California State

Yellowstone Visitors Horrified Watching Black Bear Rip Unborn Elk Out Of Dead Mother

In world where nature always seems to offer something wild, Yellowstone always seems to be the one place in America where you can always find it. Black bears are predictable creatures in some ways. In other ways? Definitely not. The predictable part is that no matter what, you can count on the fact that they are looking for food 99% of the time. The unpredictable part is how they get said food.
Longtime Montana Residents Say ‘Yellowstone’ Has Made It “Inaccessible To Those Who Live Here” After Influx Of The Rich

Tons of us have jumped on the Yellowstone train as this point, and how could we not?. From the badass characters of John, Beth, Rip, and well, just about everybody, the intense storyline, and the gorgeous backdrop of Montana, not to mention the killer country music soundtrack… it’s a win-win for drama, suspense, crime, action, nature lovers, and country music fans alike.
Yellowstone's Dutton Ranch Is a Real Property—And Yes, You Can Actually Stay There

If to watch Succession is—to quote Stephen Colbert—to experience a sense of "schaden-porn" in seeing the really dysfunctional but aesthetically stunning lives of a superrich New York media baron and his daddy-issue-ridden kids, Paramount's Yellowstone serves up much of the same, except with a superrich Montana cattle baron and his own set of highly unstable adult children.
Judge Revives Limits on Wolf Killing Near Yellowstone Park

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana judge has temporarily restricted wolf hunting and trapping near Yellowstone and Glacier national parks and imposed tighter statewide limits on killing the predators, over concerns that looser hunting rules adopted last year in the Republican-controlled state could harm their population. State officials authorized...
The Most Haunted Hotel in Idaho, Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington

We are not talking dress up and say boo for Halloween haunted. We are talking about real deal haunted hotels. The website Love Exploring dove in to find each state's most haunted hotel and they have some freaky stories around why. Said to be haunted by both former guests and employees, these hotels are for the thrill-seekers looking to hunt ghosts on their vacations. Here I have highlighted the most haunted hotel in Idaho as well as our surrounding states: Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington. Just in case you are a scream chaser and want to take a road trip to check out all of the top haunted hotels. First let's check out Idaho's.
Where Do Grizzly Bears Live in Montana?

Grizzly bears are generally considered some of North America’s greatest predators. These intelligent and powerful creatures once roamed huge swathes of the United States, but human interference has pushed them into smaller and more isolated regions. Still, despite us, grizzlies are still around in the continental United States and seem to be spreading out again as their population rebounds. Today, we will look at grizzly bears in Montana and find out where they live. Let’s begin!
96.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana.

