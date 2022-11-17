ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CarBuzz.com

Stellantis Pays Tribute To Record-Breaking Abarth 500 With One-Off Restomod

Stellantis Heritage has unveiled the Abarth Classiche 500 Record Monza '58, a one-of-a-kind creation based on a '70 Fiat 500. The vehicle was built to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Monza Circuit, the world's third-oldest motor racing track. This delightful little gem was inspired by the work of Carlo Abarth, who, in 1958, shattered six records at Monza in Abarth's first-ever tuned 500.
Top Speed

Drag Race: Lamborghini Urus Vs. Audi TT-RS, Porsche Cayman GT4, And Volkswagen Golf R

Mat Watson and his team from ‘Carwow’ pit four very different vehicles against each other on the drag strip. The mix included a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche Cayman GT4, an Audi TT-RS, and a Volkswagen Golf R. With the difference in size, shape, weight, and engine capacities, the race is quite unpredictable.
Carscoops

Porsche Could Sell Taycan With Performance Kit Outside Germany

The Performance Kit fitted to the Porsche Taycan that recently broke the production EV record at the Nurburgring could be sold in markets outside of Germany. Porsche’s Performance Kit is currently only available through the Tequipment store in Germany and played an important role in the car setting a lap time of 7 minutes and 33.35 seconds, beating the time of the Tesla Model S Plaid. Soon, the €13,377 ($13,906) kit could be offered in various other markets.
