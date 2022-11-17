Read full article on original website
IGN
Here Are Three PS5 Exclusive Video Games Under $30 Each for Black Friday
After plunking down $400-$500 on a PlayStation 5 console, you might find your coffers draining oh so quickly after you realize that PS5 video game can cost upwards of $69.99 each. If you've purchased video games at all in the past, you'll probably already realize that patience is well rewarded; video game prices tend to drop substantially after the first year of release. Now that the PS5 has been out for about two years, some of the PS5 launch titles, as well as one title that was released about 6 months later, have finally dropped to 50% or less than their original retail price.
IGN
IGN Live Presents Guilty Gear Strive New Character Reveal
Join IGN's Mitchell Saltzman for an exclusive reveal of the newest character update for Guilty Gear Strive. Mitchell, will be joined by Riku Ozawa, eSports manager at Arc System Works, and Ken Miyauchi, producer on Guilty Gear Strive for a hands on demo and moveset breakdown. Guilty Gear fans, you won't want to miss this!
IGN
Evil West: The First 15 Minutes of Gameplay
Check out the action-packed opening minutes of Evil West, captured on PlayStation 5 in Performance Mode. Evil never sleeps ... but it bleeds. A dark menace consumes the American frontier. As one of the last agents in a top-secret vampire-hunting institute, you are the final line between humanity and a deep-rooted terror that now emerges from the shadows.
IGN
1000xResist - Official Game Reveal Trailer
Here's your look at 1000xResist, an upcoming hyper-cinematic, narrative adventure coming to PC and Switch in 2023. Check out the trailer to learn about the game, see the mysterious world, the characters, and more. In 1000xResist, relive the memories of a god. Reclaim your legacy across time. Resist a thousand-year-old...
IGN
Dungeons of the Amber Griffin - Official Announcement Trailer
Check out the trailer to learn about the story, see creepy creatures, and more from Dungeons of the Amber Griffin. In Dungeons of the Amber Griffin, play as a group of daredevils who explore the world of dark fantasy in search of fame, amber, and gold. Experience the classic mechanics of the iconic ‘90s Dungeon Crawlers with a new twist. Solve the mystery of the ghost that haunted the ruins and discover a bestiary based on Kashubian beliefs.
IGN
One Piece Odyssey - Official Water Seven Gameplay Trailer
In this latest trailer for One Piece Odyssey, take a tour of Water Seven, check out gameplay, combat, exploration, and more from the upcoming RPG. While citizens live and work in the city above, outlaws and monsters lurk in the labyrinthine sewers below.
IGN
Evil West Video Review
Evil West reviewed by David Jagneaux on PC, also available on PlayStation and Xbox. This refreshing blast from the past from the developer of Shadow Warrior 3 nails the most important parts of its old-school, vampire-hunting action. The combat is smooth and its weapon options are ludicrously entertaining, but low enemy variety and overly similar level layouts can grow somewhat monotonous after a while. This is far from the most complex or innovative action shooter, but every so often you just want to have some fun smashing in monster skulls.
IGN
Bayonetta 3 Gameplay Walkthrough - Main Story - Chapter 13 Kingdom of One
We show you how to complete Chapter 13: Kingdom of One in this video for IGN's Bayonetta 3 gameplay walkthrough. 00:02 - Cutscene: Jeanne introduces Bayonetta to Dr. Sigurd. For more on Bayonetta 3, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/bayonetta-3/Walkthrough.
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - Where to Find Roaring Moon
*Spoiler Warning* In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay guide we show you how to easily find Roaring Moon, a powerful Paradox Pokemon only available in Pokemon Scarlet after reaching the endgame. 00:00 Spoiler Warning. 00:12 Beat the Right Game. 00:22 Fast Travel To The Right Research Station. 00:32 Roaring...
IGN
Zero Sievert - Official Early Access Launch Trailer
Zero Sievert is available now in Early Access. Watch the latest trailer for another look at this post-apocalyptic top-down shooter game.
IGN
City of Murals (aka The Come Up) - Official Trailer (2022)
Here's your look at the strange, colorful world of City of Murals, an upcoming cute and gross action-platformer rogue-lite game. City of Murals uses many Metroidvania elements, has multiple movement abilities, violent and non-violent game mechanics, and every time you die you level up.
IGN
Warzone 2.0: The 16 Biggest Changes From the Original Warzone
The long-awaited Warzone 2.0 is here, and with it comes all kinds of quality of life improvements, a brand new map, and loads of new weapons and gameplay changes. So ride along with Youtuber Expel as they break down everything you need to know before hopping into Warzone 2.0. Warzone...
IGN
TM Locations - Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
This page covers all Technical Machines, AKA TMs, you can use in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. TMs are items in Pokemon Sword and Shield that can be used to teach moves to Pokemon. In Scarlet and Violet, TMs are once again one-time used items. You gain TMs by finding them...
IGN
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Glitch Causes Players To Turn Invisible - IGN Daily Fix
On today’s IGN The Daily Fix:Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players have become frustrated at a glitch that turns some enemies completely invisible. Nintendo has announced that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass Wave 3 will bring eight new tracks to the game on December 7. Assassin's Creed Valhalla will get its final DLC - The Last Chapter - on December 6, but it will unfortunately not be getting the "highly requested" New Game+ feature.Narz has it all on today’s Daily Fix!
IGN
The Full Story Behind Ragnarok's Newest Weapon
This article contains late-game spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. In the final third of God of War Ragnarok you obtain the Draupnir Spear, the third and final weapon in Kratos’ Norse adventure arsenal. Creating a new weapon for Kratos was naturally a major task for the development team at Santa Monica Studio, and game director Eric Williams has revealed just how the spear became a reality, what ideas were cut, and why they didn’t just let players wield Thor’s hammer.
IGN
Guilty Gear Strive's Next DLC Character is Sin Kiske
IGN can reveal that Guilty Gear Strive's next Season Pass 2 DLC character will be returning favorite Sin Kiske, who arrives in the game on November 24. Sin made his debut back in 2007's Guilty Gear 2: Overture and returns to Strive with his signature flagpole weapon and childish charm. Not everything is business as usual, however, as Sin's calorie meter mechanic is changing a little.
IGN
Weird Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Hack Lets You Run Twice as Fast
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are full of technical problems, and the community has uncovered a hack that lets your Trainer sprint across the Paldea region at double speed. First discovered on Reddit, players discovered that you can run twice as fast simply by connecting two controllers at once and holding both left joysticks down.
IGN
This God of War Ragnarok Twist Was Hidden in Plain Sight the Whole Game
Warning: This article contains spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. Eagle-eyed players could potentially spot a major plot twist in God of War Ragnarok fairly early on. The big, late-game plot twist in God of War Ragnarok is that Týr, the one you rescued early in the game, is not actually the Norse god of war but rather Odin in disguise. While the trickery was caught when Týr kept calling Atreus, Loki, the developers hid a tell the moment you meet him.
IGN
Yellow Stake Locations - How to Open Yellow Shrine
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have black stakes located all around the region of Paldea. One of these stakes is colored yellow which unlocks the yellow shrine. This guide lays out all of the yellow stakes located in Paldea. Want to go back to the main page to see the locations...
IGN
Evil West: 7 Essential Combat Tips To Get You Started
Evil West is a power-fantasy action game where you’ll be slaying demons and vampires in some of the most over-the-top video game combat we’ve seen in a while, but it’s not always as straight-forward as it looks. With a bevy of guns at your disposal and a slew of ways to steam-punch your enemies in oblivion , it can sometimes be a lot to take in. But don’t fret, we’ve compiled a list of essential tips and tricks to get you started off right!
