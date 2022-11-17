Read full article on original website
msn.com
A former anti-abortion leader says he was told the decision of the landmark 2014 Hobby Lobby contraception case weeks before the Supreme Court ruling was formally announced: NYT
An anti-abortion leader said he was told of the Supreme Court's 2014 Hobby Lobby ruling in advance, per The New York Times. Rob Schenck suggested that two donors were told the outcome at a dinner with Justice Samuel Alito. Alito has denied the allegations, which come after the leak of...
msn.com
Jan. 6 rioter who filmed Pelosi laptop theft jailed after jury convicts her on 6 counts
WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Monday ordered Riley Williams, a 23-year-old right-wing extremist, taken into federal custody after a jury convicted her on six of the eight counts she faced in connection with the Jan. 6 attack. Williams was found guilty on six counts, but the jury deadlocked...
msn.com
A Second Supreme Court Leak Is Reported by Former Abortion Foe, NYT Says
(Bloomberg) -- A former anti-abortion leader says he learned in advance about the outcome of a major 2014 US Supreme Court case involving religious rights and contraceptives shortly after two allies had dinner at the home of Justice Samuel Alito, the New York Times reported. Most Read from Bloomberg. The...
6 Apple Daily staff plead guilty to collusion in Hong Kong
Six former executives of a now-defunct Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper have pleaded guilty to a collusion charge under the National Security Law that has silenced and jailed most opposition voices in the southern Chinese territory
msn.com
Hunter Biden laptop repairman details 'chilling' warning from FBI agent
John Paul Mac Isaac is set to release his new book, "American Injustice," in which he details what took place after he first discovered Hunter Biden’s laptop. The release comes just months before a new Republican House majority plans to begin investigations. Mac Isaac explained on "America’s Newsroom" Monday...
msn.com
Desperate Trump Floats Impeachment 'Double Jeopardy' Claim Against Indictments
Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago Friday night scrambled for every possible response to the appointment of a special counsel to investigate him — from a declaration that he’s one of the most “honest, innocent people,” to suggesting that any new indictment could be “double jeopardy.”. At...
