This weeks Mugshot Monday is a bit late due to a 'Qdoma', a food coma/nap induced by eating Qdoba, but it was worth it for their cilantro lime rice. After going through last weeks mugshots I did take note that there were a lot of crimes concerning family members. I don't really know who to blame but I have seen Home Alone and I do think that the holidays might take a part in heightened tensions, not to the extremes some people were arrested for but I digress. Now while you get that turkey thawing I suggest you pour yourself a cup of wine and grab a brownie while scrolling through this weeks mugshots.
KCBD
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock County sheriff says expansion is needed as jail nears capacity
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The inmate population at jails across the state, including the Lubbock County Detention Center, is on the rise. Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe said on average, the statewide jail population is typically between 60,000 to 65,000. Rowe said in August, the number grew to 72,000 inmates,...
fox34.com
Sunday morning top stories: Lea Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. The Lea County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in a vehicle in Hobbs. Deputies were called to the 200 block of E Carter Lane. They found 29-year-old Vanessa Najera dead. More information here: Lea County Sheriff’s...
Drivers shoot at each other on MSF, Lubbock PD report said
Two people told police officers there was an exchange of gunfire during a "road rage" incident on the Marsha Sharp Freeway on Sunday afternoon, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
KCBD
North Texas couple charged with $684,000 Paycheck Protection Program fraud
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A North Texas couple has been charged with defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program out of more than $684,000. Patrick Kasong Muyej, 48, and Chisanga Mable Scot, 43, were indicted on one count each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Mr. Muyej was also charged with eight counts of money laundering and one count of theft of government funds while Ms. Scott was charged with one count of false use of a passport.
Previous Lubbock gunshot victim now accused of assaulting his mom
A teen victim of a 2021 shooting was arrested after he was accused of assaulting his mother and running from police on Tuesday, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
Candlelight Memorial In Lubbock For The Victims Of Club Q
5 people were killed in Colorado Springs Saturday night. In an act of hate, a gunman opened fire inside a club in Colorado Springs this past Saturday night. The club was known as an LGBTQ+ hangout. Five people were killed and at least 25 were injured, some critically, before people in the club took the gunman down. Reportedly, this same gunman had threatened to blow the place up before.
KCBD
Lubbock woman remembers sister killed by drunk driver
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is reporting nearly 7,000 crashes in Lubbock so far in 2022, hundreds more than last year. Lucinda Holt lost her sister back in 2003 in a crash with a drunk driver. “A child that lost her mother. All of us, all of...
Trio charged in alleged crime spree from Lubbock to Midland to Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three people from Lubbock were arrested by the Odessa Police Department Thursday after an alleged crime spree that began in Lubbock. The trio then reportedly hit stores in Midland and Odessa before being spotted in a stolen vehicle in central Odessa. Jaden Salinas, 28, has been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal […]
KCBD
5 taken to hospital after “faulty gas venting” in Central Lubbock apartment
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Central Lubbock apartment building was evacuated after reports of “the smell of gas” from inside one of the apartments. Lubbock Fire Rescue officials stated there was “faulty gas venting” in the unit. A natural gas heater was turned on and the occupants smelled the odor. However, there was not a leak. The heater was not set up to vent properly out of the apartment, creating the carbon monoxide exposure to the residents.
KCBD
Lubbock teens selling ‘Bless You Bags’ to keep in your car, give to people in need
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This holiday season, three Lubbock teenagers want to make sure everyone on the South Plains feels seen and loved. They’re selling ‘Bless You Bags,’ filled with toiletries, snacks, a water bottle, gloves, a beanie, a bible verse, and a handwritten note. The idea is to keep one or several bags in the car, so that when families see someone in need, they can give one to them.
KLTV
18 charged in meth trafficking case in Levelland
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Eighteen accused methamphetamine traffickers have been federally charged with drug and gun crimes. Twelve of the 18 charged were arrested during a multi-law enforcement agency operation across Hockley County Wednesday. In total, 31 people were arrested during a simultaneous raid on seven game rooms. The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office identified 13 of those arrested and charged Thursday.
Names, charges released after game room raids in Hockley Co.
Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres released names and charges Thursday on a series of arrests at game rooms in Levelland and surrounding areas.
Lubbock man Receives Plea Deal During 2019 Murder Trial
A Lubbock man accepted a plea deal in a 2019 murder case. 21-year-old David Lecarl Ruth was originally charged with the murder of 17-year-old Darrean Lee Nichols back in April of 2020. Ruth, who was 19-years-old at the time, is said to have gotten into an altercation with Nichols and 18-year-old Brianna Garza claiming it was in self-defense.
Game rooms raided, Hockley Co. officials describe ‘takedown’ operation
Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres confirmed eyewitness accounts that law enforcement raided game rooms in and around Levelland on Wednesday.
everythinglubbock.com
Family of Lubbock 4-year-old killed in drive-by shooting organize march in his honor
LUBBOCK, Texas— The family of a 4-year-old boy killed in a drive-by shooting told EverythingLubbock.com they are planning to hold a march for justice in his honor on Saturday afternoon. Cornelius Carrington was shot and killed in December 2021 just days before Christmas. The walk is set to begin...
Lubbock man Pleads Guilty to Murder, Sentenced to 40 Years Prison
A Lubbock man has pleaded guilty to a murder that occurred back in 2019. On January 16, 2019 the Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to 37th Street and Avenue P on reports of shots fired. KAMC news reported that at the scene police discovered the body of 41-year old Jimmy...
everythinglubbock.com
Health alert issued for increase in respiratory illness in Lubbock County
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department issued a health alert due to an increase in respiratory illness being reported across Lubbock County. Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), flu and cold viruses are higher than usual for this time of year, a press...
KCBD
One seriously injured in early morning shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in Northeast Lubbock. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on East Colgate Street between North MLK Jr. Blvd. and North Zenith Ave. When officers arrived, they found one male who had been shot. One...
18 charged with meth trafficking, gun crimes in massive drug bust
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Eighteen people were arrested this week and charged with federal methamphetamine and gun crimes, federal officials announced Friday.U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad Meacham said that twelve of the eighteen people accused were arrested in a "large-scale" operation in Levelland, Texas on Nov. 16, 2022. The other six people were already in state custody.Those charged include:Bobby Joe Gonzales – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamineRance Devin Jordan – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamineMichael Salazar – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamineTimothy John Perez – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent...
