kmaland.com
Missouri State Football Quarterfinal Scoreboard: Saturday, November 19th
(KMAland) -- Maryville’s season came to an end with a loss to Pleasant Hill in a Class 3 state quarterfinal on Saturday. Check out the full Missouri state quarterfinal scoreboard below. MISSOURI STATE FOOTBALL QUARTERFINALS. Class 1: Duchesne 35 Portagville 22. Class 1: East Buchanan 14 Gallatin 6. Class...
hiawathaworldonline.com
Stolen vehicle recovered in Doniphan County
A stolen vehicle has been recovered in Doniphan County. According to the Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle — stolen from Platte County, Mo., was involved in a pursuit in Atchison County earlier on Thursday, was recovered that night.
Missouri man, 2 juveniles injured after pickup crash into creek
ANDREW COUNTY —Three people were injured in an accident just after 6:30p.m. Saturday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Ford F250 driven by David L. Lane, 60, Oregon, Mo., was northbound on Route E one west of Rochester. The pickup traveled off the east...
kttn.com
Two children and adult injured in crash near St. Joseph, driver accused of DWI
One person was seriously hurt and two youths received minor injuries when a pickup truck went off a road northeast of St. Joseph. A passenger, 41-year-old Damian Gillenwater of the Northwest Missouri community of Oregon, received serious injuries. Two other passengers, a 12-year-old boy from Oregon, Missouri, and a 13-year-old girl from Stewartsville, received minor injuries. All three were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
KCKCC purchases 12 acres on K-7 to build new site in Leavenworth County
Kansas City Kansas Community College is working with the city of Lansing to purchase 12 acres of the Lansing Towne Center to build a new educational facility, the community college announced Friday.
News Channel Nebraska
Emotional sentencing after four deaths in Highway 75 accident
PLATTSMOUTH – Cassgram reports on an emotional sentencing hearing after four people died as a result of injuries sustained in the Jan. 31, 2021, collision on Highway 75 about one mile south of the Highway 34 intersection near Union. The victims were age 4, age 5, age 21 and...
AOL Corp
Pittsburg State, Northwest Missouri State dominate in first round of football playoffs
Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association football is once again making its mark on the NCAA Division-II playoffs. The MIAA’s top two teams in Pittsburg State and Northwestern Missouri State each advanced out of the first round with victories on Saturday. The Pitt State Gorillas pushed their record to 12-0 with...
5 hospitalized after 3-vehicle Buchanan Co. crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY—Five people were injured in an accident just after 12:30 p.m. Friday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Tracy A. Okansen, 60, Mountain Iron, Minnesota, was southbound on Interstate 29 two miles south of St. Joseph. The Chrysler rear-ended...
3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
SteakPhoto byPhoto by Ömer Haktan Bulut on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KMBC.com
As temps turn cold, people at Lawrence homeless camp wait for indoor shelter to open
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Homeless shelters are at or near capacity and it means many people are left out in the cold. KMBC's Dennis Evans visited a homeless camp Friday in Lawrence. "It's nothing fancy, just four walls — a cube," said Jennifer Adams, known as the camp mom.
kttn.com
Northwest Missouri man dies in crash on Highway 71
A northwest Missouri man was killed in an accident Monday night in Nodaway County. Thirty-three-year-old Jesse Christian of Burlington Junction was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident in Wilcox, Missouri. It’s an unincorporated community about six miles northwest of Maryville. The driver of another vehicle, 22-year-old Dillon...
Winning $92.9 million Powerball jackpot ticket unclaimed in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A winning lottery ticket drawn in Northeast Kansas remains unclaimed two days after being drawn. The grand prize jackpot for $92,900,000 drawn on Saturday, Nov. 19 has yet to be claimed, according to Cory Thone with the Kansas Lottery. This was the first time the Powerball jackpot had been hit in Kansas […]
News Channel Nebraska
Richardson County arrests: drugs, weapons, car theft
FALLS CITY - The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports arrests through Nov. 20, including theft, weapons and felony drug charges. 29-year-old Assan Tucker of Omaha is suspected of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony on Nov. 13. Zachary White, 21,...
Nebraska Football: Kansas sweetening the pot for Lance Leipold
If the Nebraska football team wants to hire Lance Leipold as the next permanent head coach, it appears that the school is going to have to work a little bit harder. On the other hand, that might actually be a good sign, should you be someone hoping the Kansas coach will make the jump to Lincoln.
Deer causes deadly two-vehicle crash in Platte County
A Kansas City, Kansas, woman died after hitting a deer on I-435, then getting hit by a truck in Platte County, Missouri, Monday.
Lawrence police arrest 19-year-old woman for five arson fires
Lawrence police arrested a 19-year-old woman suspected of setting multiple fires at four businesses overnight.
KAKE TV
Driver thrown from vehicle in fatal Kansas crash, patrol says
ST MARYS, Kan. (KAKE) - A Topeka woman has died following a rollover crash in northeast Kansas Sunday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash took place around 6 a.m. Sunday morning on U.S. 24 west of St. Marys when 22-year-old Alexis Ward was driving west and her Honda Accord left the road. She over corrected, left the road on the opposite side, over corrected again and rolled the car.
KAKE TV
Family wants murder charges after senior punched, stomped inside Kansas courthouse
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) -- The family of Lonnie Davis Sr. is speaking out about a brutal attack that happened inside the Wyandotte County Courthouse in early October. His son, Lonnie Davis Jr., spoke to KCTV5 from his home in Texas with his understanding of what happened. “Upon leaving the...
WIBW
Homeless encampment removed near Kansas Ave. bridge
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A homeless encampment was recently removed on the Union Pacific Railroad property in Topeka. The camp was setup on the west side of the Kansas Ave. bridge between a grain silo and railroad tracks. A spokesperson for Union Pacific Railroad issued the following statement to 13...
2 Nebraska men arrested in Kansas pot bust
HOLTON (KSNT) – Two Nebraska men are facing drug charges after being arrested in Holton, Kansas. The Holton Police Department reported on Wednesday that Jacob Allgire, 37 and Ian Moore Sr., 35, both of Omaha, Nebraska, were arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday night. An officer stopped their SUV in the 900 block of […]
