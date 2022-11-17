Read full article on original website
Hypebae
"Little Jewels" by Jesse Edwards Brings Back Disney Nostalgia
London-based gallery OMNI has announced a new ceramics and paintings exhibition by artist Jesse Edwards. Dubbed, “Little Jewels,” the occasion represents Edward’s first solo exhibition in the U.K. Opening November 22, the space will showcase a series of sculptured cinematic scenes vital to the New York-based artist’s creative practice. “Little Jewels” blends Edward’s graffiti counterculture of his youth with his precisely rendered still-life paintings and ceramic sculptures.
Hypebae
Spencer Badu Celebrates Journeys and Migration With Vibrant "011" Collection
Canadian-Ghanian designer Spencer Badu has unveiled a deeply personal new collection dubbed “011.” The range reflects the designer’s parents journey from Ghana to Europe and North America, exploring the theme of migration through the juxtaposition of different outdoor settings and traditional uniforms. Badu tapped graphic designer Mike...
Hypebae
Mila V and Patta Soundsystem Drop 'CRACKS' Exclusive Merch Collection
Patta Soundsystem celebrates Mila V as the dynamic musician has dropped their new EP, CRACKS, and along with it a collaborative merch collection and exclusive listening party to honor their artistic journey. Known for beats and tunes that could’ve easily been Berghain‘s soundtrack, Mila V has been part of the...
Hypebae
Banksy Instructs Shoplifters to Target GUESS
Anonymous British artist Banksy recently took to Instagram to shed light on the fact that GUESS has been utilizing his art work without his permission. It’s been said that as Banksy has yet to reveal his official name, that he’s unable to file any form of copyright regarding his work, meaning that brands and entities technically are able to use his images.
Hypebae
When in Doubt This Holiday Season, Wear TOTEME Head to Toe
TikTok’s favorite label TOTEME has unveiled an exclusive capsule of occasion-wear that supplies your festive, intimate dinners and cocktail party dressing needs. The 19-piece, extremely well-curated collection offers a reimagined take on the holiday’s seasonal wardrobe, exploring the principle of tuxedo dressing with a modern twist. As per...
iheart.com
Time to Say Goodbye to Dolly!!!
If you haven’t gotten a chance to see Dolly Parton in concert you may be out of luck. In a new interview with Pollstar, the singing legend, who is about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, says she has retired from touring. “I do...
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
TMZ.com
Sinbad Still Learning to Walk 2 Years After Stroke, Family Gives Update
Sinbad suffered a life-changing stroke 2 years ago ... and in the first update since his medical emergency, the star's family says he's got a long road ahead of him on the way to recovery. The family put out a lengthy release Monday, saying Sinbad was in the hospital for...
Hypebae
Miley Cyrus Resurfaces to Instagram in All of Her 'Hannah Montana' Glory
We have been waiting to hear from Miley Cyrus. However, there are talks of new music coming, and on top of this, her mom Tish took to Instagram to show us that the icon is alive and well, giving us hope. What caught our attention the most is that they seem to be hair twinning, and also Miley is sporting a classic Hannah Montana-esque look.
‘I’m not humble’: Artist Ken Done delivers colourful speech as 2022 Australian fashion laureate
The painter known for his vivacious Australiana prints accepted the award with a 10-minute speech that elicited laughter and some uncomfortable silences
Hypebae
Palace Reveals Snow-Ready Holiday 2022 Collection
London-based brand Palace has just unveiled its icy Holiday 2022 collection starring members of Palace Skateboards. Outfitted in seasonally-appropriate fleece zip-ups and climate-ready puffer jackets, the lookbook includes Savannah Stacey Keenan, Charlie Birch and Kyle Wilson. The collection is comprised of a myriad of outerwear and layering pieces that prevent...
