Colorado's recent series of snow storms have been helpful for combating Colorado's drought but still isn't nearly enough to help the state elevate out of its current drought-level status.Climatologists say the state would need two or three more equivalent snow storms soon in order to slightly move the state up to the next level of drought. "Although it is good to see a few inches on the ground, I don't expect this storm to move the needle much," said Peter Goble, Climatologist at the Colorado Climate Center for Colorado State University. 2023's moisture has been more kind to Colorado than...

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO