Uvalde, TX

Acting police chief during Uvalde school shooting quits in wake of criticism

By Patrick Linehan, Olivia Osteen
ABC News
 3 days ago

Lt. Mariano Pargas, Uvalde's acting police chief during the Robb Elementary School mass shooting , has resigned from the department effective immediately in the wake of criticism over his actions during the massacre, Mayor Don McLaughlin said.

He had been suspended pending an investigation into his conduct during the response to the shooting on May 24.

Pargas was offered a retirement package last week, however, as a result of the media coverage earlier this week surrounding his actions during the shooting, the city rescinded it and was planning to fire him. He resigned before they could fire him.

The Uvalde City Council had set a special meeting for Saturday to discuss his employment status.

On Tuesday, several Uvalde residents urged Pargas to resign at a Uvalde county commissioners meeting.

"You've brought shame to the community," said Jesse Rizo, the uncle of Jackie Cazares, one of 19 children killed in the shooting.

City of Uvalde via AP - PHOTO: This image from video released by the City of Uvalde, Texas shows city police Lt. Mariano Pargas responding to a shooting at Robb Elementary School, on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas.

Pargas is a commissioner in addition to his role on the police force, but he was not present at Tuesday's meeting.

CNN reported earlier this week that Pargas had been informed of 911 calls from students inside the classrooms where the shooter was holed up. Despite being informed that students were still alive inside, he did not enter or lead officers into the classroom to rescue them.

Pargas is the latest officer to leave the force in the wake of the shooting.

Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo was fired by the district this August.

The police response has been widely criticized since the early days after the shooting. A July investigative report by the Texas House of Representatives issued a scathing analysis of the police failures that day that resulted in it taking 77 minutes for law enforcement to enter the classroom and shoot 18-year-old Salvador Ramos.

"The entirety of law enforcement and its training, preparation, and response shares systemic responsibility for many missed opportunities on that tragic day," read the report's conclusion.

"[One hundred seventy-seven] days ago, Lt. Mariano Pargas showed a complete lack of courage and leadership while he presided over the Uvalde Police Department during one of the worst law enforcement failures in American history," wrote a group of victims' families who call themselves Lives Robbed. "His lack of character is reinforced by his decision to wait until the eleventh hour to resign before he could be fired by the city in a seemingly desperate attempt to avoid accountability."

Pargas did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Comments / 1

Terry Buckingham
3d ago

yeah I think it's really awesome that somebody quits before they get fired but it doesn't change anything he was still a piece of crap that did nothing during the active shooting he shouldn't even be a school crossing guard

Reply
2
 

Related
People

Grieving Uvalde Mom Says School Called and Complained About Surviving Daughter Wearing Ripped Jeans

Kimberly Mata-Rubio, whose daughter Lexi died in the shooting, implored the district to "focus on school security," adding, "maybe, if you had, my daughter, her little sister would still be alive" A grieving mother in Uvalde, Texas, is expressing her dissatisfaction over a call she says she got from the Uvalde school district, addressing an outfit her surviving daughter recently wore — five months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in which the girl's sister Lexi Rubio, 10, was killed. As seen in a transcript of...
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

'I lost my damn son': Uvalde families' fury as Texas top cop tells school shooting hearing that officers 'did not fail' and were inside building within minutes of massacre

The chief of the Texas Department of Public Safety claimed his officers 'did not fail' the Uvalde community during the massacre that left 21 people dead. DPS Director Steven McCraw, who is facing calls to resign over officers' failure to quickly subdue shooter Salvador Ramos at the Uvalde Elementary School, said he'd gladly go if his department was at fault.
UVALDE, TX
