Georgia State

TheStreet

Bitcoin Billionaire Saylor Blasts "Corrupt Crypto-Bank" FTX

The earthquake caused by the bankruptcy of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange continues to reverberate in the industry. Major players are still trying to figure out how a company valued at $32 billion in February could have gone down in just days. While awaiting the conclusions of the investigations by regulators...
Motley Fool

Is Bitcoin a Buy in 2023?

The price of Bitcoin has fallen due to the Fed's fiscal tightening and macroeconomic weakness. Bitcoin should benefit if a robust regulatory framework is established for cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin has huge potential to become widely adopted as a store of value. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
NEWSBTC

El Salvador President Says Country Will Buy 1 Bitcoin A Day

Since the bitcoin price decline began, El Salvador and its president Nayib Bukele have basically been put under a microscope. The country’s bitcoin plan had seen it buy more than 2,300 BTC but the bear market had wiped a significant portion of the value from their holdings. Nevertheless, Bukele has not backed down on his stance that bitcoin would be good for the country’s future and said El Salvador will continue to buy bitcoin.
The Independent

Bitcoin worth $3.3 billion found in a popcorn tin

A huge stash of cryptocurrency has been discovered in a popcorn tin following a raid by the US Department of Justice. Over 50,676 bitcoins, worth around $3.36 billion at the time of discovery, were hidden on various devices found within the home of a hacker who had stolen them from the dark web marketplace Silk Road.
CoinTelegraph

FTX funds on the move as thief converts thousands of ETH into Bitcoin

According to blockchain analysis company Chainalysis, funds stolen from the FTX crypto exchange are now being converted from ETH into Bitcoin. On Nov. 20, Chainalysis took to Twitter to encourage exchanges to freeze these coins, should the thief attempt to convert them into fiat or further obfuscate the assets through other means.
bitcoinmagazine.com

Will Bitcoin Be Used By The Entire World?

This is an opinion editorial by Nesrine Aissani, cofounder of the Zonebitcoin blog. I was born in the ‘80s in an African country that had a so-called "non-convertible" currency. I think that forever marked my way of thinking about "currency" and I felt that was an injustice. This also became more and more evident when I discovered Bitcoin and when I used it as a medium of exchange.
Reuters

Tumbling bitcoin overshadows El Salvador's crypto conference

SAN SALVADOR, Nov 17 (Reuters) - El Salvador's long-awaited bitcoin conference, which was in the limelight in 2021 after the small nation became the world's first to adopt the cryptocurrency as legal tender, has lost its luster this time amid a deep rout in the digital currency universe.
u.today

Ripple Intends to Buy FTX's Assets

San Francisco-headquartered cryptocurrency company Ripple is interested in purchasing the assets of failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, The Times reports. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse would be willing to buy those parts of the exchange that served business customers. The company is also eyeing other companies that comprised the sprawling portfolio of...
thedefiant.io

FTX Hacker Offloads Over $59M of ETH and Sells for BTC

The hacker behind one of the wallets that drained the failed FTX exchange is offloading several millions of dollars worth of Ether, causing a further slide in the cryptocurrency. The wallet transferred 50,000 ETH, worth over $59M, to another address, on Sunday afternoon, New York time. The receiving address then...
notebookcheck.net

US initiates 12-week test program for digital dollar tokens

In the aftermath of the FTX collapse, the US decided to start testing a CBDC digital dollar for the next 12 weeks. This trial program is initiated by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and is intended to assess the feasibility of a blockchain-based network for settling liabilities between 9 other enrolled banks.
usethebitcoin.com

Does Crypto Still Have a PR Problem?

It’s no secret that the cryptocurrency industry has been struggling to find its footing when it comes to PR. Not only is the space filled with highly technical projects that are often difficult to explain to a layperson, but it’s also an industry that is about as polarizing as they come.
AFP

Bloodshed, prosperity meet in Mexico's most violent state

As applause rang out at a nearby international arts festival, Bibiana Mendoza unearthed human remains from a clandestine grave in a Mexican region where prosperity, culture and cartel violence converge. Since that day in late October, they and a group of forensic experts have exhumed 53 bags of remains that the authorities are trying to identify, Mendoza said.

