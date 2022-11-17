ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

21-Year-Old Busted With Loaded Gun During Traffic Stop In Elmont, Police Say

By Michael Mashburn
 4 days ago
Teandre Johnson, age 21, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 16, after he was allegedly found with a loaded gun during a traffic stop in Elmont. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police/Google Maps street view

A 21-year-old man is facing weapons charges after he was allegedly busted with a loaded gun during a traffic stop on Long Island.

Teandre Johnson, of Springfield Gardens, Queens, was arrested by Nassau County Police at around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, in Elmont.

Officers with the department’s Bureau of Special Operations pulled Johnson over after observing a Cadillac CTS driving southbound on Elmont Road near Belmont Avenue violating the Vehicle and Traffic Law, police said.

During the investigation, police reported finding a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber handgun in the vehicle.

Johnson was arrested without incident on two counts of criminal possession of a firearm and multiple Vehicle and Traffic Law violations.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, Nov. 17, at First District Court in Hempstead.

