Futurism

Scientists Build Circuit Boards Based on Mushrooms

Electronic waste, also known as "e-waste," is a major polluter, not to mention an increasingly difficult issue to combat. Excitingly, however, a team of Austrian scientists are working on a creative new solution to solve at least part of the e-waste puzzle: they're making biodegradable substrates for electronics out of mushroom skins.
Futurism

New Vaccine Blocks Fentanyl in Brains of Rats

Researchers have come up with a vaccine that appears to block fentanyl from getting rats high. They're hailing the research as a "breakthrough discovery," potentially paving the way for a new treatment for people trying to kick an opioid addiction. Fentanyl addiction remains an enormously serious problem in America and...

