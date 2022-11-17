Read full article on original website
Related
Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi
Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Worst Nightmare Could Be Coming True
Greene is among the lawmakers who have backed Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker, but he faces a tougher road to the job than expected.
Fact check: False claim video shows Nancy Pelosi crying after Senate floor confrontation
A video shows Grassley presenting information purportedly associated with President Joe Biden's family. It does not show Pelosi crying.
Washington Examiner
Pelosi's daughter in running for quiet race to replace House speaker: Report
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has represented San Francisco in the House of Representatives since 1987, but with dim prospects for a Democratic majority, her tenure may be up after the midterm elections. While Pelosi has had no serious challengers for her congressional seat, a behind-the-scenes battle is playing out...
New evidence points to motives behind Paul Pelosi attacks, FBI reveals
The FBI is revealing new evidence it believes points to the intent behind the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer speaks with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in an exclusive interview.Oct. 31, 2022.
Rand Paul calls for disqualification of a Democratic Senate candidate over past jokes about the Kentucky Republican's broken rib from a violent neighbor
GOP Sen. Rand Paul calls Iowa Senate hopeful Mike Franken 'disgusting' for mocking a 2017 attack on him, saying advocating violence is disqualifying.
Naomi Biden's Wedding Dress for White House Nuptials to Peter Neal Nods to 'Pop' President Joe Biden
President Joe Biden's granddaughter turned to iconic American label Ralph Lauren to design her custom wedding dress Naomi Biden opted for a timeless bridal look — and heritage American brand — for her White House wedding to Peter Neal. The bride wore a custom Ralph Lauren Collection gown made of Chantilly lace. The design features hand-placed organza petals along the bodice and cascading into the skirt. She paired the dress with a cathedral-length veil made of silk organza with a custom Chantilly lace border and embroidered detailing...
Nancy Pelosi says ‘disgusting’ Republican reaction to attack on her husband may have influenced midterm voters
Some Americans may have voted for Democrats to hold on to at least one chamber of Congress simply because of the growing ugliness of the conservative politcial movement, Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested on Sunday.Reacting to a historic performance by her party in Tuesday’s elections, which saw Democrats hold the Senate and position themselves for an expanded majority, Ms Pelosi noted that the Republican Party’s reaction to the attack on her husband had been met with a muted response from GOP leaders while their own members and supporters, like Virginia’s Glenn Youngkin and Donald Trump Jr, engaged in outright mockery.Mr...
Whoopi Goldberg Accuses Republicans of “Messing with the People” on ‘The View’: “Do Your Job!”
The talk of politics continued today on The View, one day after the midterm elections, and the ladies opened up about their thoughts on whether Democrats and Republicans will be able to work together going forward. This prompted Whoopi Goldberg to go on an impassioned rant where she accused the GOP of “messing with the people.”
'I'm very disturbed': George Conway predicts that the US is 'going to see more' violence in the wake of Paul Pelosi assault
"I'm worried that we're facing an era where we're going to see more of this," Conway told CNN on Friday.
A woman interrupts President Barack Obama’s speech with a steamy compliment
Barack Obama is one of the most handsome presidents the United States has had, and his supporters believe it too! During his speech on a campaign trail in Detroit, Michigan, Michelle Obama’s husband got a steamy compliment from a crowd member. While speaking to the audience at the...
Washington Examiner
In too deep: John Fetterman's wife claims that swimming is 'very racist'
Gisele Fetterman, the wife of Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman, claimed on a podcast episode that "swimming in America is very racist." On Thursday, Gisele mentioned on the iGen Politics podcast that her husband's Pennsylvania lieutenant governor's mansion came with a pool. The pair used the pool to teach minority children how to swim, said Gisele.
Ex-GOP Jan. 6 investigator warns there are still “three dozen” MAGA lawmakers who should be probed
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) leaves after a House Second Amendment Caucus press conference at the U.S. Capitol on June 08, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) Former Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Va., served as a key researcher in the early days of the House Select Committee investigating the...
The man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi told first responders that he was on a 'suicide mission,' prosecutors' new filing says
When asked if he had other plans, the suspect said he also had a list of targets including other politicians and their families, per the prosecution.
Voters polarized over viral video of AOC dancing as protesters erupt
Real-time reactions from voters saw Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez receive polarized reviews from Democrats, Republicans and independents over a viral video.
Kevin McCarthy reveals why he skipped Nancy Pelosi’s departure speech
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy revealed why he skipped outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s address announcing that she would step aside from her position as Democratic leader. Mr McCarthy, largely expected to succeed Ms Pelosi as speaker of the House, told reporters he was busy in meetings.“I had meetings, but normally, the others would do it during votes — I wish she could have done that, I could have been there,” he said, The New York Postreported.Mr McCarthy was not present in the chamber when she announced that she would not seek another term as Democratic leader but would...
Hillary Clinton said voters ‘don’t really understand’ the consequences of electing Republicans in the midterms
Hillary Clinton questioned whether voters "really understand" what's at stake in the midterms. She said Social Security and Medicare are under threat should control of Congress change. Republican leaders say they don't back proposals that could see the programs cut. Hillary Clinton warned that voters may not appreciate what's at...
Kevin Costner Opens Up On Supporting Liz Cheney: “She Wasn’t Going To Win… But I Appreciated Her Brave, Clear-Headed Stance”
Yellowstone Season Five’s premiere is only three days away, and the anticipation has been through the roof since they released the official trailer back in September…. And it’s mainly because we learn that John Dutton has been elected governor of Montana, which could present a whole new storyline and heap of problems for the Dutton family.
Half of Trump’s Pennsylvania rally crowd empties out before he’s done speaking
Trump rails against media, Jan 6 committee and Nancy Pelosi during Pennsylvania rally. Former President Donald Trump was in Latrobe, Pennsylvania outside of Pittsburgh on Saturday night in an attempt to fire up Republican voters and boost candidates Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano ahead of Tuesday’s pivitol midterm elections.
Washington Examiner
Republicans 'cheering' for Adam Schiff to succeed Pelosi if she retires
House Republicans are hoping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will run for a leadership position amid speculation he is vying to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the chamber's top Democrat if she opts to retire following the midterm elections, with GOP lawmakers arguing that the high-profile Democrat would be easier to villainize in attack ads than other possible contenders.
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 2