A Lamborghini designed for off-roading is coming. Take a look.
The Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato will be revealed on November 30. LamborghiniWatch the Huracán Sterrato in action.
2023 Porsche 911 Dakar’s Roof Rack Isn’t Just for Looks
Kristen LeePorsche's pricey new toy has a few tricks up its sleeve, including a special socket on the roof to power rally lights.
Carscoops
Go Configure The Porsche 911 Dakar That You’ll Probably Never Be Able To Own
Sure, the new Porsche 911 Dakar isn’t exactly a car that anyone needs but we’re very happy it exists, showing the world that the German car manufacturer still likes to have fun. While most of us won’t have the opportunity to own one, we can all now dream...
This $380K Porsche-Built VW Van for Sale Is a Wonderful, Speedy Brick in the Wind
One of only a handful in the world, this VW T3 van for sale has an incredible backstory and Porsche racing pedigree.
Toyota launching extreme Trailhunter off-road truck lineup
Toyota is adding a new Trailhunter trim to its truck lineup that will come from the factory with equipment necessary for extreme, long-duration off-road trips.
Stellantis Pays Tribute To Record-Breaking Abarth 500 With One-Off Restomod
Stellantis Heritage has unveiled the Abarth Classiche 500 Record Monza '58, a one-of-a-kind creation based on a '70 Fiat 500. The vehicle was built to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Monza Circuit, the world's third-oldest motor racing track. This delightful little gem was inspired by the work of Carlo Abarth, who, in 1958, shattered six records at Monza in Abarth's first-ever tuned 500.
Top Speed
Drag Race: Lamborghini Urus Vs. Audi TT-RS, Porsche Cayman GT4, And Volkswagen Golf R
Mat Watson and his team from ‘Carwow’ pit four very different vehicles against each other on the drag strip. The mix included a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche Cayman GT4, an Audi TT-RS, and a Volkswagen Golf R. With the difference in size, shape, weight, and engine capacities, the race is quite unpredictable.
Carscoops
Porsche Could Sell Taycan With Performance Kit Outside Germany
The Performance Kit fitted to the Porsche Taycan that recently broke the production EV record at the Nurburgring could be sold in markets outside of Germany. Porsche’s Performance Kit is currently only available through the Tequipment store in Germany and played an important role in the car setting a lap time of 7 minutes and 33.35 seconds, beating the time of the Tesla Model S Plaid. Soon, the €13,377 ($13,906) kit could be offered in various other markets.
