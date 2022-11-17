Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio, first linked back in September, were spotted out at dinner once again in New York City, further fueling dating rumors. The two were reportedly seen on a date on Friday, dining at Cipriani along with the Don’t Look Up star’s friend Vivi Nevo. While the pair have yet to make their romance public or official as of writing, they were first captured together in September at a New York Fashion Week afterparty, with a source later sharing that they are “having a good time.” Earlier this month, another source stated that the model is “trying to be mindful of Zayn’s feelings and doesn’t want to be disrespectful to him with her new relationship.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO