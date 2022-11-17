ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phillyvoice.com

Avalon lots sell for $21 million – a Seven Mile Island record

The sale of two adjacent lots in southern Avalon for a combined $21 million set a record for Seven Mile Island, which encompasses Avalon and Stone Harbor. The empty beachfront lot at 163 68th St. sold in October for $11.5 million. The second lot, at 165 68th St., sits behind the beachfront lot and has a 4,700-square-foot home. It sold to the same buyer for $9.5 million.
AVALON, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City Wins 4 Gold Medal Awards

Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City has won four prestigious 2022 Gold Medal Stella Awards for excellence in service and product. Resorts Casino Hotel won the top prize in the following competitive categories:. Gold Medal, Best Hotel/Resort, Northeast Region. Gold Medal, Best Food & Beverage, Northeast. Region. Gold Medal, Best On-Site...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
97.3 ESPN

Cape May, NJ, One of Prettiest to Escape During Winter in US

When it comes to the winter, South Jersey isn't the most desirable destination. However, there is one Southern New Jersey town that is worth visiting in the winter. There was a survey by a well-respected travel magazine that landed one popular South Jersey town on the list as one of the Top 40 prettiest to escape during winter months across the United States.
CAPE MAY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Giant CRAB Will Help Restore Ocean City’s Beaches

Yikes! Ocean City has been invaded by a gigantic CRAB. But this is not your run-of-the-mill Jersey Shore crab that has claws, beady eyes and darts along the sand while trying to avoid becoming some seagull’s yucky dinner. This CRAB is part of an army of heavy construction equipment...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
jerseybites.com

Coffee Flights and Other Delights in the Swedesboro Area

I’ve heard that there are two types of coffee drinkers: Some people drink coffee to wake up and some people wake up to drink coffee. If this is true then I certainly fit into the latter category!. Hens & Honey is a specialty coffee shop in Swedesboro. Being from...
SWEDESBORO, NJ
Shore News Network

New Jersey man charged in $2 million Eagles season ticket scam

CAMDEN, N.J. – A man from Camden County, New Jersey, has been sentenced to 48 months in prison for defrauding a victim of almost $2 million in a fraudulent investment scheme, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Previously, Frank N. Tobolsky, 60, of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, pleaded guilty before United States District Judge Noel L. Hillman to one count of wire fraud. Judge Hillman imposed the sentence in Camden federal court. In 2013, Tobolsky raised money from a victim, purportedly for the purpose of lending money to Philadelphia Eagles season ticket holders who owned seat licenses. The seat licenses The post New Jersey man charged in $2 million Eagles season ticket scam appeared first on Shore News Network.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
BreakingAC

Atlantic City girl, 15, missing since Tuesday

An Atlantic City girl found safe after running away in July is missing again. Haniyah Graves, 15, has been missing since Tuesday. The girl was last seen in the 500 block of North Raleigh Avenue wearing a powder blue shirt, blue jeans and white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. She...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Beach Radio

Popular South Jersey BBQ restaurant goes dark this weekend

AUDUBON — Another South Jersey restaurant is shuttering its doors and blaming a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic, price increases across the board, meat shortages, and labor challenges. Smoke BBQ, 34 W. Merchant St. in Audubon, opened five years ago to bring fresh daily BBQ to the people of...
AUDUBON, NJ
seaislenews.com

Sea Isle to Establish Formal “Dune Line”

Sea Isle City and a federal agency that oversees beach replenishment projects will be drawing a line in the sand – sort of. An ordinance expected to be approved Tuesday by City Council will establish a formal “dune line” along Sea Isle’s oceanfront. A public hearing on the ordinance will be held 10 a.m. at Council chambers in City Hall before a vote is taken.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Scammers targeting South Jersey seniors, police warn

An alarming number of Gloucester Township, seniors have become victims of email, phone, and internet scams, police warned recently. During the Hider Lane Seniors’ monthly meeting and bingo game at the Gloucester Township Senior Center on Thursday, November 17th, GTPD Detective Nick Aumundo and Cpl. Jen McLaughlin provided them with information on how to avoid being scammed by clever con artists. In order to prevent your elderly parents, grandparents, or other loved ones from falling victim to a scam, Gloucester Township Police would like to assist you. Millions of dollars are lost to scammers each year, and you may be The post Scammers targeting South Jersey seniors, police warn appeared first on Shore News Network.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy