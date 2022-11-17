ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 2

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi

Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
People

Naomi Biden's Wedding Dress for White House Nuptials to Peter Neal Nods to 'Pop' President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden's granddaughter turned to iconic American label Ralph Lauren to design her custom wedding dress Naomi Biden opted for a timeless bridal look — and heritage American brand — for her White House wedding to Peter Neal. The bride wore a custom Ralph Lauren Collection gown made of Chantilly lace. The design features hand-placed organza petals along the bodice and cascading into the skirt. She paired the dress with a cathedral-length veil made of silk organza with a custom Chantilly lace border and embroidered detailing...
The Independent

Nancy Pelosi says ‘disgusting’ Republican reaction to attack on her husband may have influenced midterm voters

Some Americans may have voted for Democrats to hold on to at least one chamber of Congress simply because of the growing ugliness of the conservative politcial movement, Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested on Sunday.Reacting to a historic performance by her party in Tuesday’s elections, which saw Democrats hold the Senate and position themselves for an expanded majority, Ms Pelosi noted that the Republican Party’s reaction to the attack on her husband had been met with a muted response from GOP leaders while their own members and supporters, like Virginia’s Glenn Youngkin and Donald Trump Jr, engaged in outright mockery.Mr...
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

In too deep: John Fetterman's wife claims that swimming is 'very racist'

Gisele Fetterman, the wife of Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman, claimed on a podcast episode that "swimming in America is very racist." On Thursday, Gisele mentioned on the iGen Politics podcast that her husband's Pennsylvania lieutenant governor's mansion came with a pool. The pair used the pool to teach minority children how to swim, said Gisele.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Kevin McCarthy reveals why he skipped Nancy Pelosi’s departure speech

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy revealed why he skipped outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s address announcing that she would step aside from her position as Democratic leader. Mr McCarthy, largely expected to succeed Ms Pelosi as speaker of the House, told reporters he was busy in meetings.“I had meetings, but normally, the others would do it during votes — I wish she could have done that, I could have been there,” he said, The New York Postreported.Mr McCarthy was not present in the chamber when she announced that she would not seek another term as Democratic leader but would...
NEW YORK STATE
Business Insider

Hillary Clinton said voters ‘don’t really understand’ the consequences of electing Republicans in the midterms

Hillary Clinton questioned whether voters "really understand" what's at stake in the midterms. She said Social Security and Medicare are under threat should control of Congress change. Republican leaders say they don't back proposals that could see the programs cut. Hillary Clinton warned that voters may not appreciate what's at...
WISCONSIN STATE
Whiskey Riff

Kevin Costner Opens Up On Supporting Liz Cheney: “She Wasn’t Going To Win… But I Appreciated Her Brave, Clear-Headed Stance”

Yellowstone Season Five’s premiere is only three days away, and the anticipation has been through the roof since they released the official trailer back in September…. And it’s mainly because we learn that John Dutton has been elected governor of Montana, which could present a whole new storyline and heap of problems for the Dutton family.
MONTANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Republicans 'cheering' for Adam Schiff to succeed Pelosi if she retires

House Republicans are hoping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will run for a leadership position amid speculation he is vying to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the chamber's top Democrat if she opts to retire following the midterm elections, with GOP lawmakers arguing that the high-profile Democrat would be easier to villainize in attack ads than other possible contenders.
MARYLAND STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy