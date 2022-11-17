Read full article on original website
Yellowstone Visitors Horrified Watching Black Bear Rip Unborn Elk Out Of Dead Mother
In world where nature always seems to offer something wild, Yellowstone always seems to be the one place in America where you can always find it. Black bears are predictable creatures in some ways. In other ways? Definitely not. The predictable part is that no matter what, you can count on the fact that they are looking for food 99% of the time. The unpredictable part is how they get said food.
Human foot found in Yellowstone hot spring identified
DNA testing has identified whose partial foot was seen floating in Yellowstone National Park's Abyss Pool this summer.
Longtime Montana Residents Say ‘Yellowstone’ Has Made It “Inaccessible To Those Who Live Here” After Influx Of The Rich
Tons of us have jumped on the Yellowstone train as this point, and how could we not?. From the badass characters of John, Beth, Rip, and well, just about everybody, the intense storyline, and the gorgeous backdrop of Montana, not to mention the killer country music soundtrack… it’s a win-win for drama, suspense, crime, action, nature lovers, and country music fans alike.
Driver Captures Wild Footage Of Wolf Pack Chasing Elk At Yellowstone National Park
Another day, another awesome animal encounter at Yellowstone National Park. You never know what you’re gonna see at Yellowstone, but if you spend enough time there, you’re bound to get a front row seat to nature at its cruelest. Whether it’s a grizzly chasing down a bull elk,...
Yellowstone Volcano Hit by over 1,000 Earthquakes in Ongoing Swarm
It is thought earthquake swarms relate to fluids moving through the crust beneath the surface, Jamie Farrell, from the University of Utah, told Newsweek.
The grisly mystery of Yellowstone's floating foot has finally been solved
Law enforcement officers have been investigating human remains found in the park's Abyss Pool earlier this year
Yellowstone National Park’s Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel to remain closed for winter 2022-2023
MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – Yellowstone National Park’s Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel will remain closed this winter season, Dec. 2022 through March 2023. The hotel closed immediately after the historic June flood because of damage to the area’s wastewater system. The hotel will be closed to overnight guests and food services will not be provided.
Yellowstone’s Deadly “Train Station” Is Less Than 6 Hours From Boise
Paramount Networks' massive hit, Yellowstone, is back on television for season five. You can bet that this season will be full of horses, romance, blood, and dead bodies. Those dead bodies are disposed of at the "train station." The train never seems to arrive at the train station. There's no...
WATCH: Bull Elk Charge Sends Moronic Yellowstone National Park Tourists Fleeing for Safety
When visiting Yellowstone National Park, the most ill-advised thing you can do is approach the wildlife. No, wait. It’s approaching the park’s largest, antlered wildlife. Scratch that. It’s getting within feet of a bull elk during rutting season. No, actually, we’re not there yet. Okay, okay,...
Watch: Kevin Costner awestruck by nature's beauty in 'Yellowstone 150' preview
Kevin Costner will soon be seen hosting a docu-series about the 150th anniversary of one of the world's most majestic sites, Yellowstone National Park.
Yellowstone's Dutton Ranch Is a Real Property—And Yes, You Can Actually Stay There
If to watch Succession is—to quote Stephen Colbert—to experience a sense of "schaden-porn" in seeing the really dysfunctional but aesthetically stunning lives of a superrich New York media baron and his daddy-issue-ridden kids, Paramount's Yellowstone serves up much of the same, except with a superrich Montana cattle baron and his own set of highly unstable adult children.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Why Those Dead Wolves are So Important Moving Forward
The ramifications of Yellowstone Season 5’s dead wolves may become the downfall of the Duttons. Let’s break it down. The... The post ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Why Those Dead Wolves are So Important Moving Forward appeared first on Outsider.
Judge Revives Limits on Wolf Killing Near Yellowstone Park
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana judge has temporarily restricted wolf hunting and trapping near Yellowstone and Glacier national parks and imposed tighter statewide limits on killing the predators, over concerns that looser hunting rules adopted last year in the Republican-controlled state could harm their population. State officials authorized...
VIDEO: Yellowstone Grizzly Bear Steals Wolf Pack's Quarry, Then They Gang Up to Face Him
VIDEO: Yellowstone Grizzly Bear Steals Wolf Pack's Quarry, Then They Gang Up to Face Him Bears Video ...
150 Years Ago These Men Preserved Yellowstone National Park – They Were Sent to Destroy It
As Yellowstone National Park celebrates its 150th anniversary, it’s the perfect time to reflect on the team of explorers who set out to mine it for gold, but ended up making it their lives’ mission to preserve the land. Luckily, the 32 men that were a part of...
Surfers Brave 45-Degree Temperatures to Surf on Montana’s Yellowstone River
Surfers in wet suits gear up in 45-degree weather to surf the Yellowstone River this weekend. They launched around the CHS Refinery in Laurel on Friday, Oct. 28. Billings and Laurel are expected to see highs in the mid-60s through the weekend. Kai Lenny, the surfer in the video below,...
The Most Haunted Hotel in Idaho, Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington
We are not talking dress up and say boo for Halloween haunted. We are talking about real deal haunted hotels. The website Love Exploring dove in to find each state's most haunted hotel and they have some freaky stories around why. Said to be haunted by both former guests and employees, these hotels are for the thrill-seekers looking to hunt ghosts on their vacations. Here I have highlighted the most haunted hotel in Idaho as well as our surrounding states: Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington. Just in case you are a scream chaser and want to take a road trip to check out all of the top haunted hotels. First let's check out Idaho's.
Where Do Grizzly Bears Live in Montana?
Grizzly bears are generally considered some of North America’s greatest predators. These intelligent and powerful creatures once roamed huge swathes of the United States, but human interference has pushed them into smaller and more isolated regions. Still, despite us, grizzlies are still around in the continental United States and seem to be spreading out again as their population rebounds. Today, we will look at grizzly bears in Montana and find out where they live. Let’s begin!
Watch clueless Yellowstone photographer shove camera right under elk's nose
Despite having a telephoto lens, the man strolls so close, his camera practically touching one animal's snout
Grizzly Bear Launches Attack On Herd Of Elk At Yellowstone National Park
This looks like a grizzly bear’s happy place. Elk as far as the eye can see. Elk are a gregarious animal, meaning they love to herd up during certain times of the year. And during winter months especially, many of them end up in large herds. One of the...
