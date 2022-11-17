Read full article on original website
2news.com
WCSD Set To Interview District E Seat Applicants
Seven people have applied to fill the Washoe County School Board seat Doctor Angela Taylor is leaving after being elected to the Nevada Assembly. The WCSD Board of Trustees will interview applicants to fill the seat Dr. Angie Taylor left today with a letter of resignation, prior to her official election to the Nevada State Assembly.
Sierra Nutrition Partners with Echo Loder Elementary School to Give Back to Kids
(November 21, 2022) Today, Sierra Nutrition announced a partnership with Washoe County’s Echo Loder Elementary School for a holiday fundraiser running now through Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. For the second year in a row, Sierra Nutrition is raising funds for local elementary school students at Echo Loder Elementary while...
WCSD Board of Trustees to Discuss Board Vacancy, Budget at Upcoming Meeting
After Dr. Angie Taylor was elected to the Nevada Assembly, her District E seat is open. In fact, she sent her letter of resignation to the Washoe County School Board Vice President on Monday afternoon. It follows:. Dear Vice President Nicolet,. It is with mixed emotions that I submit my...
Offices Closed for Thanksgiving, Family Day Holidays
The following businesses or offices will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday this week. Most Washoe County offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25, in observance of Thanksgiving and Family Day, a state holiday. The following county offices will be closed:. * Administrative offices at the Washoe County...
RTC Transit Services on Sunday-level Schedule for Thanksgiving Day, Family Day
All Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County transit services will be on a Sunday-level holiday schedule for Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, November 24. The RTC Regional Connector will not operate on Thanksgiving Day and the RTC’s administrative offices will be closed. Administrative offices will remain closed on Friday,...
Washoe County Sheriff's Office seeking volunteers to help sink porch pirates
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are asking for volunteers from the unincorporated areas of Washoe County to help with a sting operation targeting thieves who attempt to steal packages left at residential doorways. The operation is scheduled for areas throughout Washoe County over the next several weeks because of...
RPD: 10 local businesses sold alcohol to underage volunteer as part of compliance check
As part of a two-day compliance check operation within Washoe County, Reno Police say 10 local businesses sold alcohol to an underage volunteer. On November 17th and 18th 2022, members of the Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit conducted an underage alcohol compliance check within Washoe County. The operation was...
Washoe County Coroner Needs Help Identifying Woman Who Died in Reno
The Washoe County coroner needs help identifying a woman who died last week. WARNING: This post contains a graphic image that may be disturbing to some readers. Viewer discretion is advised on the second photo above. The coroner says the woman was found unresponsive near the Virginia Street Bridge and...
Washoe County Sheriff's Office holds physical fitness test for potential recruit candidates.
On Saturday, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office held a Personal Physical Fitness Test (PPFT) for potential recruit candidates. 33 individuals participated in the workout that included: high jump, sit-ups, push-ups, a cone agility course, a 330 meter sprint and a mile and a half run. Those that passed may...
WCSO Seeks Volunteers To Help Stop Package Thieves
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office are asking volunteers to help reduce residential package thefts in a sting operation. The operation is scheduled for areas throughout Washoe County over the next several weeks.
Illegal Sideshow Enforcement Results in One Arrest and 19 Citations Given
Saturday evening, the Reno Police Department, Nevada State Police, and Washoe County Sheriff's Office R.A.V.E.N. were targeting illegal sideshow activity in Reno. Additional officers were patrolling different areas of the city. Traffic enforcement also occurred during the operation. As a result, 22 traffic stops were made, 19 citations were given,...
