Virgil van Dijk denies lacking ‘backbone’ over OneLove armband controversy
Virgil van Dijk has hit back at claims the Netherlands and other countries have been spineless in the anti-discrimination armband controversy. The Dutch were one of seven European nations, including England and Wales, who planned for their captains to wear the rainbow-coloured OneLove armband at the World Cup. The band...
Cleveland Jewish News
Despite boycott call, chess teams in Israel for world championship
In a blow to the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement, all 11 foreign national teams will compete for the World Team Championship alongside Israel in Jerusalem beginning on Sunday. The World Chess Federation (FIDA) did not even react to a letter demanding that the competition be relocated from Jerusalem. The...
Cleveland Jewish News
US Muslim delegation to visit Abraham Accord countries Israel and Bahrain
A delegation of American Muslim community leaders plans to visit two of the Abraham Accords countries, Bahrain and Israel. Sharaka—a Middle-East-based NGO that promotes people-to-people peace and engagement—and the American Muslim and Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) said in a statement they are partnering to bring the delegation to promote women’s leadership and the role of faith leaders in peacebuilding.
Cleveland Jewish News
First round of Israel-Bahrain free trade talks successful
The first round of talks on a free trade deal between Israel and Bahrain ended satisfactorily on Monday, according to the Israeli Economy Ministry. The teams from the two countries began the negotiations last week in Bahrain’s capital, Manama. According to the ministry, they discussed “a wide range of problems, including trade in products, regulation and standards, customs, trade in services, government procurement, e-commerce and the protection of intellectual property rights.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Lapid touts successes at final Cabinet meeting
At his government’s final weekly Cabinet meeting Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid praised its military, economic and diplomatic accomplishments. “Relative to the short time that this government has been in office—a year and a half in total—the list of achievements…is extraordinary,” said Lapid. On...
Futurism
Guy Linked to Huge Crypto Meltdown Says It’s Just a Coincidence That He’s Hanging Out in a Country With No Extradition to United States
As crypto exchange FTX continues its demise, a few certain ghosts of crypto collapses past have unexpectedly crawled out of the rubble. Take Zhu Su and Kyle Davies, the now-maybe-not-missing cofounders of the notorious Three Arrows Capital (3AC) hedge fund. After months of radio silence, the disgraced hedge honchos have...
Is Mexico vs Poland on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup fixture
Mexico’s bid to break their unique habit of exiting the World Cup in the last 16 resumes in Qatar, and they get under way with a Group C game against Poland.For seven straight world championships, Mexico have escaped the group stage but fallen at the next hurdle, which will give them hope of progressing from a pool that also contains Poland, Argentina and Saudi Arabia – though it will also plant a seed of doubt about their ability to go further.Argentina are naturally favourites to qualify first here, with most fans and pundits predicting that Mexico and Poland will...
MSNBC anchors lectures Americans and Israel about human rights while downplaying Qatar's abuses
MSNBC hosts Mehdi Hasan and Ayman Mohyeldin claimed that Europe and the United States are hypocritical for voicing concerns about Qatar's human rights abuses.
Cleveland Jewish News
Syrian state media: 4 killed in Israeli strike on military sites
Four Syrian military personnel were killed and one was injured by Israeli airstrikes on Saturday that targeted military sites in Syria’s coastal and central regions, the state-controlled Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said. The report claimed that Syrian air defenses intercepted some of the Israeli missiles, which were allegedly...
Cleveland Jewish News
Report: Smotrich drops demand for defense portfolio, to become finance minister
Religious Zionism Party Chairman Bezalel Smotrich has agreed to become Israel’s next finance minister, according to unconfirmed reports, walking back his demand for control of the defense ministry and seemingly paving the way for Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu to finalize the make-up of a governing coalition. Netanyahu reportedly had...
Cleveland Jewish News
Mike Pompeo speaks to JNS on US-Israel ties and whether he will run for president
Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo oversaw the foreign policy of the most pro-Israel administration in American history. His policy, which came to be known as the Pompeo Doctrine, reversed long-standing American wisdom that Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria were illegal. Pompeo, an Iran hawk, was also a...
Cleveland Jewish News
Former Austrian chancellor joins Abraham Accords Peace Institute advisory council
Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has been named to the Honorary Advisory Council of the Abraham Accords Peace Institute (AAPI), the organization announced in a statement on Friday. “The Abraham Accords were a historic milestone and achieved what previously had been regarded as impossible. I am therefore honored to have...
Cleveland Jewish News
Birthright Israel to scale back again, slashing number of free trips by up to a third
(JTA) – Birthright Israel is drastically cutting back on the number of free trips it plans to offer to Jewish young adults, scaling back its operations by up to a third, the organization announced Monday. The cuts come amid what the organization said is a mix of financial pressures:...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel greenlights project to document Holocaust survivors’ testimonies
Israel on Sunday approved a proposal to allocate 3.5 million shekels ($1 million) toward documenting the testimony of Holocaust survivors worldwide. Addressing the final weekly Cabinet meeting of his government, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said, “Ten years ago, when I was finance minister, I was the driving force behind the decision to increase allowances for Holocaust survivors by millions of shekels. Now, I’m bringing this full circle in this final Cabinet meeting.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Birthright cutting up to one-third of trip participants amid inflation and rising travel expenses
Budget cuts will cause Birthright Israel to cut up to one-third of its trip participants in 2023 and beyond, the organization announced on Monday. Citing inflation and rising travel expenses that have increased the per-person cost of the experience to $4,500, Birthright stated that it is “now seeking contributions from the wider American-Jewish community to maintain the organization’s provision of the critical program” that provides free 10-day trips to Israel for Jewish young adults.
Cleveland Jewish News
Trump draws bleak picture of current US-Israel relations
Former U.S. President Donald Trump, addressing the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual gathering via video feed on Saturday, said U.S.-Israel relations have deteriorated under the current administration. President Joe Biden’s efforts to reboot the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the 2015 nuclear deal, amounted to a betrayal of Israel...
Cleveland Jewish News
IDF chief in US for meetings focused on the Iranian threat
Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi arrived in the United States on Sunday for a five-day visit that will focus on Iran’s nuclear program and regional expansionism, according to a statement by the Israeli military. Kohavi is scheduled to meet with U.S. National Security Adviser...
Cleveland Jewish News
Russia, Iran, secure agreement to produce Iranian-designed drones on Russian soil
Russia has secured an agreement with Iran to begin building hundreds of unmanned aerial vehicles on Russian soil, The Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing American and other Western intelligence sources. According to the report, Russian and Iranian officials sealed the agreement during a meeting in Iran in early November.
Iran says starts enriching uranium to 60% at Fordo plant
Iran has begun producing uranium enriched to 60 percent at its Fordo plant, which was reopened in 2019 amid the breakdown of a nuclear agreement with major powers, reports said Tuesday. "Iran has started producing uranium enriched to 60 percent at the Fordo plant for the first time," Iran's ISNA news agency reported.
Japan panel: Sweeping defense buildup, more cost unavoidable
A Japanese government-commissioned panel says in a report to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that drastic defense buildup including the use of preemptive strike is "indispensable" to counter growing threats in the region
