. If this is true then I certainly fit into the latter category!. Hens & Honey is a specialty coffee shop in Swedesboro. Being from...
Mountain Lion Sighting Near Millville Airport Saturday Night
A woman from South Jersey says she saw what she thinks was a mountain lion in Cumberland County Saturday night (November 19, 2022). The woman, who we'll identify as "C," said her sighting happened about 9 pm as she was traveling south on Buckshutem Road, heading toward Laurel Lake. C...
New Jersey man charged in $2 million Eagles season ticket scam
CAMDEN, N.J. – A man from Camden County, New Jersey, has been sentenced to 48 months in prison for defrauding a victim of almost $2 million in a fraudulent investment scheme, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Previously, Frank N. Tobolsky, 60, of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, pleaded guilty before United States District Judge Noel L. Hillman to one count of wire fraud. Judge Hillman imposed the sentence in Camden federal court. In 2013, Tobolsky raised money from a victim, purportedly for the purpose of lending money to Philadelphia Eagles season ticket holders who owned seat licenses. The seat licenses The post New Jersey man charged in $2 million Eagles season ticket scam appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox29.com
World Cup: NJ's Brenden Aaronson fulfills World Cup dream as member of US team
MEDFORD, N.J. - It was on a South Jersey youth soccer field where a World Cup dream was realized. "It’s pretty surreal. Exciting! Just almost like a dream. Because I know that was his dream in the end. And, in the beginning. And, now it’s actually here," dad Russell Aaronson said, about his son.
How much snow will fall in the Philadelphia region this winter?
How much snow will we be shoveling off our sidewalks over the next few months? Just how cold or mild will it get? Cecily and Adam discuss what's in store this season.
Atlantic City girl, 15, missing since Tuesday
An Atlantic City girl found safe after running away in July is missing again. Haniyah Graves, 15, has been missing since Tuesday. The girl was last seen in the 500 block of North Raleigh Avenue wearing a powder blue shirt, blue jeans and white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. She...
Popular South Jersey BBQ restaurant goes dark this weekend
AUDUBON — Another South Jersey restaurant is shuttering its doors and blaming a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic, price increases across the board, meat shortages, and labor challenges. Smoke BBQ, 34 W. Merchant St. in Audubon, opened five years ago to bring fresh daily BBQ to the people of...
seaislenews.com
Sea Isle to Establish Formal “Dune Line”
Sea Isle City and a federal agency that oversees beach replenishment projects will be drawing a line in the sand – sort of. An ordinance expected to be approved Tuesday by City Council will establish a formal “dune line” along Sea Isle’s oceanfront. A public hearing on the ordinance will be held 10 a.m. at Council chambers in City Hall before a vote is taken.
Scammers targeting South Jersey seniors, police warn
An alarming number of Gloucester Township, seniors have become victims of email, phone, and internet scams, police warned recently. During the Hider Lane Seniors’ monthly meeting and bingo game at the Gloucester Township Senior Center on Thursday, November 17th, GTPD Detective Nick Aumundo and Cpl. Jen McLaughlin provided them with information on how to avoid being scammed by clever con artists. In order to prevent your elderly parents, grandparents, or other loved ones from falling victim to a scam, Gloucester Township Police would like to assist you. Millions of dollars are lost to scammers each year, and you may be The post Scammers targeting South Jersey seniors, police warn appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 0