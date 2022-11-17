What has been called, by some, the “Holy Grail” of Wisconsin’s hunting season – the gun deer season – begins a half hour before local sunrise on Saturday, November 19. In Sheboygan County that translates roughly to 6:20 a.m. At about that same moment, more licensed and armed hunters will be roaming Wisconsin lands than were U.S. soldiers operating in Viet Nam, whose numbers peaked at 543,482 on April 30, 1969.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO