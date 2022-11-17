Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Billionaire Saylor Blasts "Corrupt Crypto-Bank" FTX
The earthquake caused by the bankruptcy of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange continues to reverberate in the industry. Major players are still trying to figure out how a company valued at $32 billion in February could have gone down in just days. While awaiting the conclusions of the investigations by regulators...
Motley Fool
Is Bitcoin a Buy in 2023?
The price of Bitcoin has fallen due to the Fed's fiscal tightening and macroeconomic weakness. Bitcoin should benefit if a robust regulatory framework is established for cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin has huge potential to become widely adopted as a store of value. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
NEWSBTC
El Salvador President Says Country Will Buy 1 Bitcoin A Day
Since the bitcoin price decline began, El Salvador and its president Nayib Bukele have basically been put under a microscope. The country’s bitcoin plan had seen it buy more than 2,300 BTC but the bear market had wiped a significant portion of the value from their holdings. Nevertheless, Bukele has not backed down on his stance that bitcoin would be good for the country’s future and said El Salvador will continue to buy bitcoin.
Bitcoin worth $3.3 billion found in a popcorn tin
A huge stash of cryptocurrency has been discovered in a popcorn tin following a raid by the US Department of Justice. Over 50,676 bitcoins, worth around $3.36 billion at the time of discovery, were hidden on various devices found within the home of a hacker who had stolen them from the dark web marketplace Silk Road.
Cryptocurrency crippled: '$662 million' ghosted from bankrupt FTX in 24 hours
Ghosting of $662 million in tokens from Sam Bankman-Fried's bankrupt digital asset exchange FTX in just 24 hours has crippled the already drowning cryptocurrency sector. The most recent development in one of the darkest times for the cryptocurrency sector, Bloomberg reported on Saturday. "Following the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings -...
FTX made a cryptocurrency that brought in millions. Then it brought down the company
The now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX made real money off of its own digital currency, called FTT. That currency is practically worthless now, but investors continue to trade it.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Eyes turn to Grayscale Bitcoin Trust after FTX collapse; Cardano to launch fiat-backed stablecoin in 2023
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 18 includes fears of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust being in trouble, Bahamas’ order for FTX to transfer its digital assets, and SafePal’s 125% spike as a result of the increasing popularity of non-custodial wallets. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)...
Binance’s CZ says he never shorted FTX’s crypto token—and the decision to stop selling it was ‘very expensive’
In 2008, a group of Wall Street traders saw the housing crash coming and decided to bet against the housing market, striking it rich in a story dramatized in the 2015 biographical film The Big Short. A Twitter post featuring the faces behind this year’s failed crypto ventures—including SBF’s—for a...
CoinTelegraph
FTX funds on the move as thief converts thousands of ETH into Bitcoin
According to blockchain analysis company Chainalysis, funds stolen from the FTX crypto exchange are now being converted from ETH into Bitcoin. On Nov. 20, Chainalysis took to Twitter to encourage exchanges to freeze these coins, should the thief attempt to convert them into fiat or further obfuscate the assets through other means.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Will Bitcoin Be Used By The Entire World?
This is an opinion editorial by Nesrine Aissani, cofounder of the Zonebitcoin blog. I was born in the ‘80s in an African country that had a so-called "non-convertible" currency. I think that forever marked my way of thinking about "currency" and I felt that was an injustice. This also became more and more evident when I discovered Bitcoin and when I used it as a medium of exchange.
Tumbling bitcoin overshadows El Salvador's crypto conference
SAN SALVADOR, Nov 17 (Reuters) - El Salvador's long-awaited bitcoin conference, which was in the limelight in 2021 after the small nation became the world's first to adopt the cryptocurrency as legal tender, has lost its luster this time amid a deep rout in the digital currency universe.
u.today
Ripple Intends to Buy FTX's Assets
San Francisco-headquartered cryptocurrency company Ripple is interested in purchasing the assets of failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, The Times reports. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse would be willing to buy those parts of the exchange that served business customers. The company is also eyeing other companies that comprised the sprawling portfolio of...
thedefiant.io
FTX Hacker Offloads Over $59M of ETH and Sells for BTC
The hacker behind one of the wallets that drained the failed FTX exchange is offloading several millions of dollars worth of Ether, causing a further slide in the cryptocurrency. The wallet transferred 50,000 ETH, worth over $59M, to another address, on Sunday afternoon, New York time. The receiving address then...
cryptoglobe.com
$ETH: Cardano Founder Explains Why U.S. SEC Did Not Go After Ethereum
On Monday (14 November 2022), Charles Hoskinson, Co-Founder and CEO of Input Output Global (aka “IOG”), the blockchain technology firm behind Cardano’s R&D, talked about why he believes the U.S. SEC decided to allege that $XRP is a security instead of $ETH. on 14 June 2018, William...
techaiapp.com
6,522 ‘Sleeping Bitcoins’ Worth $107 Million Wake Up After 5 Years of Inactivity – Bitcoin News
On Nov. 16, 2022, at Bitcoin block height 763,474, someone transferred 6,522 bitcoin worth roughly $107 million after the coins sat idle for more than five years. While bitcoin’s value is 75% lower than it was a year ago, so-called sleeping bitcoins have been waking up amid the recent crypto market capitulation.
notebookcheck.net
US initiates 12-week test program for digital dollar tokens
In the aftermath of the FTX collapse, the US decided to start testing a CBDC digital dollar for the next 12 weeks. This trial program is initiated by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and is intended to assess the feasibility of a blockchain-based network for settling liabilities between 9 other enrolled banks.
usethebitcoin.com
Does Crypto Still Have a PR Problem?
It’s no secret that the cryptocurrency industry has been struggling to find its footing when it comes to PR. Not only is the space filled with highly technical projects that are often difficult to explain to a layperson, but it’s also an industry that is about as polarizing as they come.
Bloodshed, prosperity meet in Mexico's most violent state
As applause rang out at a nearby international arts festival, Bibiana Mendoza unearthed human remains from a clandestine grave in a Mexican region where prosperity, culture and cartel violence converge. Since that day in late October, they and a group of forensic experts have exhumed 53 bags of remains that the authorities are trying to identify, Mendoza said.
zycrypto.com
Ripple’s Brad Garlinghouse Tells Where Crypto Market is Headed As XRP Lawsuit Heads For Conclusion
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse revealed that he believes the cryptocurrency industry will become stronger because of the ongoing market crisis as long as participants keep focusing on transparency and trust. In a tweet, Garlinghouse noted that he shared the same thoughts with the audience during the sixth-annual Ripple Swell Conference.
US must catch up to China’s digital currency capability in order to 'lead the world': Paul Ryan policy volume
FIRST ON FOX: The United States must catch up to China's digital currency in order to avoid a threat to America's "dollar dominance," economic experts say in a new policy volume compiled by former House Speaker Paul Ryan. "American Renewal: A Conservative Plan to Strengthen the Social Contract and Save...
