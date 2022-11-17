ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best smart TVs of 2022

TV technology has evolved rapidly in recent years — and the size, tech and quality that was once financially out of reach for many of us is now available for just a few hundred dollars.
Bob Iger moves fast to dismantle Chapek's reorganization of Disney

One day after the shock announcement of Bob Iger's return to Disney, and the resulting ouster of his successor-turned-predecessor Bob Chapek, an astonished Hollywood is grappling with what exactly the move will mean for the entertainment behemoth's short-term and long-term future.
Our favorite hair dryer is now less than $20 at Target

If you’ve been wavering on getting the Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush, now is the time to press the purchase button. As one of our favorite hair dryers for 2022, the Revlon One-Step is now less than $20 with Target’s early Black Friday sale — a 40% savings.
