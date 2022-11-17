ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

2news.com

WCSD Set To Interview District E Seat Applicants

Seven people have applied to fill the Washoe County School Board seat Doctor Angela Taylor is leaving after being elected to the Nevada Assembly. The WCSD Board of Trustees will interview applicants to fill the seat Dr. Angie Taylor left today with a letter of resignation, prior to her official election to the Nevada State Assembly.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Offices Closed for Thanksgiving, Family Day Holidays

The following businesses or offices will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday this week. Most Washoe County offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25, in observance of Thanksgiving and Family Day, a state holiday. The following county offices will be closed:. * Administrative offices at the Washoe County...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

RTC Transit Services on Sunday-level Schedule for Thanksgiving Day, Family Day

All Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County transit services will be on a Sunday-level holiday schedule for Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, November 24. The RTC Regional Connector will not operate on Thanksgiving Day and the RTC’s administrative offices will be closed. Administrative offices will remain closed on Friday,...
2news.com

Washoe County Coroner Needs Help Identifying Woman Who Died in Reno

The Washoe County coroner needs help identifying a woman who died last week. WARNING: This post contains a graphic image that may be disturbing to some readers. Viewer discretion is advised on the second photo above. The coroner says the woman was found unresponsive near the Virginia Street Bridge and...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

WCSO Seeks Volunteers To Help Stop Package Thieves

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office are asking volunteers to help reduce residential package thefts in a sting operation. The operation is scheduled for areas throughout Washoe County over the next several weeks.
2news.com

Illegal Sideshow Enforcement Results in One Arrest and 19 Citations Given

Saturday evening, the Reno Police Department, Nevada State Police, and Washoe County Sheriff's Office R.A.V.E.N. were targeting illegal sideshow activity in Reno. Additional officers were patrolling different areas of the city. Traffic enforcement also occurred during the operation. As a result, 22 traffic stops were made, 19 citations were given,...
RENO, NV

