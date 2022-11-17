Brittney Griner has been transferred to a penal colony in western Russia, her lawyers say

Read full article on original website
Citizen 65
4d ago
who's the thing if she had been in Indonesia or a Middle Eastern country She would be facing the death pony and there would be nothing you can do about it just like here when you break the law you go to prison he does her time that's the end of it who cares how many medals you want how much money she's got I don't care! She broke the law I'm tired of hearing about her he stays where she's at!
Richard Hansen
4d ago
it's definitely ironic that she takes a knee for America and now is begging for racist America to bring her back!! no one cares about Britney
Al DeClub
4d ago
When you kneel for our national anthem you spit in America's face and now you want our help... nope!!!!
