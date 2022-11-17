Read full article on original website
Meta Quest 2 Black Friday VR Deal: Get Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 VR for Free
The Meta Quest 2 Black Friday deal is now live. On top of the usual free copy of Beat Saber (which everyone who owns a VR helmet should own anyway), you also now get a copy of Resident Evil 4 VR. Both the 128GB and the 256GB versions are included in the special deal, and you can get yours from any of the usual retailers. We went ahead and made it easy by putting them in the article below for Black Friday.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Glitch Causes Players To Turn Invisible - IGN Daily Fix
On today’s IGN The Daily Fix:Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players have become frustrated at a glitch that turns some enemies completely invisible. Nintendo has announced that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass Wave 3 will bring eight new tracks to the game on December 7. Assassin's Creed Valhalla will get its final DLC - The Last Chapter - on December 6, but it will unfortunately not be getting the "highly requested" New Game+ feature.Narz has it all on today’s Daily Fix!
1000xResist - Official Game Reveal Trailer
Here's your look at 1000xResist, an upcoming hyper-cinematic, narrative adventure coming to PC and Switch in 2023. Check out the trailer to learn about the game, see the mysterious world, the characters, and more. In 1000xResist, relive the memories of a god. Reclaim your legacy across time. Resist a thousand-year-old...
One Piece Odyssey - Official Water Seven Gameplay Trailer
In this latest trailer for One Piece Odyssey, take a tour of Water Seven, check out gameplay, combat, exploration, and more from the upcoming RPG. While citizens live and work in the city above, outlaws and monsters lurk in the labyrinthine sewers below.
Dungeons of the Amber Griffin - Official Announcement Trailer
Check out the trailer to learn about the story, see creepy creatures, and more from Dungeons of the Amber Griffin. In Dungeons of the Amber Griffin, play as a group of daredevils who explore the world of dark fantasy in search of fame, amber, and gold. Experience the classic mechanics of the iconic ‘90s Dungeon Crawlers with a new twist. Solve the mystery of the ghost that haunted the ruins and discover a bestiary based on Kashubian beliefs.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Performance Review
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet performance has been an issue for many players so we hopped in to try and find out the causes. Developer GameFreak have tried to change the style of game and it seems this has come at the cost of performance and graphics. Both in docked and undocked modes, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet present framerate that are hard to ignore. Why is this the case?, What about the graphical style and quality? All this and more in our IGN Performance Review.
City of Murals (aka The Come Up) - Official Trailer (2022)
Here's your look at the strange, colorful world of City of Murals, an upcoming cute and gross action-platformer rogue-lite game. City of Murals uses many Metroidvania elements, has multiple movement abilities, violent and non-violent game mechanics, and every time you die you level up.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Walkthrough - False Dragon Titan
In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay walkthrough we show how to find and defeat the Dragon Titan. It's a little tricky to find, so we start the video with an exact location of the mighty Dragon Titan. 00:00 Dragon Titan. 00:26 Dragon Titan Battle First Phase. 04:08 Dragon Titan...
Zero Sievert - Official Early Access Launch Trailer
Zero Sievert is available now in Early Access. Watch the latest trailer for another look at this post-apocalyptic top-down shooter game.
The Full Story Behind Ragnarok's Newest Weapon
This article contains late-game spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. In the final third of God of War Ragnarok you obtain the Draupnir Spear, the third and final weapon in Kratos’ Norse adventure arsenal. Creating a new weapon for Kratos was naturally a major task for the development team at Santa Monica Studio, and game director Eric Williams has revealed just how the spear became a reality, what ideas were cut, and why they didn’t just let players wield Thor’s hammer.
Guilty Gear Strive's Next DLC Character is Sin Kiske
IGN can reveal that Guilty Gear Strive's next Season Pass 2 DLC character will be returning favorite Sin Kiske, who arrives in the game on November 24. Sin made his debut back in 2007's Guilty Gear 2: Overture and returns to Strive with his signature flagpole weapon and childish charm. Not everything is business as usual, however, as Sin's calorie meter mechanic is changing a little.
TM Locations - Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
This page covers all Technical Machines, AKA TMs, you can use in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. TMs are items in Pokemon Sword and Shield that can be used to teach moves to Pokemon. In Scarlet and Violet, TMs are once again one-time used items. You gain TMs by finding them...
This God of War Ragnarok Twist Was Hidden in Plain Sight the Whole Game
Warning: This article contains spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. Eagle-eyed players could potentially spot a major plot twist in God of War Ragnarok fairly early on. The big, late-game plot twist in God of War Ragnarok is that Týr, the one you rescued early in the game, is not actually the Norse god of war but rather Odin in disguise. While the trickery was caught when Týr kept calling Atreus, Loki, the developers hid a tell the moment you meet him.
Warzone 2.0: The 16 Biggest Changes From the Original Warzone
The long-awaited Warzone 2.0 is here, and with it comes all kinds of quality of life improvements, a brand new map, and loads of new weapons and gameplay changes. So ride along with Youtuber Expel as they break down everything you need to know before hopping into Warzone 2.0. Warzone...
Evil West Video Review
Evil West reviewed by David Jagneaux on PC, also available on PlayStation and Xbox. This refreshing blast from the past from the developer of Shadow Warrior 3 nails the most important parts of its old-school, vampire-hunting action. The combat is smooth and its weapon options are ludicrously entertaining, but low enemy variety and overly similar level layouts can grow somewhat monotonous after a while. This is far from the most complex or innovative action shooter, but every so often you just want to have some fun smashing in monster skulls.
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Hands-On Preview
It’s been over two and a half years since we first parachuted into Verdansk but Warzone’s first map still sits fondly in the hearts of fans. After an exciting saga which sprawled across two Call of Duty games, played host to a zombie outbreak, and culminated in a cataclysmic event that wiped the map clean off the face of the Warzone, it looked unlikely that we’d ever see it in all its glory again. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has different ideas however, and by dropping us back into a 120-player lobby version of Verdansk, it sets its sights on the ambitious task of bringing one of the most popular battle royales to mobile devices.
How to Jump Higher in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Paldea is a big place; traveling around it can be a real chore if you're not properly equipped. Luckily, Koraidon/Miraidon can gain abilities that truly expand their traversal options and allow you to move faster, swim, and lots more! These upgrades are gained through the Path of Legends questline. This page of IGN's Pokemon Scarlet and Violet wiki guide focuses on how to make Koraidon/Miraidon jump higher.
GTA Online: Rockstar Introduces New Rules Removing Crypto and NFTs From Roleplay Servers; Details
Roleplay servers have become the fad on Rockstar Games' popular RPG title, Grand Theft Auto V. With GTA V almost reaching a decade of existence, the title has spawned off an entirely genre of RPG gaming with these servers, which involve real characters voiced by the players themselves. Over the...
Yellow Stake Locations - How to Open Yellow Shrine
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have black stakes located all around the region of Paldea. One of these stakes is colored yellow which unlocks the yellow shrine. This guide lays out all of the yellow stakes located in Paldea. Want to go back to the main page to see the locations...
The Three Things That Needed to Happen in God of War Ragnarok, According to Cory Barlog
Spoiler Warning: This article contains spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. According to God of War 2018’s director Cory Barlog, the sequel God of War Ragnarok needed to have these three things, without fail. This article contains details from an interview in a special spoilercast episode of Beyond. Spoilers...
