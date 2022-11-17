The Iowa State Cyclone fell to 1-7 in Big 12 play with a 14-10 loss to Texas Tech on Saturday night in Ames. This is now six of Iowa State’s seven losses that have been decided by less than one score. They lost to Baylor 31-24, came up short against Kansas 14-11, lost to K-State 10-9, fell to Texas 24-21, lost to Oklahoma State 20-14 and now the Texas Tech loss.

AMES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO