Lower Cap Altcoins May End Up Being Delisted From Exchanges To Protect Investors, Warns Crypto.com CEO

Ripple Lab’s top lawyer says that the company is essentially operating outside of the US due to the lawsuit by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). According to a recent report by CNBC, Ripple General Counsel Stuart Alderoty says that even though most Ripple employees are based in the US, most of its customers have been driven to other nations because of the regulatory agency’s case against the payments platform.

2 DAYS AGO