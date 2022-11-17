ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Wilson honors DeMar DeRozan with gift for 20K-point milestone

By Michael Mulford
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bulls All-Star DeMar DeRozan is off to another great start to the 2022-23 regular season, despite a 6-9 record.

DeRozan is averaging 23.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game on 50.9% shooting from the floor.

On Oct. 28 against his former team, the San Antonio Spurs, DeRozan became the 50th player in NBA history to score 20,000 career points. DeRozan scored the 20K-point club clinching bucket with his patented midrange pull-up jumper with 5:43 remaining in the first quarter.

On Tuesday at practice, Billy Donovan presented DeRozan with a gift from Wilson, which was a custom basketball celebrating his 20K-point milestone.

Check out the video below.

