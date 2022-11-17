Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Miley Cyrus Resurfaces to Instagram in All of Her 'Hannah Montana' Glory
We have been waiting to hear from Miley Cyrus. However, there are talks of new music coming, and on top of this, her mom Tish took to Instagram to show us that the icon is alive and well, giving us hope. What caught our attention the most is that they seem to be hair twinning, and also Miley is sporting a classic Hannah Montana-esque look.
Hypebae
Who Needs Pants? Kendall Jenner's Latest Outfit Proves Tights Are In
Kendall Jenner has gone through multiple style eras these past few years — 2022, in particular, was all about her copper red hair at her Prada debut and bleached eyebrows on the Met Gala red carpet. Welcoming the fall weather, it seems like the model is out to set another trend for the season, leaving her pants at home for her latest street style moment.
Hypebae
Eva Mendes Hints at Secret Marriage to Ryan Gosling
Though Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have been an item for years, it’s possible they could have secretly tied the knot. Recently, Mendes has been dropping some very obvious hints she and Gosling got married. During a recent appearance on Today Australia, she called the actor her “husband.” She...
Hypebae
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted Together in NYC
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio, first linked back in September, were spotted out at dinner once again in New York City, further fueling dating rumors. The two were reportedly seen on a date on Friday, dining at Cipriani along with the Don’t Look Up star’s friend Vivi Nevo. While the pair have yet to make their romance public or official as of writing, they were first captured together in September at a New York Fashion Week afterparty, with a source later sharing that they are “having a good time.” Earlier this month, another source stated that the model is “trying to be mindful of Zayn’s feelings and doesn’t want to be disrespectful to him with her new relationship.”
Hypebae
Rachael Finley, the Internet’s Favorite Alt Girl Admits “Nobody Every Told Me Anything”
“I am not a victim. Please do not call me strong.”. If you visit Rachael Finley’s Instagram, you might think she has what could be considered a perfect life by 2022’s standards and in some ways, you wouldn’t be wrong. The statuesque blonde owns Steakworld, which is home to her successful clothing line Hot Lava and 11 other brands — and is an OG internet celebrity as she got her start with her much-loved bad advice Tumblr. Now, she adds “writer” to her resume as she continues her tradition of being unflinchingly open and honest in her debut memoir, “Nobody Ever Told Me Anything.”
Hypebae
Raven From 'Love Is Blind' Announces Breakup and… Lawsuit?
Love Is Blind cast member Raven Ross has remained on the hush Love Is Blind cast member involving her former fiance Sikiru “SK” Alagbada being outed by multiple women via TikTok, but yesterday, she broke her silence via her Instagram story. In the cryptic story post, she begins...
Hypebae
Jisoo and Camila Cabello Unexpectedly Team Up on Stage at BLACKPINK Concert
BLACKPINK has concluded their long-awaited North American tour, finishing off in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 20. While the BORN PINK concert featured never-before-seen performances such as Jennie‘s unreleased solo track, Jisoo surprised fans with an unexpected collaboration with Camila Cabello. The K-pop star took the stage with to...
Hypebae
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean Welcome Their First Baby
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean have welcomed their first child together. The celebrity couple, who revealed to the world back in July that they were expecting, took to Instagram to tell fans that their baby was born. Named Noah Hasani, the newborn arrived on November 8. “After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… He came. My baby Yoda, my Sani,” Aiko wrote on Instagram. The rapper captioned his post, “After 24 hours of Labor, a lunar eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound. Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son.”
