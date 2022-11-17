ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia's Snowshoe Mountain opens to skiers this week

SNOWSHOE, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia ski resort is opening some of its trails to the public this week.Snowshoe Mountain said it will start the ski season for the general public on Wednesday with a limited number of trails. The Pocahontas County resort also will be open Tuesday to passholders and employees.Ski operations at nearby Silver Creek resort will open on Dec. 16, weather permitting.West Virginia resorts draw more than 800,000 skier visits a year, typically luring visitors from Virginia, North Carolina, Ohio and Florida. The ski and snowboard season traditionally runs through late March.
SNOWSHOE, WV
FOX 2

Stitches to Stardom: Local STL soccer-ball maker earns chance to attend 2022 World Cup

ST. LOUIS – Like most people, Jon-Paul Wheatley needed a hobby in 2020. His began with one stitch, eventually sown into countless, unimaginable opportunities. “Yeah, It’s been an interesting year,” Wheatley said with a laugh. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jon-Paul bought leather goods and stitching utensils in hopes of constructing his own […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS San Francisco

Amy Schneider of Oakland wins Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions

NEW YORK (AP) — Forty-game winner Amy Schneider capped her big year by winning a hard-fought "Jeopardy!" tournament of champions in an episode that aired Monday.Schneider, a writer from Oakland won three games in the tournament finals, narrowly beating Andrew He, a software developer from neighboring San Francisco, who won two games. The third contestant, Sam Buttrey, was another Californian who won one game.Schneider had a 40-game winning streak earlier this year, the second longest in the game show's history, which began when she defeated He.She said she both wanted to compete again with He, known for his cold-blooded big...
OAKLAND, CA

