News Channel Nebraska
NU Notes: Kubik Named Big Ten Player of the Week
Nebraska senior outside hitter Madi Kubik was named Big Ten Player of the Week by the conference office on Monday. Kubik led Nebraska to sweeps of Iowa and No. 19 Purdue over the weekend with 5.17 kills per set on .347 hitting to go along with 3.33 digs per set.
News Channel Nebraska
HIGHLIGHTS: Badgers comeback dooms Huskers 15-14
LINCOLN - It’s a story Husker fans have seen before. Yet another one score loss, another loss to Wisconsin, and a ground and pound run game that wears the Blackshirts down. That was all on display on a chilly Saturday at Memorial Stadium as Nebraska fell to Wisconsin 15-14, spoiling senior day for the Big Red.
News Channel Nebraska
#10 Creighton men's basketball wins Maui opener vs. #21 Texas Tech
MAUI, Hawaii -- Sophomores Arthur Kaluma, Trey Alexander and Ryan Nembhard combined for 51 points as No. 10 Creighton defeated 76-65 No. 21 Texas Tech to open play in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Monday morning at the Lahaina Civic Center. The Bluejays improved to 5-0 with the win...
News Channel Nebraska
Former UNK football player accused of on-campus robbery
KEARNEY, NE — A former UNK football player is wanted by authorities for an alleged on-campus robbery. Court documents say two robbery charges were filed against 19-year-old Tobechukwu (Tobey) Okafor of Omaha last week. The charges are related to an incident from October 29. A man and woman say they were walking on campus just after midnight on the morning of the 29th. They say Okafor pushed between them, grabbed the woman’s wallet and water bottle before taking glasses off of the man’s face. Police say other people in the area started to approach, so Okafor dropped the items and ran away.
News Channel Nebraska
Chesney coming to Lincoln in May
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A country music legend will be making a stop in Nebraska next year. Kenny Chesney announced his I Go Back 2023 tour Monday. The 21-date tour, which will start in March in Pennsylvania, will come to Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on May 13. The tour is currently scheduled to wrap up in Newton, Iowa on July 22.
News Channel Nebraska
HIGHLIGHTS: Westside, Alvano's kicks outlast Gretna in Class-A title
LINCOLN - It will be a state title remembered forever. Westside, and five field goals from Tristan Alvano lead the Warriors to a Class-A state title over Gretna.
News Channel Nebraska
Joe Rico, 93, Nebr. City
Joe Rico, age 93 of Nebraska City passed away on Saturday morning; November 19, 2022 at the Holmes Lake Rehab and Care Center in Lincoln, NE. Ruben Joe Rico was born on August 29, 1929 in Nebraska City, NE; the son of Brauilo and Goldie M. (Spidell) Rico. He attended school in Nebraska City.
News Channel Nebraska
Center in Omaha announces inmate missing
OMAHA, Neb. -- An inmate was announced missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O) on Saturday night. Officials said 29-year-old Devante Prusia was meant to be at work when they noticed his electronic monitoring device had been removed and he did not return to CCC-O. Prusia is a 6'3'', 190 lbs. black man and has black hair with brown eyes.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man injured in hunting incident near Yutan
YUTAN, Neb. -- An Omaha man was reportedly accidently shot in a hunting incident at about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 19 along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. Officials said the victim is a 22-year-old man and he was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries to both of his hands.
News Channel Nebraska
Ruth Ann Boese
Ruth Ann Boese, 74 of Lincoln, formerly of Ashland, passed away peacefully at Bryan Hospital after a courageous battle with colon cancer, on November 19, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 8, 1948, in Nebraska City, NE to Kenneth and Esther (Steinhoff) Wessel of Avoca, NE.
News Channel Nebraska
Woman from Iowa receives sentence for meth-related charge
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Iowa woman will serve over five years in prison after a meth-related sentence. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 38-year-old Alicia Faye Rogers, of Riverton, Iowa, was sentenced on Friday for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. She will be in prison for 63 months and will have a five-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Emotional sentencing after four deaths in Highway 75 accident
PLATTSMOUTH – Cassgram reports on an emotional sentencing hearing after four people died as a result of injuries sustained in the Jan. 31, 2021, collision on Highway 75 about one mile south of the Highway 34 intersection near Union. The victims were age 4, age 5, age 21 and...
News Channel Nebraska
Wallet reportedly stolen while woman shops in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A wallet was reportedly missing from a woman's purse and had fraudulent transactions ran on her credit cards in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Super Saver Grocery Store, 5440 South 56, on Sunday around 11:30 a.m. for a reported theft. Officers said...
News Channel Nebraska
California man receives 13 years in prison for drug-related charges
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A man from California was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Monday for drug-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 29-year-old Ricardo Jiminez-Noveno, of San Francisco, Calif., was sentenced in Lincoln, Nebraska to 156 months in prison. Jiminez-Noveno was charged for possession of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, as well as cocaine and marijuana, with the intent to distribute. He will serve five years of supervised release after his initial prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln woman sentenced to almost six years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln woman received over five years in prison for a meth-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 36-year-old Ashley Nicole Lapointe, of Lincoln, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Nov 18 for conspiracy to distribute/possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. Lapointe will serve 70 months in prison and then have a supervised release of five years. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Marilyn E. Wellensiek
Marilyn E. Wellensiek, 97 of Syracuse, passed away on November 21, 2022. She was born on September 22, 1925. Funeral services: Saturday, November 26 at 10:00 a.m. at Luther Memorial Lutheran Church in Syracuse. The service will be livestreamed on the Luther Memorial Church, NE YouTube page. Burial will follow at the Park Hill Cemetery.
News Channel Nebraska
‘A new future’: Omaha nonprofit graduates over 100 people from poverty
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Bridges Out of Poverty held its annual graduation to celebrate getting another chance at life. Cece Khondowe completed Omaha Bridges’ ten-week educational program in April of this year which provided her with the necessary resources to stabilize her life. “I got to a point...
News Channel Nebraska
Man reportedly tries to kidnap woman in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An Oklahoma man reportedly attempted to kidnap a woman in Lincoln early Saturday morning. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to ‘Gate 25,’ 300 Canopy St. on Saturday around 2:20 a.m. for a reported assault. Officers said they talked to the 20-year-old female...
News Channel Nebraska
Arrests made in connection to Omaha homicide
OMAHA, Neb. -- Three men have been arrested on gun-charges that are connected to an Omaha homicide from last week that killed one and injured seven. The Omaha Police Department said they arrested 25-year-old Imhotep Davis, 25-year-old Kiwan Dampeer, and 28-year-old Tyvel Lampkin-Davis. Officers said Davis was charged with gun...
News Channel Nebraska
Inmate declared dead at Lincoln center
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate from the Reception and Treatment Center (RTC) was declared dead on Friday. Officials said 48-year-old Antoine Young died. The cause of his death hasn't been determined at the moment but Young was reportedly in treatment for a medical condition at that time. According to authorities,...
