Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Driver Hospitalized Following Wrong-Way Crash on I-395 North in OxfordQuiet Corner AlertsOxford, MA
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
Related
Police ID man killed in Providence stabbing
The Providence Police Department is expected to provide an update on the fatal stabbing that occurred outside a nightclub over the weekend.
Walpole police officer sustains serious injuries in motorcycle crash with civilian
A Walpole police officer was hospitalized with serious injuries after a motorcycle crash with a civilian Monday afternoon. According to the Walpole Police Department, the officer, riding a motorcycle, and an SUV driven by a civilian, collided at the intersection of Main Street and Spring Street at approximately 12:45 p.m.
I-Team Sources: Driver of SUV in Hingham Apple Store crash is 53-year-old man
HINGHAM - Sources tell the WBZ-TV I-Team the driver of the mangled Toyota 4Runner is a 53-year-old Massachusetts man who the district attorney says is with police. The I-Team has also learned the man had an out-of-state drunk driving charge on his record. Sources say reconstructing crashes like this one takes time. They will be trying to determine if it was an accident, a mechanical failure or something else. Sources tell the I-Team the crash is now in the hands of the Massachusetts State Police Collision analysis and reconstruction team. Sources say investigators will use forensic data from the...
iheart.com
SUV Crashes Into Hingham Apple Store On Derby Street, Killing One
HINGHAM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — On Monday morning, first responders swarmed the Derby Street Shops in Hingham for a SUV that crashed into the storefront of the Apple Store located there. According to a press conference held by Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz, one person was killed, later...
26-year-old man shot in Lowell died from road rage incident, DA says
Odogwu Ganobi was shot Nov. 15 and died the next morning in the hospital. Authorities now believe a man who died after being shot in Lowell on the evening of Nov. 15 was killed by people who didn’t know him during a road rage incident. The Middlesex County District...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Barking Dog to Rescue, Valet Trouble
11:55 a.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown man, 44, for driving while intoxicated after he was found sleeping in the driver’s seat of his car with the motor running on Overlook Lane at Harwood Drive. It took a while to rouse the man, who once awake moved very slowly and seemed confused. He said he’d been for a walk. Police noticed a small bottle in the man’s pocket, which turned out to be a Fireball Cinnamon nip. Police also found four bottles of white wine in the car, one empty, and a plastic Mountain Dew bottle with what smelled like alcohol in it. The man agreed to take field sobriety tests, which he failed. He was taken into custody and processed at the station, where he declined to take a chemical breath test. Police gave the man a District Court summons for the DUI and a citation for refusing the breath test. A family member picked him up.
fallriverreporter.com
Police: Fall River driver cited, two vehicles towed, after early morning rollover crash
A Fall River driver was cited after an early morning rollover crash on Monday. According to Sgt. Moses Pereira, just after 1:45 a.m., Officers responded to the 1800 block of Highland Avenue in response to an automobile accident. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a Nissan sedan operated by a 30-year-old...
Judith Henriques, 80-year-old woman, killed in Attleboro house fire
An 80-year-old woman was killed in an early morning fire in Attleboro on Friday, authorities said. Judith Henriques was identified as the Attleboro woman killed in the fire at 30 Division St., according to a statement from Attleboro Fire Chief Scott LaChance, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey and Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.
GoLocalProv
Male Victim Pulled From Water Near Jamestown Bridge - UPDATED
A male victim was pulled from the water near the Jamestown Bridge on Monday afternoon. Mike Healey with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) confirmed the following. "The RI State Police have the lead on this case as they handled the vehicle left on the bridge and the...
Cult of Mac
SUV’s deadly plunge into Boston-area Apple Store possibly ‘intentional’
A person driving a black SUV crashed through the glass facade of an Apple Store near Boston Monday at about 10:45 a.m. ET, killing one person and injuring 16, including four critically, according to reports. A fire marshall on the scene called the crash possibly “intentional,” though few details are...
1 killed, 1 injured in Providence house fire
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was killed and another person was injured after a two-alarm fire in Providence late Saturday night. Crews responding to Lisbon Street just after 10:30 p.m. found fire coming from the third story of the triple-decker. Two victims were found on the third floor, according to Deputy Chief Stephen Houle. […]
MBTA police recognize, arrest Dorchester man wanted for T robberies and on 5 other warrants
Timothy Dodson furnished a false name and claimed he did not know his own biographical information, police said. A man wanted for several armed robbery incidents on the MBTA was apprehended and arrested after he was recognized by MBTA Transit Police Friday afternoon. Officers observed a man, later identified as...
Multiple injuries reported after car barrels through front of Apple Store in Hingham
HINGHAM, Mass. — Multiple people were injured when a car crashed through the front of an Apple Store in Hingham on Monday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of a vehicle into a building at 94 Derby Street found a gaping hole in the glass facade of the store and a vehicle inside the store.
2 charged with selling drugs in Pawtucket school zone
Police said they searched a Hancock Street apartment after a months-long investigation.
whdh.com
Acton police identify suspect in hit-and-run that left 13-year-old seriously injured
ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Acton police have identified a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a 13-year-old child who was walking in a crosswalk earlier this month. The victim, a 13-year-old male, was struck in a crosswalk on Great Road on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at approximately 6:15...
WCVB
Massachusetts man killed in stabbing outside Cadillac Lounge in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was stabbed in the parking lot of The Cadillac Lounge, a gentleman's club in Providence, Rhode Island. Providence police said they responded to a disturbance at The Cadillac Lounge shortly before 12:55 a.m. Saturday. Police said they also received a 911 call regarding a stabbing victim from the gentleman's club who was being brought to Rhode Island Hospital in a private vehicle.
fallriverreporter.com
Car lands in interesting spot after overnight crash at Massachusetts Walmart
Finding a spot to park at Walmart can sometimes be difficult. Especially around the holidays. A driver at a Massachusetts location, however, may have taken it a bit too far. According to Leicester Police, PD responded to an overnight crash involving a single motor vehicle in the Walmart parking lot in their town.
GoLocalProv
Deadly Stabbing Outside Cadillac Lounge in Providence — City Holding Emergency Hearing
Providence Police are investigating a deadly stabling outside of a Providence strip club overnight. Shortly before 1 AM Saturday morning, Providence police responded to Cadillac Lounge at 361 Charles Street for a report of a disturbance. Police were informed that a stabbing victim was being taken in a car to...
hyannisnews.com
DRIVER EJECTED, AIRLIFTED TO R.I. TRAUMA CENTER
WAREHAM – [WFD MEDIA STATEMENT] On Thursday November 17th at about 1:00 P.M., the Wareham Fire Department received a call for a single motor vehicle accident, with ejection, on Route 25. C1 (Chief Kelley), Engine1 (Shift2) & R1 (call & career) responded to the scene. Members on scene assisted...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials release name of victim in fatal early morning Attleboro house fire
ATTLEBORO — An early-morning fire at an Attleboro home has claimed the life of an 80-year-old woman, said Attleboro Fire Chief Scott LaChance, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III. “I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family and loved...
Comments / 3