State’S Last Nuclear Power Plant Recieves Hefty Federal Grant To Stay Open
California's last nuclear power plant is set to stay open after receiving $1.1 billion in federal funds on Monday. U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced the Diablo Canyon Power Plant, located in San Luis Obispo County, would be the first recipient of its $6 billion initiative to keep U.S. nuclear power plants running.
Consumers could pay price if railroads, unions can't agree
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Consumers could see higher gas prices and shortages of some of their favorite groceries during the winter holiday season if railroads and all of their unions can't agree on new contracts by an early-December deadline that had already been pushed back. The likelihood of a...
