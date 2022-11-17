Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit faction to split from Religious Zionism Party as planned
Itamar Ben-Gvir announced on Friday that his Otzma Yehudit faction will split from the Religious Zionism Party (RZP), in accordance with an agreement signed prior to Israel’s Nov. 1 elections. Ben-Gvir and RZP head Bezalel Smotrich forged the alliance at the behest of Prime Minister-designate and Likud Party leader...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel’s chief rabbi proposes amending the Law of Return
The Knesset should amend the Law of Return to curb non-Jewish immigration to Israel, Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi of Israel Rabbi David Lau of Israel urged. Lau, speaking at the annual International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries in New York, argued against the current law under which anyone with a Jewish grandparent is eligible for automatic Israeli citizenship.
Cleveland Jewish News
Likud: Smotrich will not get defense portfolio, even if it means new elections
Religious Zionism Party head Bezalel Smotrich will not be given the defense portfolio, even if it means sending the country back to elections, according to Likud Party officials. The statement comes as the negotiation teams are scheduled to meet on Sunday to try to break an impasse in coalition talks.
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu talks first principles at Republican Jewish Coalition conference
Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that he viewed ensuring the permanence of the Jewish state as his life’s mission. Addressing the annual conference of the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas via video link on Saturday, Netanyahu said that while Israel’s birth is “a miracle of history and of faith,” its security is nevertheless not guaranteed.
Cleveland Jewish News
Azerbaijan to open embassy in Israel
Azerbaijan’s parliament on Friday initiated the process of opening an embassy in Israel, making it the first Shi’ite Muslim-majority country do so. “Azerbaijan is an important partner of Israel and home to one of the largest Jewish communities in the Muslim world,” Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement following the development. “The decision to open an embassy reflects the depth of the relationship between our countries. This move is the result of the Israeli government’s efforts to build strong diplomatic bridges with the Muslim world,” he added.
Cleveland Jewish News
Report: Smotrich drops demand for defense portfolio, to become finance minister
Religious Zionism Party Chairman Bezalel Smotrich has agreed to become Israel’s next finance minister, according to unconfirmed reports, walking back his demand for control of the defense ministry and seemingly paving the way for Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu to finalize the make-up of a governing coalition. Netanyahu reportedly had...
Cleveland Jewish News
Former Austrian chancellor joins Abraham Accords Peace Institute advisory council
Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has been named to the Honorary Advisory Council of the Abraham Accords Peace Institute (AAPI), the organization announced in a statement on Friday. “The Abraham Accords were a historic milestone and achieved what previously had been regarded as impossible. I am therefore honored to have...
Cleveland Jewish News
Reform movement leader likens Ben-Gvir to David Duke
Union for Reform Judaism President Rabbi Rick Jacobs told Ynet on Sunday that appointing Itamar Ben-Gvir, leader of the Otzma Yehudit (“Jewish Power”) Party, to a senior ministerial post risks opening a rift with Diaspora Jewry. “In America there is a feeling that appointing Itamar Ben-Gvir as Minister...
Cleveland Jewish News
Lapid touts successes at final Cabinet meeting
At his government’s final weekly Cabinet meeting Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid praised its military, economic and diplomatic accomplishments. “Relative to the short time that this government has been in office—a year and a half in total—the list of achievements…is extraordinary,” said Lapid. On...
Cleveland Jewish News
‘There is no problem with having a halachic state’
The return of the right to power in the recent Israeli elections is “a badge of honor for the [national religious] sector and proves that this is what the public wants,” according to Rabbi Haim Drukman, one of the most influential figures in the national-religious sector. In a...
Cleveland Jewish News
US Congress’s trio of Republican Jewish lawmakers have high hopes for the future
The U.S. Congress’s Jewish membership is set to increase from two to three on the Republican side. It isn’t much, especially compared to the 26 Jewish Democratic House members and nine senators in the outgoing legislature. But those Jewish Republicans say the political landscape is trending their way, and identifying quality, electable candidates is the major hurdle in catching up with the Democrats.
Cleveland Jewish News
Despite boycott call, chess teams in Israel for world championship
In a blow to the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement, all 11 foreign national teams will compete for the World Team Championship alongside Israel in Jerusalem beginning on Sunday. The World Chess Federation (FIDA) did not even react to a letter demanding that the competition be relocated from Jerusalem. The...
Cleveland Jewish News
As Elon Musk polled users, Donald Trump tells Jewish Republicans he sees ‘no reason’ to go back to Twitter
LAS VEGAS (JTA) — As Elon Musk polled Twitter users about whether he should reinstate Donald Trump’s account, the former president told Jewish Republicans Saturday that he saw “no reason” to go back to the platform, saying his competing social media outlet had “smart voices,” including pro-Israel voices.
Cleveland Jewish News
Mike Pompeo speaks to JNS on US-Israel ties and whether he will run for president
Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo oversaw the foreign policy of the most pro-Israel administration in American history. His policy, which came to be known as the Pompeo Doctrine, reversed long-standing American wisdom that Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria were illegal. Pompeo, an Iran hawk, was also a...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu to Republican Jews: My controversial 2015 speech in Congress led to Abraham Accords
LAS VEGAS (JTA) — Benjamin Netanyahu’s acceptance of a Republican invitation to speak to Congress in 2015 to decry the Obama administration’s Iran policy notoriously helped bring about a rupture between the once and future Israeli prime minister and Democrats. Now Netanyahu says the decision helped cement...
Cleveland Jewish News
ADL chief denounces reinstatement of Trump on Twitter
Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt on Sunday denounced Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s decision to reactivate the account of former U.S. President Donald Trump. “For @elonmusk to allow Donald Trump back on Twitter, ostensibly after a brief poll, shows he is not remotely serious about safeguarding the platform from hate, harassment and misinformation,” tweeted Greeblatt.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel greenlights project to document Holocaust survivors’ testimonies
Israel on Sunday approved a proposal to allocate 3.5 million shekels ($1 million) toward documenting the testimony of Holocaust survivors worldwide. Addressing the final weekly Cabinet meeting of his government, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said, “Ten years ago, when I was finance minister, I was the driving force behind the decision to increase allowances for Holocaust survivors by millions of shekels. Now, I’m bringing this full circle in this final Cabinet meeting.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Judea and Samaria are not ‘occupied’ but ‘disputed,’ says DeSantis
In a speech to the Republican Jewish Coalition political conference in Las Vegas on Saturday night, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis—one of the front-runners for the 2024 presidential race—defended the right of Jews to live in their biblical homeland of Judea and Samaria. “I don’t care what the State...
Cleveland Jewish News
First round of Israel-Bahrain free trade talks successful
The first round of talks on a free trade deal between Israel and Bahrain ended satisfactorily on Monday, according to the Israeli Economy Ministry. The teams from the two countries began the negotiations last week in Bahrain’s capital, Manama. According to the ministry, they discussed “a wide range of problems, including trade in products, regulation and standards, customs, trade in services, government procurement, e-commerce and the protection of intellectual property rights.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Steny Hoyer, longtime pro-Israel Democrat, steps down from House leadership role
(JTA) — Steny Hoyer, the longtime No. 2 leader of Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives who was known for decades for his closeness to AIPAC, is stepping down from his leadership position. Hoyer, 83, the current majority leader, has been close for decades to Maryland’s Jewish community....
Comments / 0