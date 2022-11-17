The Performance Kit fitted to the Porsche Taycan that recently broke the production EV record at the Nurburgring could be sold in markets outside of Germany. Porsche’s Performance Kit is currently only available through the Tequipment store in Germany and played an important role in the car setting a lap time of 7 minutes and 33.35 seconds, beating the time of the Tesla Model S Plaid. Soon, the €13,377 ($13,906) kit could be offered in various other markets.

4 DAYS AGO