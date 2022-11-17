ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lower Cap Altcoins May End Up Being Delisted From Exchanges To Protect Investors, Warns Crypto.com CEO

By Rhodilee Jean Dolor
dailyhodl.com
 4 days ago
Related
dailyhodl.com

Institutional Investors Short Ethereum (ETH) at Record Levels Amid ‘Deeply Negative’ Sentiment: CoinShares

A leading digital assets manager is finding that institutional investors are pouring larger amounts of capital into short crypto investment products than previously seen before. In its latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report, CoinShares says crypto investment products saw most inflows heading toward short investment products last week. “Short...
dailyhodl.com

Vitalik Buterin – Centralized Exchanges Could Use Cryptographic Proofs, ZK-Snark To Build Trust

The renowned blockchain programmer wrote a blog on how centralized exchanges can move toward trustlessness. Buterin opines zero-knowledge succinct non-interactive argument or knowledge (ZK-SNARK) is the best proof of the reserves. Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin published a blog on November 19, 2022, on how CEXs (centralized exchanges) can use cryptographic...
dailyhodl.com

Ripple Announces ‘Record Growth’ of Successful ODL Technology Amid XRP Lawsuit

Money transfer network Ripple says that its crypto-based settlement solution, On-Demand Liquidity (ODL), is seeing rapid growth in 2022. Ripple’s ODL solution uses the XRP to enable faster and cheaper cross-border payments without the need for pre-funded destination accounts. In a new statement, the San Francisco-based firm says that...
dailyhodl.com

Top Analyst Predicts Major Trend Shift for Bitcoin, Says BTC Bottom May Be Close

The crypto strategist who nailed the end of the Bitcoin bull market last year is predicting the emergence of a new trend for BTC. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Pentoshi tells his 656,200 Twitter followers that he believes the bottom is close for Bitcoin. However, he highlights...
dailyhodl.com

Top Ripple Lawyer Says Company Effectively Operating Outside of the US Due to Impact of SEC Lawsuit: Report

Ripple Lab’s top lawyer says that the company is essentially operating outside of the US due to the lawsuit by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). According to a recent report by CNBC, Ripple General Counsel Stuart Alderoty says that even though most Ripple employees are based in the US, most of its customers have been driven to other nations because of the regulatory agency’s case against the payments platform.
dailyhodl.com

Documentary Film About FTX’s High-Profile Implosion Is Already in the Works: Report

A documentary about the controversial collapse of FTX and its disgraced founder Sam Bankman-Fried is reportedly already in production. Variety reports that the non-fiction entertainment studio XTR is behind the project, and Oscar-nominated director David Darg is helming it. Darg is reportedly already on site in the Bahamas working on...
Benzinga

Why Drive Shack Shares Jumped Over 23%; Here Are 76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Imago BioSciences, Inc. IMGO shares climbed 104.5% to close at $35.59 on Monday after Merck announced it would acquire the company for $36 per share in cash. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation NMTC jumped 44.5% to close at $1.20. NeuroOne, last month, received FDA 510(k) clearance to market its Evo sEEG System for less than 30 day use.

