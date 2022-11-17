Read full article on original website
So Many People Are Using a Diabetes Drug for Weight Loss That Actual Diabetics Are Having Trouble Getting It
At this point, it's likely that Ozempic has somehow come into your personal zeitgeist. The expensive, name-brand version of semaglutide — which, importantly, was originally developed to manage type 2 diabetes — has been in high demand after going viral on TikTok, where it's picking up a reputation as an effective weight loss aid.
Scientists Build Circuit Boards Based on Mushrooms
Electronic waste, also known as "e-waste," is a major polluter, not to mention an increasingly difficult issue to combat. Excitingly, however, a team of Austrian scientists are working on a creative new solution to solve at least part of the e-waste puzzle: they're making biodegradable substrates for electronics out of mushroom skins.
Study raises doubts about role of HDL 'good' cholesterol in heart health
Blood levels of HDL, the famously "good" kind of cholesterol, may not make a big difference to heart health after all -- particularly for Black people, a large new study suggests.
New Vaccine Blocks Fentanyl in Brains of Rats
Researchers have come up with a vaccine that appears to block fentanyl from getting rats high. They're hailing the research as a "breakthrough discovery," potentially paving the way for a new treatment for people trying to kick an opioid addiction. Fentanyl addiction remains an enormously serious problem in America and...
