Lower Cap Altcoins May End Up Being Delisted From Exchanges To Protect Investors, Warns Crypto.com CEO

Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Kraken Founder Jesse Powell Predicts Next ‘Big Event’ That Pushes Crypto Out of Bear Market
Crypto veteran Jesse Powell is weighing in on the state of the industry following the collapse of FTX, giving a prediction for what will propel the space out of its bear market. In a new interview on the Bankless podcast, Powell says with billions of dollars now gone and a...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Who Accurately Called 2022 Bitcoin Crash Sets New Price Targets for BTC and Cardano
The widely followed crypto analyst who nailed this year’s Bitcoin (BTC) collapse says the king crypto is likely on its way to new bear market lows. The pseudonymous analyst Capo tells his 665,000 Twitter followers that he believes rallies in the crypto markets are meant to trap bulls. “What...
dailyhodl.com
Banking Giant JPMorgan Files Trademark for New Crypto Wallet With Ability to Exchange and Transfer Virtual Currencies
Financial services industry titan JPMorgan has filed a trademark for a new digital assets wallet. In a recent filing with the United States Trademark and Patents Office (USTPO), JPMorgan filed a trademark for a product called J.P. Morgan Wallet. According to the required trademark statement of use document, the J.P....
dailyhodl.com
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Says Sam Bankman-Fried ‘Clearly’ Lied to FTX Users, Investors and Employees
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao is unveiling more details about the call he had with Sam Bankman-Fried as the FTX founder scrambled to rescue his ailing crypto exchange. In a new CNBC interview, Changpeng Zhao says that he received a call from Bankman-Fried within 48 hours after tweeting his firm’s plans to liquidate its FTT holdings.
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Says Bitcoin Flashing Relative Strength Despite ‘Worst News Fathomable’ – But There’s a Catch
A popular crypto strategist is highlighting Bitcoin’s (BTC) ability to hold current price levels in the face of a major black swan event. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Cred says Bitcoin is flashing relative strength despite the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. At its height, FTX...
dailyhodl.com
Stablecoin Issuer Tether Explains How FTX and Alameda Collapse Has No Effect on USDT
Tether, the largest stablecoin issuer in the world, has released a statement assuring investors that USDT is in no way affected by the meltdown of crypto exchange FTX and its trading arm Alameda Research. In a new blog post, Tether says that since Alameda was a large issuer of USDT,...
dailyhodl.com
CEO of Payments Giant Visa Details What’s Needed in Crypto To Regain User Confidence After ‘FTX Disaster’
The CEO of payments giant Visa says that more regulation is needed for the crypto space to regain user confidence after the FTX collapse. In a new interview with CNBC’s Jim Cramer, the outgoing Visa CEO Al Kelly says he hopes the downfall of FTX will speed up oversight of the crypto market.
dailyhodl.com
Binance’s Changpeng Zhao and Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Support Vitalik Buterin’s Idea for Crypto Exchanges
CEOs from two of the biggest crypto firms in the world are giving a nod of approval to Ethereum (ETH) creator Vitalik Buterin’s idea for how exchanges can maintain transparency for their customers. After the collapse of FTX and the revelations that came with it, scrutiny over the reserve...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Giant Grayscale Says Providing On-Chain Proof of Reserves Threatens Its Clients’ Security
Crypto asset management giant Grayscale says it doesn’t want to provide precise on-chain proof of its reserves because of security risks. Since the revelations that former crypto exchange FTX was mishandling its customer funds, other exchanges and firms have moved to provide proof-of-reserves to assure clients of solvency. In...
dailyhodl.com
Institutional Investors Short Ethereum (ETH) at Record Levels Amid ‘Deeply Negative’ Sentiment: CoinShares
A leading digital assets manager is finding that institutional investors are pouring larger amounts of capital into short crypto investment products than previously seen before. In its latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report, CoinShares says crypto investment products saw most inflows heading toward short investment products last week. “Short...
