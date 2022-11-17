House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy revealed why he skipped outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s address announcing that she would step aside from her position as Democratic leader. Mr McCarthy, largely expected to succeed Ms Pelosi as speaker of the House, told reporters he was busy in meetings.“I had meetings, but normally, the others would do it during votes — I wish she could have done that, I could have been there,” he said, The New York Postreported.Mr McCarthy was not present in the chamber when she announced that she would not seek another term as Democratic leader but would...

NEW YORK STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO