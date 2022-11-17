ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

A former anti-abortion leader says he was told the decision of the landmark 2014 Hobby Lobby contraception case weeks before the Supreme Court ruling was formally announced: NYT

An anti-abortion leader said he was told of the Supreme Court's 2014 Hobby Lobby ruling in advance, per The New York Times. Rob Schenck suggested that two donors were told the outcome at a dinner with Justice Samuel Alito. Alito has denied the allegations, which come after the leak of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
msn.com

Hunter Biden laptop repairman details 'chilling' warning from FBI agent

John Paul Mac Isaac is set to release his new book, "American Injustice," in which he details what took place after he first discovered Hunter Biden’s laptop. The release comes just months before a new Republican House majority plans to begin investigations. Mac Isaac explained on "America’s Newsroom" Monday...
msn.com

Desperate Trump Floats Impeachment 'Double Jeopardy' Claim Against Indictments

Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago Friday night scrambled for every possible response to the appointment of a special counsel to investigate him — from a declaration that he’s one of the most “honest, innocent people,” to suggesting that any new indictment could be “double jeopardy.”. At...

Comments / 0

Community Policy