dailyhodl.com
Wolf of Wall Street Jordan Belfort Says Sam Bankman-Fried Used FTX As ‘Personal Piggy Bank’
Jordan Belfort, otherwise known as the original Wolf of Wall Street, is giving his view on what he thinks happened behind closed doors at the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. In a new Fox Business interview, Belfort says it’s a misconception that FTX is a crypto exchange. “It’s not an...
dailyhodl.com
Vitalik Buterin – Centralized Exchanges Could Use Cryptographic Proofs, ZK-Snark To Build Trust
The renowned blockchain programmer wrote a blog on how centralized exchanges can move toward trustlessness. Buterin opines zero-knowledge succinct non-interactive argument or knowledge (ZK-SNARK) is the best proof of the reserves. Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin published a blog on November 19, 2022, on how CEXs (centralized exchanges) can use cryptographic...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whales Are Quietly Increasing Their Crypto Holdings, According to Analytics Firm Santiment
Crypto analytics firm Santiment claims that Ethereum (ETH) whales haven’t been deterred by the market’s bearish price action. Santiment notes that whale and “shark” addresses holding between 100 and 100,000 ETH have increased their holdings by 3.5% in the past 12 days. The investor cohorts now...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Predicts Major Move for One Altcoin, Says Crypto Markets Primed for a Bounce as US Dollar Weakens
A closely followed crypto analyst is calling for rallies in one Ethereum-based altcoin and predicting an overall move in the digital asset markets on the back of a weaker US dollar. The pseudonymous analyst known as TechDev tells his 400,000 Twitter followers that payments and remittance-focused Telcoin (TEL) could be...
dailyhodl.com
Ripple Announces ‘Record Growth’ of Successful ODL Technology Amid XRP Lawsuit
Money transfer network Ripple says that its crypto-based settlement solution, On-Demand Liquidity (ODL), is seeing rapid growth in 2022. Ripple’s ODL solution uses the XRP to enable faster and cheaper cross-border payments without the need for pre-funded destination accounts. In a new statement, the San Francisco-based firm says that...
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Predicts Major Trend Shift for Bitcoin, Says BTC Bottom May Be Close
The crypto strategist who nailed the end of the Bitcoin bull market last year is predicting the emergence of a new trend for BTC. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Pentoshi tells his 656,200 Twitter followers that he believes the bottom is close for Bitcoin. However, he highlights...
dailyhodl.com
Leading Ethereum Rival To Plunge by Over 40% Amid FTX Collapse, Predicts Coin Bureau Host
Coin Bureau host Guy is sending out a warning that a top Ethereum (ETH) competitor faces more downside risks in the FTX fallout. The Coin Bureau host tells his 2.17 million YouTube subscribers that the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange has made the road ahead for Solana (SOL) difficult.
dailyhodl.com
Top Ripple Lawyer Says Company Effectively Operating Outside of the US Due to Impact of SEC Lawsuit: Report
Ripple Lab’s top lawyer says that the company is essentially operating outside of the US due to the lawsuit by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). According to a recent report by CNBC, Ripple General Counsel Stuart Alderoty says that even though most Ripple employees are based in the US, most of its customers have been driven to other nations because of the regulatory agency’s case against the payments platform.
dailyhodl.com
Documentary Film About FTX’s High-Profile Implosion Is Already in the Works: Report
A documentary about the controversial collapse of FTX and its disgraced founder Sam Bankman-Fried is reportedly already in production. Variety reports that the non-fiction entertainment studio XTR is behind the project, and Oscar-nominated director David Darg is helming it. Darg is reportedly already on site in the Bahamas working on...
Benzinga
Why Drive Shack Shares Jumped Over 23%; Here Are 76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Imago BioSciences, Inc. IMGO shares climbed 104.5% to close at $35.59 on Monday after Merck announced it would acquire the company for $36 per share in cash. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation NMTC jumped 44.5% to close at $1.20. NeuroOne, last month, received FDA 510(k) clearance to market its Evo sEEG System for less than 30 day use.
Comments / 0