U.S. Producer Lonestar Films Attaches Lead Cast for ‘Cancer’ Foray Into Bollywood
U.S.-based production house Lonestar Films has signed Indian actors Sharib Hashmi (Amazon Prime Video’s “The Family Man”), and Aahana Kumra, (“Lipstick Under My Burkha” and Netflix’s “Call My Agent Bollywood”) for “Cancer” its foray into Bollywood film production. The high concept Hindi-language thriller will be directed by Faisal Hashmi. Founded by Texas-based entrepreneur Pankaj Mamtora, Lonestar Films describes its maiden Indian production as a “mind-bending thriller.” Currently in pre-production, “Cancer” is expected to begin production early next year. A third lead actor is yet to join the cast. “I have not seen anything like this on an Indian screen. I’m highly impressed...
Hypebae
Taylor Swift Revamps Her Signature Noughties Hairstyle, in the Most "Fearless" Way
Taylor Swift is having the time of her life. The new album, doing a full sweep at the American Music Awards, and a fresh (but throwback) hairstyle? We’re immensely impressed. Swift made history by winning the most AMAs from a female artist — not to mention this has been...
Kumail Nanjiani: 'Chippendales' was inadvertently feminist
"Welcome to Chippendales" stars Kumail Nanjiani, Annaleigh Ashford and Murray Bartlett discuss the male strip club's feminist and entrepreneurial milestones.
Hypebae
Raven From 'Love Is Blind' Announces Breakup and… Lawsuit?
Love Is Blind cast member Raven Ross has remained on the hush Love Is Blind cast member involving her former fiance Sikiru “SK” Alagbada being outed by multiple women via TikTok, but yesterday, she broke her silence via her Instagram story. In the cryptic story post, she begins...
Hypebae
Dua Lipa and Balenciaga Are a Match Made in Couture Heaven
Dua Lipa recently attended the Disney+ event for Elton John Live Farewell From Dodger Stadium in California, wearing an outfit made up entirely of Balenciaga couture. Recreating Nicole Kidman’s iconic look (number 56, to be exact) from the brand’s 51st Couture Collection, showcased at Paris Couture Week, Lipa wore a black version of Kidman’s asymmetric draped maxi dress, reimagined in black silk taffeta. Paired with the Knife Pantalegging in black jersey and this season’s must-have accessory: black Opera gloves, the singer looked incredibly chic in her all black ensemble.
Hypebae
Jisoo and Camila Cabello Unexpectedly Team Up on Stage at BLACKPINK Concert
BLACKPINK has concluded their long-awaited North American tour, finishing off in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 20. While the BORN PINK concert featured never-before-seen performances such as Jennie‘s unreleased solo track, Jisoo surprised fans with an unexpected collaboration with Camila Cabello. The K-pop star took the stage with to...
Hypebae
A Balenciaga x Supreme Collaboration Might Be in the Works
Earlier this fall, Balenciaga featured a Box Logo tee in its Summer 2023 collection as an ode to Supreme for its impact on streetwear and the world of fashion. Industry insiders are now stating that the tee was more than just an homage and was rather a sneak peek into a new collaboration the two brands have in the works.
Hypebae
Margot Robbie Is Now a Bottega Veneta Girlie
Margot Robbie seems to have entered a new style era, putting her Chanel days behind. The actor, who was named brand ambassador for the Parisian house in 2018, attended the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards in Los Angeles wearing a green number from Bottega Veneta‘s Resort 2023 collection.
Hypebae
Rachael Finley, the Internet’s Favorite Alt Girl Admits “Nobody Every Told Me Anything”
“I am not a victim. Please do not call me strong.”. If you visit Rachael Finley’s Instagram, you might think she has what could be considered a perfect life by 2022’s standards and in some ways, you wouldn’t be wrong. The statuesque blonde owns Steakworld, which is home to her successful clothing line Hot Lava and 11 other brands — and is an OG internet celebrity as she got her start with her much-loved bad advice Tumblr. Now, she adds “writer” to her resume as she continues her tradition of being unflinchingly open and honest in her debut memoir, “Nobody Ever Told Me Anything.”
