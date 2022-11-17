Read full article on original website
UBS Brings in CSI Energy Storage to Manage 2.6 GWh of Battery Solutions
UBS Asset Management‘s Real Estate & Private Markets business in North America has chosen Canadian Solar Inc.‘s CSI Energy Storage, which is part of its majority-owned subsidiary CSI Solar Co. Ltd., to provide up to 2.6 GWh of battery solutions for the build-out of energy storage projects. The...
‘It all hinges on the herders’: world’s largest soil carbon removal project enlists Kenyan pastoralists
A scheme that sets down strict grazing plans to benefit the environment and generate revenue for local people was highlighted at Cop27 as a future model
Duke Acquires Wildflower Solar from Clearway, Signs Toyota PPA
Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions is expanding its solar energy portfolio by acquiring the 100 MW Wildflower Solar project from Clearway Energy Group. Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions will own and operate the project. The site, which is expected to begin full construction in late 2022 and achieve commercial operation in late...
