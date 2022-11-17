Read full article on original website
whbl.com
Beverly Goulder
Beverly Jane Goulder, age 86, of Plymouth, WI, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2022 at Rocky. Knoll Health Care Center with her loving family by her side. She was born on April 18, 1936 in Plymouth, WI, a daughter of the late Clifford and Bernice (DeTroye) Johnson. Bev attended...
Delores Ziegler
Delores Alice Ziegler, 83 Town of Meeme resident went to be with her Lord Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Morningside Nursing Home in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Delores was born April 2, 1939, in Sheboygan to Kurt and Olivia Hahn. She attended Sheboygan Falls School, graduating from Sheboygan Falls High School in 1957. She married Richard Fink on June 4, 1960; he preceded her in death in 1969. She married William Ziegler on May 8, 1971 at St. John-St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Cleveland.
Gun Deer Season Begins Saturday
What has been called, by some, the “Holy Grail” of Wisconsin’s hunting season – the gun deer season – begins a half hour before local sunrise on Saturday, November 19. In Sheboygan County that translates roughly to 6:20 a.m. At about that same moment, more licensed and armed hunters will be roaming Wisconsin lands than were U.S. soldiers operating in Viet Nam, whose numbers peaked at 543,482 on April 30, 1969.
Sheboygan County COVID Data Shows “Low”, but Wastewater Indicators Presage Uptick
A good detective will look through trash to find the truth behind a story that might appear to be something else. In the case of COVID-19, that trash is the wastewater that’s processed through public utilities in Plymouth and Sheboygan. Wastewater contains the unwritten record of infections in the...
