Eric Bufford
3d ago
some on both sides of the aisle (both Dems and some republicans) want it, either medical or rec., the real hold up is a holcomb veto, there's two ways to beat holcomb on this, (1), put it on the ballot and let the people of the state decide, (preferable) or (2), the chambers go ahead and vote on it, send it to holcomb and when he vetoes it override his veto with a simple majority, less preferable, but still very doable,
4
Sara Obacz
4d ago
HAHAHA YEAH RIGHT!! Indiana governor lives under a rock. marijuana wont be legal here
8
Irish swagger
4d ago
not with this governor. he's already said it won't be legal. vote him out lol.
6
