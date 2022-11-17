NEW YORK (AP) — Forty-game winner Amy Schneider capped her big year by winning a hard-fought "Jeopardy!" tournament of champions in an episode that aired Monday.Schneider, a writer from Oakland won three games in the tournament finals, narrowly beating Andrew He, a software developer from neighboring San Francisco, who won two games. The third contestant, Sam Buttrey, was another Californian who won one game.Schneider had a 40-game winning streak earlier this year, the second longest in the game show's history, which began when she defeated He.She said she both wanted to compete again with He, known for his cold-blooded big...

