To GOD be the GLORY!
9d ago

Measles is an airborne disease which spreads easily from one person to the next through the coughs and sneezes of infected people.[7] It may also be spread through direct contact with mouth or nasal secretions.[14] It is extremely contagious: nine out of ten people who are not immune and share living space with an infected person will be infected.[5] Furthermore, measles's reproductive number estimates vary beyond the frequently cited range of 12 to 18.[15] The NIH quote this 2017 paper saying: "[a] review in 2017 identified feasible measles R0 values of 3.7–203.3".[16] People are infectious to others from four days before to four days after the start of the rash.[5] While often regarded as a childhood illness, it can affect people of any age.[17] Most people do not get the disease more than once.[7] Testing for the measles virus in suspected cases is important for public health efforts.[5] Measles is not known to occur in other animals.[14]

3
Once a person has become infected, no specific treatment is available,[14] although supportive care may improve outcomes.[7] Such care may include oral rehydration solution (slightly sweet and salty fluids), healthy food, and medications to control the fever.[7][8] Antibiotics should be prescribed if secondary bacterial infections such as ear infections or pneumonia occur.[7][14] Vitamin A supplementation is also recommended for children.[14] Among cases reported in the U.S. between 1985 and 1992, death occurred in only 0.2% of cases,[5] but may be up to 10% in people with malnutrition.[7] Most of those who die from the infection are less than five years old.[14]

Fortune

How effective is the flu shot this year?

The flu has already infected over 2.5 million people this season, with the southeastern and south central regions of the U.S. seeing the highest number of cases so far, according to estimates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The flu commonly peaks between December and February, but begins to take off in November. Its symptoms—among them fever, aches, fatigue, cough, and sore throat—mirror those of COVID and even the common cold, so a test most effectively deciphers which virus you may have. As of last week, over 5% of health care visits were related to respiratory illnesses and over 6,000 people were admitted to the hospital for the flu; the overall hospitalization rate for the flu this season has risen above what it’s been at this time for the past 10 years.
Wyoming News

CDC Warns of Rare Bacterial Infections From Dentists' Water Lines

MONDAY, Nov. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that a number of U.S. children have picked up a serious infection from contaminated water lines at the dentist's office. Although rare, outbreaks of nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM) infections have been reported in kids...
Thrillist

The CDC Just Issued a New Public Health Alert in Its Massive Cheese Recall

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new public health alert as part of a massive cheese recall initially announced in late September. According to a CDC announcement published Tuesday, bulk Brie and Camembert cheese sold in eight states have been added to the list of previously recalled products sold at retailers nationwide. These cheeses, which were likely repacked and sold under other brand names, were distributed to 80 stores across eight states: Alabama, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Retailers receiving the affected bulk cheeses include locations of a number of chains including Shaws, Plum Market, Star market, and Winn-Dixie.
MAINE STATE
foodsafetynews.com

Rolls recalled over possible microbial contamination

Piantedosi Baking Co., Inc. is recalling bread rolls because products may be contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii or Clostridium botulinum. The products were distributed in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Illinois, Mississippi and Colorado. The recall was initiated...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
UPI News

Adults can become severely ill from RSV

As health experts warn about RSV infections in infants and toddlers, adults should know that they, too, can become severely ill from the virus. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is not always the mild respiratory illness people think it is but can lead to symptoms as serious as seen with influenza, according to an expert from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.
Fox News

Nose picking was always gross — now a study says it may lead to late-onset Alzheimer's

Nose picking may be more than just a social faux pas. A study out of Australia suggests there may be a link between nose picking and developing late-onset Alzheimer's disease. The study — titled "Chlamydia pneumoniae can infect the central nervous system via the olfactory and trigeminal nerves and contributes to Alzheimer’s disease risk" — was published in the journal Scientific Reports.
WebMD

CDC Lists 16 Places in U.S. Where Flu is Rampant

Nov. 11, 2022 – After a headline-grabbing early start, influenza in the United States continues to spread steadily, with case counts continuing their pattern of doubling weekly. So far this flu season, 23,000 people have been hospitalized, and 1,300 people have died from the flu, ABC News reported. The...
GEORGIA STATE
KFOR

CDC map puts 7 states in worst category for flu activity

(NEXSTAR) – The 2022 flu season is off to an early and vicious start, especially in the South, according to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC has seven states, plus Washington, D.C., in the highest category for flu activity, shown in purple on the map below. Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina and Virginia are all categorized as “very high.”
GEORGIA STATE
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

Severe RSV illness possible in adults

DETROIT (WXYZ) — We’ve talked a few times about children getting sick from RSV, respiratory syncytial virus. And how pediatric hospitals are filling up because the virus is spreading much earlier and faster this year. But RSV is actually more dangerous to adults. The CDC estimates between 100...
ABC 15 News

As flu and RSV spread, health officials want government to declare an emergency

Flu and RSV continue to spread rapidly across the country. The rate of transmission for both viruses is up from 2021. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reported Friday that 5.8% of all visits to healthcare facilities this week were for respiratory illnesses. The flu is responsible for an estimated...
People

Michigan Man Who Helped with Hurricane Ian Recovery Efforts Dies from Flesh-Eating Bacteria

“There’s so many people that are going down there, and they have no idea of the dangers that exist after a disaster,” the man’s fiancee said A Michigan man who flew into Florida to help his friend with repairs and clear debris following the aftermath of Hurricane Ian contracted a flesh-eating bacteria and died. James Hewitt, 56, had scraped his leg after falling off his friend's boat into a canal, his fiancee Leah Delano told the Washington Post. Hewitt had called Delano after the incident telling her that...
MICHIGAN STATE
Gizmodo

One of the World's Biggest Killers Is on the Rise Again

One of the deadliest diseases in the world is once again gaining steam. A new report this week by the World Health Organization shows that global cases of tuberculosis and drug-resistant tuberculosis increased in 2021—the first such jump in years. A major reason for its resurgence is the covid-19 pandemic.
defpen

Pfizer, Moderna Begin Research On Possible Long-Term Risks Of COVID-19 Vaccines

Pfizer and Moderna have reportedly begun researching the potential long-term risks, if any, of the COVID-19 vaccines distributed throughout the pandemic. The research conducted by the two vaccine manufacturers is part of the agreement put in place by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration when vaccines were first approved in 2020. Both companies will monitor several potential adverse conditions and diseases, including myocarditis and subclinical myocarditis.
